Strong Technical And Fundamental Basis For SORL Price Breakout

Technical breakout conditions are building and SORL has not increased shares outstanding in more than 5 years, strengthening potential return for investors.

Not everyone gets excited about auto parts as a breakout industry for investing, but this segment has tremendous demand and top firms are significantly undervalued and positioned to deliver substantial gains.

SORL Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China's automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL's customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers.

SORL Auto Parts is a July recommendation to members of my subscription based service on the following fundamental and technical reasons highlighted in this article and reconfirmed on the strength of the latest Q2 Earnings Report on August 14th.

Earnings Surprise

Ahead of the Tuesday earnings announcement, reports were circulating that analysts expected a 6.45% decrease in earnings and an approximate 18% increase in sales from a year ago: "SORL Auto Parts EPS is expected to be around 29 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $106.44 million." In fact the earnings announcement showed significant gains in both EPS and Net Sales:

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 40.1% to $128.5 million compared with $91.7 million in the second quarter last year

Gross profit increased 39.5% and the gross margin was 26.8% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 26.9% in the same period of 2017;

Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 compared with $0.31 in the same quarter last year.

SORL Revenue Growth Charts from Q1 2013 to Q1 2018

In the middle chart below of quarterly revenue in $ billions, you can see that the current Q2 2018 revenue of 0.1285 billion will exceed the highest quarter sales figure over the past five years as soon as the current quarter is updated. The highest previous sales quarter was Q4 2017 with 0.122 billion.

The first revenue chart below shows the accelerating pattern of increasing sales in a trailing 12 month bar chart. This latest surprise 40.1% increase of sales to 128.5 million will further accelerate the trailing 12 month chart to new highs even while the SORL share price remains relatively flat. The bottom revenue chart illustrates the growth of quarterly sales over the last five years and makes clear that the last 8 quarters have seen substantial sales increases not including the very positive results for Q2 2018.

First Six Months of 2018 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 41.9% to $236.2 million compared with $166.5 million in same period of last year;

Operating income increased 29.4% to $23.8 million from $18.4 million in the same period in 2017;

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 16.9% to $15.0 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted, compared with $12.8 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2017.

Halfway through 2018 the EPS of $0.78 is up 16.4% ahead of the EPS of $0.67 same six month period in 2017, while the SORL stock price currently remains considerably below the average share price for 2017. 2018 EPS trends are on track for $1.46 annual EPS substantially above 2017 levels and the highest returns in the past five years.

The current net sales increase of 41.9% to $236.2 million compared with $166.5 million in same period of last year is already more than 60% of the entire year's sales for 2017. This is a fantastic pace of growth that shows plainly how SORL's primary customer base of Chinese firms has not exposed the company to any serious adverse Trade War issues common to other Chinese firms.

Net sales for the first six months of 2018 increased 41.9% to $236.2 million from $166.5 million for the first six months of 2017. Net sales from the Company's China OEM market increased 34.4% to $114.4 million from $85.2 million in the same period in 2017. Revenues from China's domestic aftermarket increased 71.1% to $80.9 million from $47.1 millionin the first six months of 2017. Revenues from international markets increased 19.5% to $40.9 million from $34.2 millionin the first six months of 2017.

At the current rate sales for 2018 are on track for over $472 million by the end of the year. However Q3 and Q4 are historically stronger quarters for sales as you can see in the 5 year revenue charts above, and could move SORL to very close to the half billion mark in sales by the end of the year.

Added to this tremendous growth picture for SORL is the very appealing chart to shareholders of a flat five years in the number of shares outstanding. SORL is not financing their growth through share issuance that can be very dilutive for shareholders. In fact, the actual shares outstanding for 2018 are 18.97M a slight decline from previous years. This gives tremendous value and increases the reactionary effect in a price breakout to the current shareholders as the market begins to recognize the superb value in this very profitable auto parts company.

The gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 increased 39.5% to $34.4 million from $24.7 million for the second quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2018 was 26.8%, compared with a gross margin of 26.9% in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to increased sales promotion during the second quarter of 2018.

Concerns for SORL

No fundamental highlight of a company would be complete without addressing the concerns for SORL which include increasing operating expenses and large debt obligations.

Operating expenses increased 66.8% to $27.0 million from $16.2 million in the second quarter of 2017. Operating expenses rose due to higher research and development, and increased selling and distribution expenses and higher general and administrative expenses related to higher sales in the second quarter of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses were 21.0% in the second quarter of 2018, compared with 17.6% in the second quarter of 2017.

First, if increasing operating expenses, even a high 67% increase is generating a higher return on sales and earnings then a company should keep going in this direction until all available profits and earning per share growth can be materialized. As it turns out for SORL under current market conditions the increases in R&D and selling & distribution are delivering the kind of returns that any management team would like to see in the form of increased sales and earnings.

The firm's liabilities are a different picture. Long term debt has soared in 2018 as the firm has taken on an aggressive growth approach to expand capacity and meet the growing demands of their market.

SORL Debt analysis chart from Q1 2013 through Q1 2018

As shareholder equity increases for SORL and the long term debt has begun to decline with a view to further reduce the debt, the debt to equity ratio is falling more quickly for SORL. Clearly with strong operating cash flows and high profit margins the company is in very good shape to pay down the debts as it meets increasing market demands for its products. This will look even more positive on the chart when the current Q2 2018 results have been updated.

Mr. Xiaoping Zhang, SORL's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, stated, "We continue to achieve strong growth in all three business lines with a 35.0% gain in the OEM market and a 70.5% increase in aftermarket sales. Our sales are outperforming the markets as we continue to increase our market share and profits. In addition, our cash flow is strengthening our financial resources even as we reduce our debt."

Comparing SORL with Auto Parts Competitors

A brief comparison between SORL and four other auto parts competitors also adds good perspective to the performance and outlook for this sector and the stocks within it. As the table below details the differences between firms, I will highlight a few key characteristics and then show the results in an ROE decomposition analysis below.

The companies being compared are BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA), China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS), Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS), China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC), and of course SORL Auto Parts (SORL). Three of the firms are based in China and two are based in the US.

In the comparative valuations, SORL and the Chinese firms have the lowest price to sales ratios, ranging from 0.12 to 0.27 compared to the US firms with price to sales ratios of 0.68 and 0.91. This is noteworthy in that all these firms in the auto part sector have market caps well below their annual sales. The potential for these firms' value to increase from such low levels is very high. This is particularly true for a company like SORL with very high earnings and sales growth that has gone relatively unrecognized in price per share for the past few quarters.

Sales and Earnings growth in this industry is improving significantly for most of the firms, but SORL has the highest Q/Q revenue growth on the table with 44.20% and the lowest forward Price to Earnings value of only 3.33. This further illustrates the tremendous growth and value of the firm relative to the other larger firms in the industry.

Return on Equity Decomposition of the Five Auto Parts Companies

A decomposition on the factors contributing to return on equity values for each of these firms is illustrated by a three-factor model shown below. The data for the table does not yet include the very favorable Q2 2018 earnings report, but still serves as an excellent benchmark of performance across the firms.

In factor 1: Net Profit Margin, SORL has held a steady 6% over time, while the other firms have been declining in profit margin and at levels much lower than SORL.

In factor 2: Asset Turnover, SORL is lagging in turns as an operating efficiency measure and indicates there is substantial room for improvement as revenue continues to increase and average assets begins to decline.

In factor 3: Equity Multiplier, SORL shows very strong improvement and among the highest values among the auto parts firms. This reflects the firms' ability to get the most return on assets from the invested equity. This is an investing efficiency measure and SORL is rapidly improving their returns.

Technical Trading Perspective

Days ahead of the Tuesday, August 14th earnings announcement a technical "Double Top" breakout was observed on the Point & Figure chart shown below. The chart reveals a high concentration of investor volume at the 5.55/share price that acts both as a short term resistance level and strong benchmark of where SORL pricing expectations appear to be for a large volume of investors. You can see the highest level of trade volume depicted on the left column at 5.55/share on the chart below:

This significant price level activity was marked well ahead of the positive Q2 earnings announcement. On a normal price chart that technical behavior looks like a central support line in a wedge pattern shown below.

The two-year price chart above shows that a price breakout point is approaching that will soon retest the top of the negative sloping price channel. Based on the very strong fundamentals and price levels that do not yet reflect the tremendous and consistent sales and earnings growth of SORL, I expect we will soon see a very strong price breakout for this company.Further, examining the Relative Rotation Graph below of the five firms reviewed above in the fundamental section, we can see that the only firm in the "improving" quadrant of the technical price cycle is SORL. The tails in the cycle reflect the speed of change (longer tails = faster) over the past 5 weeks.

It is reasonable to expect that the large number of trades at 5.55/share will work to support additional dollar cost averaging of bullish shareholders gaining additional positions until the price retests resistance and breaks out to the upside on the strong growth / undervalued story.

The technical chart above illustrates a third event on the two-year chart where RSI and ADX have signaled a positive move in advance. A price target of 9/share would still place current valuations of SORL well behind US auto part firms that lack the same tremendous growth and earnings performance.

The current price breakout to levels at or above 9/share is highly likely for at least the following 5 reasons:

Sales and Earnings are at all time highs. Sales and Earnings growth for Q2 was better than many prior quarters. The firm's sales are not substantially jeopardized by trade tariffs and are growing rapidly in the Chinese and international markets. Shares Outstanding remain flat further increasing the value and return effect to shareholders on a long standing non-dilutionary policy. Technical setup for breakout is increasing on both the RRG and via key breakout indicators.

