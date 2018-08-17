An Update On Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue shares have been sold off recently, as the PFS was below expectations and sentiment is poor. This gives investors a good chance to buy in.

Cobalt Blue sits in a strong position with 61,500 tonnes of contained cobalt, an estimated very low cost of production, and an early strategic partnership with LGI.

Cobalt Blue has steadily progressed from when I first wrote on the company in November 2017, at AUD 0.23.

Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF, [ASX:COB], [GR:COH]) - Price = AUD 0.59

Cobalt Blue is step by step buying/farming into 100% of the Thackaringa cobalt-pyrite sulphide project in NSW Australia from Broken Hill Prospecting (OTC:BPLNF, [ASX:BPL]).

The Thackaringa Cobalt Project covers an area of 63 sq. km and is located in western New South Wales (23 km west of Broken Hill), Australia.

As of July 2017, the company had a total inferred and indicated resource of 54.9 million tonnes grading 0.091% cobalt (for ~50,000 tonnes of contained cobalt). At this time, most was in the lower inferred category (48.4mt), as shown in the table below.

2018 developments for Cobalt Blue

December 4, 2017 - Railway Drilling program confirms grade continuity at depth and strike.

On February 1 2018, Cobalt Blue and Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) - Examining the fit - Thackaringa and Mutooroo projects.

On March 19, Cobalt Blue announced: "Thackaringa - Significant mineral resource upgrade. The global Mineral Resource estimate now comprises 72Mt at 852ppm cobalt (CO), 9.3% sulphur (S) & 10% iron (FE) for 61.5Kt contained cobalt (at a 500ppm cobalt cut-off) - compared to the June 2017 Mineral Resource estimate (detailed in ASX release of 5 June 2017) the upgrade reflects a 31% increase in total tonnes and a 23% increase in contained cobalt."

contained cobalt (at a 500ppm cobalt cut-off) - compared to the June 2017 Mineral Resource estimate (detailed in ASX release of 5 June 2017) the upgrade reflects a 31% increase in total tonnes and a 23% increase in contained cobalt." On March 23, Cobalt Blue announced, "COB-LG strategic partnership announced. Cobalt Blue is proud to announce a strategic First Mover partnership with LG International [LGI], the resources investment arm of LG Corporation [KRX:066570], acting in cooperation with LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF). Under the First Mover partnership, LG will provide capital and technical assistance for Cobalt Blue to make a high purity battery grade cobalt sulphate. Cobalt Blue has executed a binding term sheet with LGI to raise gross proceeds of US$6.0m with the transaction to be completed by Monday 16 April 2018."

On April, 20 4-traders reported: "Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. Thackaringa Cobalt Project JV completes Stage 1 earn-in."

On May 3, Fortune reported:"VW (OTCPK:VLKAY) just ordered $48 billion in electric car batteries." LG Chem was one of the 3 battery companies to win the VW contract. LG has a strategic and equity partnership with Cobalt Blue.

On April 30, Cobalt Blue announced, "Cobalt Blue Quarterly report March 2018. The resultant improvement in geological confidence has supported the classification of approximately 72% of the Mineral Resource as Indicated."

On July 4, the company announced: "Thackaringa Pre-Feasibility study announced." Highlights are in the table below and include a post-tax NPV7.5% of A$544 million. An important point is that the Life of Mine (LOM) used in the model for now is a conservative 12.8 years. If Cobalt Blue can grow the resource further (likely), then this will rise to ~20 years, which will increase the NPV considerably. Also, CEO Joe Kaderverak believes optimizing should reduce CapEx.

Note: As part of the above PFS announcement Cobalt Blue announced a maiden ore reserve for the Thackaringa Cobalt Project - Probable ore reserve of 46.3 million tonnes @ 819 ppm cobalt.

On July 5, Cobalt Blue announced: "Further details on potential project financing. The Company has considered a range of options for funding prior to and during the expenditure of capital costs. It is anticipated that finance will be sourced through strategic partnerships, including the use of debt and equity - see the LGI discussion below. The Company Board is confident it will be able to obtain the funding to complete the BFS without difficulty. The Company Board considers that it has reasonable grounds for project financing and availability of funding... Under the First Mover partnership LG will provide capital and technical assistance to COB."

Discussion of the stock price fall following the PFS announcement

Cobalt Blue stock price fell heavily following the July 4 PFS announcement, most likely for the following reasons (each of which I will address):

Capex (A$550 million, includes a A$66 million contingency) - The A$550 million figure was a bit higher than what the market had expected (my model had estimated A$350 million). My view is the figure is still acceptable provided the mine life can be extended, noting the final CapEx may be lower after cost optimisations. See below.

(A$550 million, includes a A$66 million contingency) - The A$550 million figure was a bit higher than what the market had expected (my model had estimated A$350 million). My view is the figure is still acceptable provided the mine life can be extended, noting the final CapEx may be lower after cost optimisations. See below. The post-tax NPV7.5% of A$544 million was below expectations. This was caused due to the higher CapEx and the Life of Mine in the PFS being only 12.8 years. The company's view is that the resource is very likely to grow further and to support a longer mine life (hopefully ~20 years). The company stated today: "This is a very significant point indeed. There is potential to extend the project life by treating ore from inferred inventories from the known resources and from other sources beyond Thackaringa, which represent opportunities for Cobalt Blue that would have significantly positive returns on capital."

My view: I think the PFS was generally below expectations due to the above factors. During the next year, before DFS/BFS, I would expect Cobalt Blue to grow its resource further, allowing the LOM to extend towards 20 years, thereby greatly enhancing the NPV. I also think it is quite possible that nearby cobalt juniors will agree to some type of deals (e.g.: tolling agreements, etc) to make use of Cobalt Blue's intellectual property and planned processing plant.

Finally, as discussed below, Cobalt Blue should be able to make several optimisations to improve on the PFS (in the BFS). For example, 85.5% cobalt recovery assumed in the PFS is more conservative than the 88.5% cobalt recovery achieved in test work to date, and the company is targeting 90% recovery in the BFS. A large positive from the PFS which has largely been ignored was the low cobalt processing cost estimate of US$12.76/lb. This is lower than that of most competitors due to the sulphide ore and proprietary gravity processing technique.

Cobalt Blue has identified 4 key areas where there is clear potential for improvement in the BFS

Optimisation of process plant tailings handling and storage : In the PFS, management of tailings amounted to A$260 million over the life of the project, inclusive of capital and operating costs. A review study will be undertaken in Q3 2018 to identify possible cost saving measures.

In the PFS, management of tailings amounted to A$260 million over the life of the project, inclusive of capital and operating costs. A review study will be undertaken in Q3 2018 to identify possible cost saving measures. Optimisation of metal recoveries: Design criteria used during the PFS was based on batch testwork. Larger-scale testing will be conducted during the BFS, incorporating recycle streams, which may increase overall metal recoveries.

Design criteria used during the PFS was based on batch testwork. Larger-scale testing will be conducted during the BFS, incorporating recycle streams, which may increase overall metal recoveries. Optimisation of average power pricing: The PFS estimated that approximately 22% of the annual site cash costs were related to electrical power consumption from the National Electricity Market. Opportunities exist to consider onsite back-up power supply (larger-scale batteries) and process plant operating philosophies, in order to limit consumption when the National Electricity Market prices reach short-lived peaks - intermittent peak pricing typically lasts for < 30 minutes.

The PFS estimated that approximately 22% of the annual site cash costs were related to electrical power consumption from the National Electricity Market. Opportunities exist to consider onsite back-up power supply (larger-scale batteries) and process plant operating philosophies, in order to limit consumption when the National Electricity Market prices reach short-lived peaks - intermittent peak pricing typically lasts for < 30 minutes. Opportunities to extend mine life: Potential to extend the project life by treating ore from inferred inventories from the known resources and from other sources beyond Thackaringa represent opportunities for Cobalt Blue that would have significantly positive returns on capital if the Thackaringa project is developed.

Note: Cobalt Blue’s Chairman, Rob Biancardi, said: “The Project will now move into a Bankable Feasibility Study. Further resource work will target a 20-year mine life, as the Production Target case is limited to under 13 years.”

For further analysis of the PFS, you can read the "Blue Ocean Equities - Cobalt Blue PFS Scenario Analysis."

Access, Infrastructure and Permitting

Access is excellent via road or rail, with 400km to Port Pirie. The three deposits lie within 5km of the Broken Hill to Port Pirie rail line, with Pyrite Hill (at the western end) within 1km of an existing railway siding.

Thackaringa is only 23km west of Broken Hill. Therefore, a skilled labor force is nearby and there is no need for labor camps to be built.

Infrastructure is limited for now; however, electricity is available from nearby substations with "transmission wiring" (approximately 20 kilometres to site), and substations needed to be built. Due to large solar installations nearby, Broken Hill has excess electricity supply. Water is also available from local sources. More details can be read here.

Off-take or partners summary

In March 2018, Cobalt Blue secured LGI as a strategic partner, which is the resources investment arm of LG Corporation, acting in cooperation with LG Chem. LGI invested $US6 million at A$1.10 per share in Cobalt Blue. LG Chem is one of the largest lithium ion battery makers in the world.

At this stage, LGI has only made a US$6 million investment in Cobalt Blue shares. Typically, companies will wait until a DFS is completed before investing. Given Cobalt Blue has now just finished the DFS, it is highly probable that LG will take a further interest in the company. In particular, it is my view that LG Chem will want to secure an off-take agreement to secure supply of cobalt, just as SK Innovation did very early on with Australian Mines (OTCQB:AMSLF, [ASX:AUZ]).

Valuation update

Cobalt Blue has a current market cap of AUD 69 million, with 116 million shares outstanding plus 26.9 million options @ A$0.25 (expiry May 2, 2020). As of March 31, 2018, the company had A$3.256 million in cash, noting the US$6 million raise from LGI did not arrive until after this date. Cobalt Blue has no debt.

My price target is AUD 2.81 (~4.8x higher) for end 2023 (at full production of 4ktpa cobalt metal). It assumes production commences in 2022 (2-year ramp-up), a 15-year LOM, a US$30 cobalt metal selling price, a cost of production price of US$12.76, and a CapEx of A$550 million. If I base on cobalt sulphate pricing, the outcome is slightly higher for the same 4ktpa cobalt metal in sulphate form. Note that the 15-year LOM is not yet guaranteed, but it may also end up closer to 20 years.

Note: At a cobalt selling price of USD 25/lb, my target price reduces to AUD 1.84 (3.1x higher), and at selling price of USD 35/lb, my target price increases to AUD 3.77 (6.4x higher). Clearly, the cobalt selling price is a key factor in the valuation.

I was unable to find any analyst's target price.

Top shareholders

Upcoming Catalysts

H2 2018 - Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding). Possible Red Rock Resources [LON:RRR] JV deal. Possible Havilah Resources deal.

2018/2019 - Further drilling and likely resource upgrades. Optimisation improvements on the PFS.

June 30, 2019 - DFS to be released. Reach 85% farm in. Project approvals completed.

June 30, 2019 - Project financing expected to be completed. Decision to mine. Reach 100% farm in.

2022 - Possible cobalt producer.

Risks

Cobalt prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low-risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Conclusion

From my original article in November 2017, when Cobalt Blue was at AUD 0.23, the stock price rallied very strongly, peaking at AUD 1.67. The reasons for the rally were based on strong investor sentiment, a rising cobalt price, Cobalt Blue growing its resources, and the LG deal being announced. Naturally, investors expectations rose accordingly.

However, if we look back at the company's farm in agreement with BPL, we see Cobalt Blue was on a deadline to deliver the PFS by June 30, 2018. This meant there has not been time or need to grow the resource further just yet. The impact of this was the PFS was, as the name suggests, a "Preliminary" Feasibility Study. Being preliminary, it used a conservative 12.8-year mine life and gave a still credible post-tax NPV7.5% of A$544 million. Of course, given the stock price's stellar run and the company's strong performance, expectations (including mine) were higher. Yes, the CapEX is a bit higher, but the fundamentals, including a very low estimated cost of production and the LG partnership, are still very much intact. Cobalt Blue's sulphide ore Thackaringa project is still one of the best pure play non-DRC cobalt projects globally with 61,500 tonnes of contained cobalt, likely to reach ~80,000 tonnes, and a good chance at a 20-year mine life at 4,000t pa starting 2022.

Valuation is very attractive after the recent price fall, particularly for longer-term investors. There is further upside potential as the company progresses.

Risks are still there, the company being a junior cobalt developer ~4 years away from a probable production start. The largest risk for me is the cobalt price, which I do expect to settle between USD30-40/lb for the foreseeable future.

My view is that since the PFS investors' expectations have been pulled back a little, but the stock price fall was overdone, investors need to have some more patience and allow Cobalt Blue to progress through the milestones. As with most promising cobalt juniors, the cobalt price remains the key. If the cobalt price remains elevated above US$25 or higher as I expect, then the company should achieve funding and be a highly profitable cobalt miner post 2022.

