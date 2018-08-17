BP And PetroChina Set To Rake In Billions Developing Iraq's Super-Massive Rumaila Oil Field

Located in 1953 by BP plc (NYSE:BP), back when BP was British Petroleum, the Rumaila oil field in Iraq is truly massive. It is expected to house 17.7 billion barrels of recoverable oil. As of 2016, the field had pumped out its 3 billionth barrel of crude oil. That means there is still an enormous amount of crude left to be recovered by the consortium developing the Rumaila oil field. In 2009, BP plc and PetroChina Corporation Limited (NYSE:PTR) won the sub-contractor petroleum production license to develop the field. The consortium is 38% owned by BP plc, 37% owned by PetroChina Corporation, and 25% owned by the State Oil Marketing Organization (part of Iraq’s national oil company). Let’s go over what the consortium has in store for the Rumaila field going forward.

Source: BP plc (as of August 2015)

Super-massive oil field

BP and PetroChina agreed to share the $2 per barrel in remuneration fees as part of the sub-contractor agreement, which is on top of recouping the development costs to ramp up the Rumaila oil field’s production capacity. In 2009, the field was producing 1 million barrels of crude per day. Fast forward to 2017, and that had risen to 1.45 million barrels per day by the latter part of the year. Production is expected to increase to ~1.5 million barrels per day this year as additional water injection wells are utilized to boost reservoir pressure, which in turn bolsters the productivity of producing wells.

To accomplish this, two new 48-inch diameter water pipelines are being built from the Qarmat Ali water facility to the upstream facilities developing the Rumaila. Last year, the BP-operated Qarmat Ali facility produced 1.25 million barrels of treated water that was used specifically in water injection operations at the Rumaila field. One of the two new water pipelines should have been completed this year, which will enable 1.3 million barrels of treated water to reach the Rumaila field's upstream infrastructure, enabling greater water injection capabilities.

Originally, BP and PetroChina agreed to boost the Rumaila field’s capacity to 2.85 million bpd within seven years. That meant adding 1.85 million bpd (versus 2009 levels) to the field’s production capacity by 2017. However, this proved unrealistic, partially due to the lackluster terms offered through the sub-contractor arrangement and largely due to the 2014-2017 oil bust and subsequent OPEC+ production curtailment agreement.

Iraq couldn’t easily comply with the OPEC+ production cut agreement, while also encouraging the Rumaila consortium to keep cranking output higher. Readers should also note that BP and PetroChina’s bid for the Rumaila petroleum production license was far and away the most generous to the Iraqi nation than any other put forward by the other oil majors. In late 2014, Iraq agreed to lowered the Rumaila's production target to 2.1 million barrels per day and gave the consortium an additional three years to reach that reduced target. In my view, this was the right call for all parties involved.

What that means is that by 2020, the Rumaila oil field is expected to produce an additional 650,000 bpd versus late 2017 levels. Furthermore, the Zubair and Rumaila oil fields are Iraq’s two main sources of light sour crude production. Increased oil output elsewhere (which was from heavier oil grades) has put a lot of downward pressure on the quality of Iraq’s Basrah Light crude exports, leading to numerous complaints from buyers of that grade.

This is why Iraq is going to create a Basrah Medium crude export grade, along with the existing Basrah Heavy and Basrah Light grades, in order to better differentiate between the lighter and heavier crude types the nation offers. Rising Rumaila oil volumes will ensure there are ample barrels of Basrah Light to meet customer demand. Crude produced from Rumaila carries an API gravity rating of ~34 degrees, and the sulfur content is most likely around 2%.

For BP plc and PetroChina Petroleum Corporation, what makes the Rumaila oil field significant is the sheer size of these production streams. It is hard to tell the exact terms of this agreement, but assuming that each party is equally splitting the $2 per barrel remuneration fee, both companies are entitled to $766.5 million USD per year in earnings at a 2.1 million bpd production rate. Assuming peak production were to be reached today, and factoring in crude already pumped from the field, that could be sustained for ~18 years. That is good for ~$13.8 billion in earnings for each firm going forward (not including past profit sharing earnings), an enormous sum even for companies the size of BP and PetroChina.

Final thoughts

While most of the financial media and Wall Street’s attention is directed towards the upstream projects being completing outside of the Middle East, particularly developments in North America, that shouldn’t cloud over the significance of these sub-contractor petroleum licenses. Especially to giants like BP plc and PetroChina Corporation.

It is true that the terms of these agreements are very favorable to the host nations and not so favorable, relatively speaking, to the sub-contractors. That doesn’t mean that BP plc and PetroChina Corporation don’t stand to gain immensely from these valuable revenue streams. Whether oil prices go up or down, it doesn’t really matter, except in extreme circumstances, as those revenue streams keep rolling in as long as production levels are maintained.

The Rumaila field is one of the Middle East’s super-massive oil fields, the kind that ensures global crude demand can always be met. As BP plc and PetroChina Corporation are expected to add ~650,000 bpd of additional oil supply to the global market over the next two years through the expansion of the Rumaila field’s production capacity, those volumes can be used to compensate for the expected drop-off in Iranian exports due to US sanctions.

Interested readers who want to check out more from BP plc should take a look at its Indian and Trinidad and Tobago natural gas developments, and those who want to read more about the Middle East should check out PetroChina Corporation’s plan for Iraq’s Halfaya oil field. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.