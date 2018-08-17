Global FX: This Is A Political World

Bank Indonesia surprised with a 25 basis point hike yesterday in a bid to stabilise the rupiah (IDR), and we now feel that further tightening is on the cards until the currency does, in fact, steady (there were also government measures aimed to provide FX support). With USD/INR close to 70, the Reserve Bank of India is also likely to be coerced into more aggressive tightening. Defensive rate hikes will be in vogue, and we could start to see emerging market FX differentiation based on the willingness of policymakers to step in. The RBI’s laggard approach could see the rupee underperform the yuan-sensitive Singapore dollar.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Original Post