YY's Mystery Valuation

Even if growth is permanently lower, the share valuation still doesn't make sense to us.

Management blames this on a one-off in Q3 with the world cup broadcast hours coinciding with peak-hours of live streaming, we'll have to wait to see how that plays out.

The company produced solid figures but was let down by low Q3 guidance and the shares tanked further.

The Chinese live streaming platform YY.com (YY) had (like many Chinese stocks) a rough day after publishing its Q2 figures:

This is actually pretty amazing, the shares are just over half of their 52-week top set back in January, and again in March. At first sight not all that much seems to be going on (the GAAP EBITDA and net income declines in Q2 are one-off accounting features, see below):

YY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

So what could explain the dramatic stock price decline? A few theories:

Slowing revenue growth

Margin decline

Increased competition

Regulatory threat

Fall in Huya (NYSE:HUYA)

We'll be looking at the details, which one makes the most sense.

Growth

Revenues keep on growing at a very crisp pace and this continued in Q2:

Total revenues increased by 44.6% to RMB3,773.2M ($570.2M).

Live streaming revenues increased by 50% to RMB3,559.7M ($538.0M).

Non-GAAP net income increased by 51.6% to RMB873.2M

Non-GAAP diluted EPS rose 34.3% to $2.03 per ADS.

There was a GAAP loss but this was mostly due to a one-off (whopping) fair-value loss on derivatives of RMB2,273.4M "which resulted from the preferred shares of Huya Inc. that existed before its IPO and the increase in Huya Inc.'s enterprise value as indicated by the price of its initial public offering in May this year." (Q2CC). There were some offsetting gains as well roughly half the size with relation to Bigo.

These results were considerably better than expectations, beating revenue by $34M (over 6%) and the EPS of $2.03 was a 12% beat (or $0.26). But, it has to be said, Q3 guidance is considerably lower than this, from the Q2 earnings PR:

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB3.89 billion and RMB4.02 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 25.8% to 30.0%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Now, this includes Huya. Apparently, YY still is a majority shareholder and has to consolidate its operations. Excluding this, the implied growth for the core YY live streaming revenues is only in the low teens.

The company blames the lower guidance on the world cup, as the broadcast hours coincided with the peak live streaming hours.

The company has some recent growth initiatives:

Using social media and short-form video platforms to market their top stars.

Expanding users in tier-3 and tier-4 cities.

Host Battalion, a new game on online live (two more games were rolled out since the quarter ended, Chinese Checkers and Happy Sheep). More games will follow.

An AI-based content recommendation engine to match live streaming content to user preference.

The company is investing significantly in further Big Data/AI capabilities and applications.

Added to its stake in Bigo, an overseas streaming platform, which is growing fast. It now has more than 40M active users and revenues in the first six months of 2018 exceeded all revenues of 2017. Bigo is highly profitable in many Southeast Asian countries, as well as in the Middle East and it has a short form video app called Like lined up.

Margins

YY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

One of the things that is most feared by investors is escalating revenue sharing fees (and other content cost). It's a little bit like footballers in Europe being able to extract bigger parts of the rents their club generates by threatening not to renew their contract or even leave (or refuse to play).

YY had some scares with respect to this in the recent past, but Q2 was actually pretty well behaved in this respect. Cost of revenues increased 48%, roughly in line with streaming revenue growth itself. And (Q2CC):

we actually track the data for the top 1% of the host, top 3% of the host, top 10% of the host, how much revenue they contribute, and that number has continuously decreasing on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

So the dependency on top performers is actually declining, which is good to see. Bandwidth cost did increase a bit faster than streaming revenue growth though; these went up from RMB165.3M to RMB246.0M y/y.

So there was some gross margin decline, from 40.1 in Q2 2017 to 38.7% in Q2 2018.

There was a bigger fall in operating margin though as in Q2 2017, it was a high 23%, but a year later, this has declined to 18.9%. The main reason for that was share-based compensation.

Indeed non-GAAP operating margin actually went up a tad, from 24.6% a year ago to 24.7% in Q2 2018. We can't find anything disturbing in terms of margin development.

Cash

To argue that YY has a healthy balance sheet is a bit of an understatement. From the Q2 earnings PR:

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB3,562.3 million (US$538.4 million) and short-term deposits of RMB9,503.5 million (US$1,436.2 million). For the second quarter of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB738.3 million (US$111.6 million).

This is a tremendous cash hoard of nearly $2B, mostly from their own IPO and that of Huya, but they also generate cash from operations. OK, granted the RMB has come down a little further since the end of the quarter but it's not like it is collapsing.

Management is looking for M&A targets for its enormous cash hoard; it isn't thinking on buybacks or dividends.

Huya

The company spun off Huya, its live videogame streaming platform but it still owns roughly half of the company. Huya enjoyed its IPO on May 11 for $12 a share and, well, a lot has happened since:

Although we're still above twice the IPO price, the change in sentiment is pretty amazing and it's not due to any dramatic change in actual figures but based on some other developments like the US-Chinese trade tensions and the once touted rumor of a prohibition of Chinese investment in the US.

This is all fair game we guess. The company is still in hyper-growth territory as its Q2 revenue grew by 125.1% and Q3 is still guided as 104%-109%, even if that seems to have disappointed investors. On the other hand, the company turned a small (non-GAAP) profit of $0.06 per ADS.

But half of Huya is still $2.5B. However, SA contributors the Khursheed Brothers have done a fine job reading some fine print in filings regarding the worries surrounding Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) option to buy a stake of YY's Huya holdings at a considerable discount (which would then show up in YY's accounts as a loss).

Exercising this option can only be done at a discount in case the average of the last 10 trading days is substantially below the current share price. The option also only exists until Tencent owns 50.1% of Huya, in which case YY will still owns a good part, about 30%.

Then there is an unknown stake in Bigo (we only know YY is the largest shareholder), which SA contributor General Expert values at roughly $450-$600M, and then there is cash, and lots of it (more than $30 per share, or almost $2B as it happens).

Competition

There are also worries about competition, most notably from short-form video platforms like Duowan. However, management had two answers to that which do make some sense:

Live performing artists can move to the short-form platforms, but the other way around is more difficult.

The company has used these short-form video platforms to expand the fan base of their best live performing artists, like the mythical Modern Brother.

On the latter, from the Q2CC:

Recognizing that shop-on-video platforms are flourishing rapidly in China, we have leveraged their traffic to help Modern Brother multiply their fan base... Modern Brother's fans number is up -- it just grow like twice compare before. But actually the revenues for or the income for the Modern Brother actually has been increased almost 10x... Going forward, we will replicate the model into promoting other hosts.

While it's true that these platforms can be used for the biggest star to enhance their fan base and monetization on YY, this isn't entirely convincing though in as much as these short-form video platforms are a close substitute as well.

Management argues that what they've done for Modern Brother they will do with other big YY stars.

Valuation

YY PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Quite a number of other SA contributors (including ourselves previously) have commented on the nonsensical valuation of the stock, which only got more nonsensical after the recent decent.

There is nearly $2B in cash, Huya is another $2.5B and then at least $0.5B for its stake in Bigo; that's a cool $5B with the market cap at $4.61B as of Wednesday at the close of the market. This doesn't make sense.

Even on a good old P/E basis, the shares are ridiculously cheap at just 10x earnings as analysts expect EPS to be $7.35 this year rising to $8.76 in 2019.

Conclusion

Yes, there is some slowdown in the growth but both YY and especially Huya are still growing rapidly. Moreover, YY is very profitable. We have a hard time understanding the market price crash as the valuation of the stock seems fairly nonsensical to us (as well as quite a few other SA contributors).

Probably the biggest reason for the post-earnings stock price fall to the low 70s was the low implied growth for its core platform, but management blames this on the one-off from the world cup. But even if this would be the permanent growth rate going forward, the valuation does make little sense still.

A legitimate worry seems the increasing bargaining power of its star performance but there wasn't any dramatic increase in sharing fees and the dependency on its top performers seems to decline, rather than increase.

Increasing competition is another legitimate worry, but YY is the market leader and there are at least some network effects at work here where the biggest stars want to be on the biggest platform, attracting the biggest crowds.

There is relatively new competition from the short-form video platforms, but the company is also benefiting from these to promote their biggest stars, increase their fan base and monetization opportunities.

Insofar as trade tensions lead to a slowdown in Chinese overall growth, perhaps that can affect YY's business, but one could just as well argue the opposite and the company isn't affected by any trade worries directly.

Live streaming doesn't seem to be a fad either, although it's anyone's guess where the saturation point lies.

Regulation could make life more difficult, and this is a risk, but we have already gone through that and the amount of risqué behavior on live streams seems to have declined. One could also argue that the Chinese authorities want their population entertained.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.