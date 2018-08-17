Oaktree Capital Group: This 6.55% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed some light on the new preferred units issued by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK).

Our main goal is to acquaint market participants with the product and see how it holds up against its peer group, while maintaining a relatively neutral stance in terms of investment recommendations along the way.

The New Issue

Before we dip into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 9.4 million units issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $235 million. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred units in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Oaktree Capital Group 6.550% Series B Preferred Units (NYSE: OAK.PB) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.625%. The new preferred units carry a "BBB" S&P rating and are callable as of 09/15/2023. Currently, the new issue trades close to its par value at a price of $24.97 and has a Current Yield of 6.56% and Yield-to-Call of 6.81%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.46% and 5.67%, respectively.

Here is what the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Oaktree Capital Management is a leading global alternative investment management firm with expertise in credit strategies. The firm was formed in 1995 by a group of individuals who had been investing together since the mid-1980s in high yield bonds, convertible securities, distressed debt, real estate, control investments and listed equities. Today, Oaktree comprises over 900 employees in Los Angeles (headquarters), New York, Stamford, Houston, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam*, Dublin*, Luxembourg*, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai and Sydney. We have 35 portfolio managers with average experience of 23 years and over 800 years of combined industry experience. (...)



Investment Areas



Oaktree's foremost priority is to provide its clients superior risk adjusted performance in alternative asset classes. The company invests in closed-end, open-end and evergreen vehicles across four asset classes: credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. In addition, the company holds an investment in DoubleLine Capital, an investment management firm and registered investment adviser.

Source: Company website | About Oaktree

Below, you can see dividend and profitability information about the common stock, OAK:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

... and the market opinion:

Source: TradingView

For 2017, the company paid a $3.34 annual dividend on its common stock. With a market price of $41.00, the current yield of OAK is 8.15%. As an absolute value, this means it has $525 million yearly dividend expenses for the common. For a comparison, the yearly dividend for all preferred units (including the newly issued Series B preferred units) of the company is around $27.3 million.

In addition, the market capitalization of OAK is around $6.48 billion.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Oaktree Capital Group, LLC's capital structure as of its quarterly report in June 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2, Oaktree Capital Group had a total debt of $4.93 billion ranking senior to the newly issued preferred units. The new Series B preferred units rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal with the other preferred units of the company.

The Oaktree Capital Group Family

OAK has one more set of outstanding preferred units: Oaktree Capital Group 6.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Units (NYSE: OAK.A).

Source: Author's spreadsheet

OAK.A also pays a fixed dividend, at a rate of 6.625%, and it is also rated "BBB" by Standard & Poor's. With the current price of $25.72, OAK.A has a Current Yield of 6.44% and Yield-to-Call of 6.18%.

By having very close call dates (3 months divide them) and comparing the series A preferred units (OAK.A) with the Yield-to-Worst of 6.56% of OAK.PB, we can see that there is yield spread of almost 0.40% in favor of the new issue.

Furthermore, there is one Corporate Bond (OAK3676848, as it is the ticker symbol in FINRA) issued by the company, which matures in little more than a year. Because of its short term, there can be no meaningful comparison.

Source: FINRA | OAK3676848

Sector Comparison

The chart below show all preferred units and preferred stocks in the "Asset Management" sector (according to Finviz) that pay a fixed dividend rate and have a par value of $25 by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

All "BBB" Preferred Units and Stocks

The following chart contains all preferred units and preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a "BBB" Standard & Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

Take a closer look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

All Preferred Stock Units

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and units with Schedule K-1 with non-suspended distribution, by their Yield-to-Call and Current Yield. LGCY preferred stocks are excluded from this chart.

Source: Author's database

Furthermore, for a better idea, Steel Partners Holdings 6 % Series A Preferred Units (NYSE:SPLP.PA) is also excluded from this chart, as its Yield-to-Call is 273%.

Schedule K-1

Holders of Series B Preferred units will be required to take into account items of gross ordinary income that are allocated to them for our taxable year ending within or with their taxable year. It may require a substantial period of time after the end of our fiscal year to obtain the requisite information from all lower-tier entities so that tax information (including IRS Schedules K-1) may be prepared by us. For this reason, holders of Series B Preferred units who are U.S. taxpayers should anticipate the need to file annually with the IRS (and certain states) a request for an extension past the applicable due date of their income tax return for the taxable year. Because holders of our Series B Preferred units will be required to report the items of gross income that are allocated to them, tax reporting for such holders will generally be more complicated than for shareholders of a corporation.



In addition, it is possible that a holder of Series B Preferred units will be required to file amended income tax returns as a result of adjustments to items on the corresponding income tax returns of the Company. Any obligation for a holder of Series B Preferred units to file amended income tax returns for that or any other reason, including any costs incurred in the preparation or filing of such returns, is the responsibility of each holder of Series B Preferred units.



Source: 424B5 Filing by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC

Other Special Considerations

Change of Control Redemption

If a Change of Control Event (as described in the prospectus supplement) occurs prior to June 15, 2023, the Units may be redeemed at the Company’s option, out of funds legally available, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Change of Control Event, at a price of $25.25 per Unit, plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

Tax Redemption

Units may be redeemed at the Company’s option, out of funds legally available, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Tax Redemption Event, at a price of $25.50 per Unit, plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

Distribution Rate Step-Up Following Change of Control Event

If (i) a Change of Control Event occurs (whether before, on or after June 15, 2023) and (ii) the Company does not give notice prior to the 31st day following the Change of Control Event to redeem all the outstanding Units, the distribution rate per annum on the Units will increase by 5.00%, beginning on the 31st day following such Change of Control Event.

Rating Agency Redemption

If a Rating Agency Event (as defined in the prospectus supplement) occurs prior to June 15, 2023, the Units may be redeemed at the Company’s option, out of funds legally available, in whole but not in part, upon at least 30 days’ notice, within 60 days of the occurrence of such Rating Agency Event, at a price of $25.50 per Unit, plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date, without payment of any undeclared distributions.

Source: FWP Filing by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to fund investments.



Source: 424B5 Filing by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of $235 million, the preferred is a potential addition to the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of OAK.PB after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred units OAK.PB. With these kinds of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

