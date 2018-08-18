An 8.1% Yield REIT That Benefits From The 'Amazon' Trend

In other words, the massive growth of Amazon-like companies is a direct benefit to the landlords of industrial properties for companies such as LXP.

LXP is getting closer to becoming an industrial REIT. We expect significant value to be unlocked in the process, and maybe even a buyout offer.

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) is a diversified REIT in transition to becoming an industrial REIT, similar to Gramercy Property Trust (GPT), which we recommended to our investors and readers and sold after the buyout offer from Blackstone (BXMT).

Gramercy got bought out by Blackstone which saw an opportunity to buy a soon-to-be industrial REIT at a deep discount to peers. The least we can say is that, during 2018, GPT shareholders received high dividend payments for their holding period - and it turned out to be an investment that outperformed broad REIT indexes (VNQ) for the period.

Today, we believe that the same opportunity lies in Lexington Realty Trust. The company is well on its way to becoming an industrial REIT, and yet it continues to trade at a massive discount to industrial peers. Knowing that private equity players are cash-rich and on the look-out for big deals, we would not be surprised if LXP got bought out the way Gramercy did. Trading at $8.81, LXP is presently valued at just 9x FFO and pays an 8.1% dividend yield with a conservative payout ratio at 75% (or a dividend coverage ratio of 133%). In our last article on LXP, we noted that we expect 50% upside to fair value. Since then, shares have appreciated ~15% - leaving another 35% of upside to be realized based on our medium-term price target.

The Soon-To-Be Industrial REIT

Industrial real estate is in high demand today. Everybody appears to be getting in the market, and it is no wonder, given that it is the property sector with the strongest fundamentals.

Industrial assets possess many of the advantages of office properties, and even more:

Typically, they require less CAPEX over time. They may be bought at higher cap rates, and with even longer lease terms. Moreover, there exist many clear long-term trends, including the growth of e-commerce and globalization, which are expected to increase the demand for industrial space and support rents in the long run. In other words, the massive growth of Amazon-like (AMZN) companies is a direct benefit to the landlords of industrial properties.

Seeing this opportunity, LXP has gradually been increasing its exposure to this exceptionally profitable sector in the recent years:

In just 5 years, the allocation to industrial assets has grown from just 25% of the portfolio to about 50% today. The transition to industrial assets was mainly financed by using the proceeds of Office and Retail property dispositions:

Selling lower growth and higher risk properties to reinvest in industrial assets with more favorable prospects is great value creation. Note that LXP's exposure to the retail is close to 0% and, at the same time, is expected to benefit from the continued growth of e-commerce as a major landlord of industrial space.

In the most recent quarterly conference call, the management shared their intention to aggressively move away from office properties in favor of industrial ones:

Well, as we said, we are working on transitioning the portfolio towards being close to a "pure-play" on single tenant industrial net lease real estate." [Emphasis added]

Essentially, the management is saying that they plan on disposing almost all of its office portfolio in the coming years. This has been the backbone of our bullish views for this stock leading us to rate it as a strong buy recommendation. We are glad to see that management is taking all the right steps in this direction.

We are not fond of single tenant office properties today. While, at the right price, we are willing to invest in this sub-sector, the long-term appeal of such properties is generally mediocre at best. Based on our experience in this sector, we know that it is difficult to generate sustainable income from such investments. There is no problem in the short run as your tenant is locked under a lease and paying his rent, but as soon as that tenant moves out, single tenant office properties can become real nightmares with substantial Capex requirements, tenant improvements, and even then, it may be impossible to secure a new tenant.

While the property sits empty, the owner must carry all the operating expenses, and it may take a surprisingly long time to find a new occupant. This does not mean that single tenant office investments cannot be successful, but we only take an opportunistic view on this sub-sector.

The good news is that LXP is selling these assets and reinvesting proceeds into industrial assets. In the latest quarter alone, LXP sold $175 million of office and other non-core assets and invested $137 million into new industrial assets.

The management makes the following note:

We remain committed to our business strategy of repositioning our portfolio so that it consists primarily of single-tenant net-leased industrial assets. Considerable progress has been made on reducing our office exposure and we continue to focus on accelerating our disposition efforts in this area of our business." [Emphasis added]

The management understands that this will position the company for greater long-term growth and reduce the underlying risk of the company. The industrial portfolio has a long average remaining lease of over 10 years and is 98% leased with the majority of leases having annual rent escalations.

As the allocation to this portfolio keeps on growing, this REIT is set for more consistent future performance with annual NOI growth and reduced volatility.

No Pain No Gain

While this transition to industrial assets creates significant value in the long run, it does not come without its own issues in the short run. Selling high cap rate (and riskier) office properties to buy lower cap rate (safer) properties causes cash flow dilution in the near term.

The average cap rate of sold properties was 7.7% in 2017:

On the other hand, the average cap rate of newly acquired properties was just 6.8% during the same year:

It puts stress on the short-term cash flow expectations of the company, and this is mainly why the company suffers from a pessimistic market sentiment today.

The growth is expected to be flat in 2018 and may not improve in 2019 just yet. The industrial portfolio generates today about 50% of the annual base rent, and as the company keeps disposing of office assets, we expect the company to reach up to 70% industrial by the end of 2019. It will create more dilution and may even result in negative FFO growth if the management decides to accelerate the volume of office dispositions.

Since the market is very short-term oriented, it may not be happy about this. However, knowing the long-term value that this creates, we are not worried by a small loss in cash flow in the short run. This is a perfect case of possible short-term volatility for long-term gain, and we expect patient investors to be very well rewarded.

Looking beyond the next 2 or 3 years, we see LXP becoming a consistent grower with its now improved asset base. Industrial properties are still benefiting from high NOI growth, and with its soon-to-be +50% exposure to this asset class, LXP will be one of the beneficiaries.

Deeply Discounted Valuation - 35% Upside Potential

It is hard to put a precise valuation on Lexington, given that it is a diversified REIT in transition to becoming a pure-play industrial REIT. Since more than half of the income will be derived from industrial assets by the end of the year, we would argue that the valuation multiple should reflect the strength of this property sector.

Currently, LXP is priced at just ~9x FFO while the industrial peer group sells at around 20x FFO on average, or a 55% discount.

We understand that LXP does not deserve to trade at the same valuation as Prologis (PLD), Terreno (TRNO), or Duke (DRE). LXP is still not a "pure-play" industrial REIT, and therefore, it should rightfully trade at a discount to most industrial REITs, but given that half of its assets are of the same nature, we consider this discount to be excessive.

Over time, as Lexington becomes closer to being an industrial REIT, we expect the investment community to become more and more interested and bid up the shares higher.

At a conservative valuation of just 12x FFO, LXP would trade at a 35% higher share price than today and still trade at a sizable discount to peers. As the company finally becomes pure-play industrial REIT, the upside could be even higher. This is a tremendous opportunity.

This was the exact same thesis for Gramercy, and it got bought out before the thesis could fully play out. We believe that at the current price, LXP is set to outperform regardless of whether it gets acquired or not.

LXP remains a strong buy and provides the opportunity for income investors to collect a well-covered yield of 8.1% while they wait for the potential upside to materialize.

Risks

On the recent quarterly conference call, an analyst asked the management why don't they just liquidated of all the office properties faster to speed up the repositioning towards industrial assets. The analyst argues that despite the significant short-term dilution, this could result in stronger value creation to shareholders by means of rapid FFO multiple expansion. The management was inclined to agree with the analyst - implying that the short-term cash flow could be more volatile than expected if the management decides to accelerate its disposition plan.

to speed up the repositioning towards industrial assets. The analyst argues that despite the significant short-term dilution, this could result in stronger value creation to shareholders by means of rapid FFO multiple expansion. The management was inclined to agree with the analyst - implying that the short-term cash flow could be more volatile than expected if the management decides to accelerate its disposition plan. It was also suggested by another analyst that the management could cut the dividend to fasten the transition. While we agree that this could result in stronger long-term results, it would certainly cause higher market volatility in the short run.

Here we should note that management reiterated its full year FFO guidance for 2018, and therefore, we do not expect any excessive dispositions unless the management is able to get a better than fair price and takes advantage of the situation.

Bottom Line

Industrial real estate is highly attractive today especially if we factor in the Amazon growth effect. This is why many of these stocks (Industrial REIT stocks) trade at relatively expensive valuations compared to other property sectors. Cap rates have been steadily declining, and industrial REITs are today selling at lofty multiples - 20x FFO on average. While we agree that industrial REITs are set to keep growing their profits, we feel uncomfortable investing in the asset class at today's high levels.

Fortunately, investors are able to gain exposure to this attractive sector at a deeply discounted price through the shares of LXP, which is a soon-to-be pure-play industrial REIT.

The transition will be bumpy, but the long-term upside could be massive as the FFO multiple expands closer to industrial peers. The dividend yield is sizable and allows us to average down on our shares in case of unexpected market volatility.

Despite the recent share price run (up ~15%) since our last report on LXP, the shares remain undervalued in light of the strong industrial fundamentals and the positive progress made during the first and second quarters. We maintain our Strong Buy recommendation for LXP, which is set to be a clear beneficiary from the Amazon growth story.

A note about diversification: To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we always recommend a maximum allocation of 2% to 3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks such as Lexington, and 5% allocation to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs), which are products that hold a large basket of stocks or bonds. As part of a risk management strategy, we do not recommend exceeding this allocation no matter how good the opportunity is.

