Euronet: DCC Uncertainty Remains, But So Do Growth Opportunities

Euronet (EEFT) is still waiting for resolution on regulatory changes to dynamic currency conversion (or DCC) in Europe, a significant source of high-margin revenue, but the company continues to execute a multi-armed growth strategy that still has room to run. While the shares have done pretty well since my last update, rising 13% against a 10% rise in Paypoint (PAY.LN), an 8% rise in the NASDAQ, and 4% rise in the S&P 500, Cardtronics (CATM) has done even better and further upside is tied at least in part to a relatively benign DCC proposal from the EU Parliament later this month or early in September.

Mostly Solid Growth Across The Board

I’ll discuss the DCC issue in more detail, but Euronet’s immediate financial performance continues to be rather strong across the business for the most part. The company hasn’t been exactly smoking sell-side expectations, but the general trend in earnings performance has been positive and expectations have been moving higher.

Revenue rose 16% as reported in the second quarter and 11% on a constant currency basis, after growing 16% in the first quarter (11% on an organic basis). The ATM business (EFT processing) remains the strongest top-line driver, with 18% constant currency growth on a 10% higher average ATM count, 18% growth in transactions, and 6% growth in revenue-per-transaction. Revenue contracted 3% in the Epay business, but would have been up 4% were it not for the ASC606 accounting change, with transaction growth of 9% and a 1% decline in revenue per transaction. Revenue rose 17% in the money transfer business, as transaction growth of 18% was offset by a 1% decline in revenue per transaction.

Gross margin improved by about a point, while EBITDA rose 27%. Management’s definition of EBITDA, which strips out stock option expense, rose 23% year-over-year or 15% in constant currency. Operating income rose 36%, or 18% in constant currency, with a roughly two-point improvement in reported operating margin, with the best improvement in the EFT business.

DCC Changes Loom Over EFT, But Growth Opportunities Are Still In Place

Far and away the biggest concern with Euronet today is the uncertainty over regulatory changes to DCC in the EU. DCC is a service that gives customers immediate certainty on currency exchange, and providers charge for it – while banks typically charge a low-to-mid-single-digit fee (as a percentage of the transaction value), Euronet charges a high single-digit percentage through its ATMs, while some bad actors cited in regulatory documents charge as much as 30% of the transaction value (and don’t disclose it clearly).

Now the EU wants to do something about DCC, but what exactly it is they want to do has yet to be decided. There are three parties involved in the process (the EU Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament) and everybody seems to agree that more disclosure needs to be required, so that consumers will understand what they’re paying. There’s still uncertainty, though, over whether there will be a cap placed on these fees (either permanently or temporarily); the EU Council’s proposal calls for more disclosure, including a reference exchange rate, but no cap, while the European Commission proposal includes a cap that would likely limit fees to the mid-single-digits.

The European Parliament is due to produce its own proposal later this month or early in September, after which the process of negotiating and harmonizing the three proposals into one will begin. Since the Commission’s proposal, there’s been more pushback from industry against a cap (including banks in some cases) so it remains to be seen whether that will make it to the final draft. As Euronet generates upwards of 20% of its operating earnings from DCC (and likely around two-thirds of that in the EU), this is not a trivial issue, and capping DCC to the low-to-mid single-digits would be a painful adjustment. Likewise, should more explicit disclosure lead more customers away from using DCC, that too would have a meaningful negative impact.

Euronet is not helpless in this process. The company has started testing new access fees that basically tack on an additional fee if the customer chooses not to use DCC. Euronet would also have the option to relocate ATMs, as DCC is principally used by international travelers, and the prospect of less access to ATMs (which has been raised by industry as an objection to fee caps) could sway regulators toward a less onerous final proposal.

Outside of DCC, I still like Euronet’s long-term growth opportunities in ATMs. Not only are there still high-value opportunities left in Western Europe, but Eastern Europe is still largely cash-centric (according to Euromonitor, about two-thirds of Eastern European transactions are done in cash, one of the highest percentages in the world). India continues to offer ample growth opportunities, though concentrating on high-value opportunities is key, and Latin America could be a growth market further down the road.

The Opportunity

Euronet also has worthwhile, if not exciting, growth opportunities outside of its ATM business. The company continues to expand its Epay business, adding a new deal with Amazon (AMZN) in Germany and entering the U.S. market through a deal with Kroger (KR). Money transfer offers growth opportunities as the company continues to expand its global agent network (up 10% in the second quarter) and move past the year-ago price adjustment to its white label Walmart (WMT) business.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the range of 7% to 8% from Euronet, and that includes some compression in DCC revenue, as more explicit disclosure requirements seem all but certain, and that is likely to have some impact upon the business. I also expect ongoing margin leverage in the business, particularly from Epay and money transfer, and that might be the bigger risk to my modelling assumptions (competition may well limit margin leverage).

The Bottom Line

Given the cash flow and EBITDA growth potential, I believe $100 is a fair price for Euronet today, and the shares do still offer some interesting upside. The DCC issue remains a significant overhang and risk factor, and I’d note that even before the DCC issue, this was a company with an established history of above-average share price volatility. Even with those risks, though, I think the growth opportunities across the three businesses are worthwhile and undervalued by the market today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.