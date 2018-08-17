GrafTech Is Repurchasing Stock After Making Restructuring Efforts

The company seems to believe that the shares are undervalued as of today. It is repurchasing $225 million at $21.04 per share from the selling stockholders.

The EV/Forward EBITDA multiple equals 7.9x, which does not seem undervalued as compared to other competitors in the same industry.

It has been able to increase revenues at a rate of 25% in 2017 and reported net income of $7.9 million in 2017.

With Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) selling 20 million shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF), investors may believe that the shares are overvalued. However, research on the graphite electrode products shows that the stock returns could continue. In addition, with shares trading at 7.9x 2019 EBITDA and impressive sales and CFO increases, GrafTech is gaining a lot of momentum. Finally, the fact that GrafTech will be repurchasing $225 million in its stock at $21.04 per share is also another great feature. It shows that the company believes the shares may be undervalued.

Business

Incorporated in Delaware and founded in 1886, GrafTech International manufactures high-quality graphite electrode products necessary for the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

What are graphite electrodes? The company provides the following information about them:

“Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production, one of the two primary methods of steel production and the steelmaking technology used by all "mini-mills." Electrodes act as conductors of electricity in the furnace, generating sufficient heat to melt scrap metal, iron ore or other raw materials used to produce steel or other metals.”



With manufacturing facilities in Calais, France, Pamplona, Spain, Monterrey, Mexico and St. Marys and Pennsylvania, GrafTech is the only large graphite electrode manufacturer vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke. According to the prospectus, this feature positions the company very well to produce the unique quality products at the most appropriate costs.

Graphite Electrodes: 344% Price Increase In Two Years

According to the World Steel Association, electric arc furnace (“EAF”) steelmaking was the fastest-growing segment of the steel sector, with production increasing at an average rate of 3.5% per year. The future seems to be even better. Since 2016, the Chinese government decided to restructure the country's domestic steel industry, decreasing the amount of exports and production. Amid this regulation in China, the developed countries are supporting domestic steel producers with new trade policies. As a result, the EAF market is currently rebounding.

On top of that, the graphite electrode production capacity is decreasing as the industry consolidates, and the producers are having problems in meeting demand. In addition, the increase in the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles is also increasing the demand for petroleum needle coke, which is necessary for manufacturing graphite electrodes. As a result, the price of graphite electrodes has gone up from $4,500 per million metric tons in 2016 to $15,000-20,000 per million metric tons in Q2 2018. With this positive environment, the company has interested the investors. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired it, and more investors very recently acquired 35 million shares in an IPO executed in April 2018.

High Interest From Investors: Brookfield, IPO and New Sale Of Shares

In 2015, Brookfield acquired GrafTech for $546 million. The transaction had an enterprise value of about $1.06 billion and was positive for Brookfield, which gained a stable equity partner with accumulated expertise in industrial sectors.

After a process of transformation supervised by BAM, in April 2018, the company sold 35 million shares at $15. As of today, its market capitalization is equal to $6.45 billion. Thus, Brookfield made a large amount of money on this deal. In addition, investors seem to believe that the stock returns are not over. In a new secondary offer, shareholders are selling 20 million shares more at a maximum price of $22.30.

Balance Sheet: GrafTech will have to pay $1.9 billion in 2023

The balance sheet is the part of the financials that the readers will like least. With an assets/liabilities ratio under 1, GrafTech shows $166 million in cash, $1.5 billion in total assets, and more than 2.1 billion in long-term debt. The image below shows the balance sheet in June 2018 prior to the new sale of shares:

The company’s large debt may not matter a lot right now, since most of it is payable after 2023. With that, it will matter to the investors assessing the valuation of the company. The large financial risk of GrafTech will affect its trading multiples. The image below shows the company’s contractual obligations. Notice that GrafTech will have to pay $1.9 billion in 2023, which could be too large. The company’s EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2017, was equal to $95 million, and for the six months ended June 30, 2018, it was $602 million.

25% Sales Increase y/y and Profitability in 2017

Like the industry, GrafTech has also been restructuring its activities since 2012. The following lines include some of the transformations engaged by the company:

“Our recent restructuring activities have included the closures of our lower capacity manufacturing facilities in South Africa and Brazil and the idling of our St. Marys facility, which together accounted for approximately 35% of our previous production capacity. Our restructuring actions have eliminated approximately $125 million of annual fixed manufacturing costs and maintenance capital expenditure requirements since 2012. These actions allow us to run our Calais, Pamplona and Monterrey plants at or near 100% capacity utilization.” Source: Prospectus

With this information in mind, the P&L makes more sense. GrafTech has been able to increase revenues at a rate of 25% in 2017 and reported net income of $7.9 million in 2017 after having losses of $235 million in 2016. The reduction in the company’s cost of sales and selling and administrative expenses seems to explain the good results.

The cash flow statement showed a 60% increase in CFO in 2017, as net income increased quite a bit. The impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill was very significant in 2016 at $122 million, which explains part of the CFO increase in 2017. In addition, the depreciation and amortization decreased by 19% in 2017, which also helped enhance CFO for the year. The chart below provides further details in this regard:

EBITDA Growth

Following from the figures of 2017, the adjusted EBITDA reported in 2018 seems astonishing. The 2017 adjusted EBITDA was equal to $95 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. With this figure in mind, for the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Adjusted EBITDA was equal to $602 million. The net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was equal to $425 million. Have a look at the image below for further details:

Valuation

With 302 million shares outstanding at $19.50, GrafTech's market capitalization equals $5.8 billion. Adding $2.2 billion in debt and $115 million in pension liabilities and subtracting cash of $166 million, the enterprise value equals $7.9 billion. The image below shows the company's market capitalization as of June 30, 2018:

Assuming a conservative 2019 EBITDA of $1 billion, the EV/Forward EBITDA multiple equals 7.9x, which does not seem undervalued as compared to other competitors in the same industry. Take, for example, Graphite India Limited, which trades in India and seems to be the only public competitor. It traded at 7.28x sales. With that, the trading multiples in the industry could be much higher in the near future. Take, for example, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), which supplies petroleum needle coke to GrafTech. PSX trades at 15x its EBITDA, with an enterprise value of $64 billion and 14k employees.

Largest Shareholder Is Selling 20 Million Shares

Brookfield Asset Management is trying to reduce its exposure on this name. It will be selling 20 million shares and reducing its stake from 87.4% to 79.8%. The table below provides more information on the number of shares owned by BAM and executive offices of the company:

BAM acquired the company when the enterprise value was equal to $1.06 billion, thus the asset manager is making great returns on this transaction. With that, it is selling only about 7.6% stake on this name, which seems like a very small number of shares. After the offering, BAM will still own 79.8% on GrafTech. Do they think there is still room for improvement in the stock price?

GrafTech Is Repurchasing Shares

The company seems to believe that the shares are undervalued as of today. It is repurchasing $225 million at $21.04 per share from the selling stockholders. The following lines provide more details on this matter:

Conclusion

Showing impressive EBITDA growth and sales growth, GrafTech seems an opportunity at 7.9x forward EBITDA. In addition, it is quite positive that the industry is consolidating and the price of graphite electrodes is increasing. Finally, it is also beneficial that BAM is only selling 7.6% stake on this name and GrafTech is acquiring $225 million. It could mean that the stock returns may not be over.

