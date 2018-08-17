Taking Another Look At AxoGen After A Nasty Post-Earnings Tumble

12x forward revenue is hardly a modest multiple, but both revenue growth and discounted cash flow seem to support a fair value in the low $40's right now.

Commercializing new products/procedures is not easy, and there will be bumps along the road, but AxoGen's products are differentiated and the clinical data have been supportive so far.

With great multiples come great expectations, and institutional growth investors can be merciless and indiscriminate in selling out of high-multiple growth stocks that don’t quite live up to expectations (or produce beat-and-raise quarters). This was one of my biggest concerns with AxoGen (AXGN) when I wrote about the company earlier this year, and the stock got hammered after what I believe was a quite modest second quarter shortfall that didn’t seem to have much to do with end-market demand.

To be sure, AxoGen is still in many respects a “story stock”, and a story with above-average risk at that. The addressable market opportunity is large and poorly-served today, and AxoGen’s clinical results have been pretty impressive, but driving adoption of new surgical procedures is not simple (or fast), competition may yet become an issue, and expectations aren’t exactly low. Still, when factoring in the incremental opportunities from future applications like total joint replacement, this is looking more and more like a risk worth taking.

One Small Stumble For AxoGen, One Big Fall For AxoGen Shares

I’ve followed med-tech for too long to really be surprised by the 15% drop in AxoGen shares after the company missed second quarter revenue expectations by around 3%. The shares had been weak going into earnings (down about 15% in the week before) and to some extent this is just the way it goes sometimes with high-multiple med-tech growth stories – with the shares having been so strong over the prior year, and med-tech valuations at a pretty high level on a relative historical basis, it doesn’t take a lot to spur a sell-off.

The actually quarterly results really weren’t that bad. Revenue rose 36% and came in within $1 million of sell-side expectations, but assorted issues with independent sales agencies led to some modest underperformance. AxoGen’s own direct sales efforts generated over 40% yoy revenue growth, but some independent sales agencies underperformed as AxoGen dropped the ball with respect to training their new employees and the company elected to cut ties with an underperforming agency.

Gross margin was basically flat on a yoy basis, while operating income rose 41% as the company continues to invest in expanding the sales effort and R&D.

The Sales Operation Seems Fine On Balance, But It Won’t Be A Smooth Process

AxoGen management didn’t try to pass the buck for the issues with the independent distributors, and the company knows it has to do better here. There may be a point well down the road where AxoGen doesn’t need independent distributors in the U.S., but for now they are a cost-effective solution for getting the company’s products into areas where there may be a trauma center or two worth servicing, but where there isn’t enough business opportunity to justify a direct presence.

All told, I think the company is continuing to make good progress with the sales effort. The company added another 4 direct reps, and will likely another 4 per quarter in the third and fourth quarter of the year. Active accounts (which management defines as ordering at least six times in 12 months) rose 24% yoy and 5% qoq to 634, and this would still suggest an overall penetration rate of just a bit beyond 10%.

Looking ahead, there are still some challenges to keep in mind with respect to the sales and surgeon adoption process. Surgeons will often do their own “mini-trials” where they use a new product/technique in a small number of cases and then stop while they see how those initial cases fare (before resuming/expanding use when they’re satisfied with the results). This can create difficult lulls during initial commercialization efforts, and that can be exacerbated by the challenges of getting newly-hired reps up and running.

An Attractive Opportunity

I continue to be impressed and intrigued by the long-term commercial opportunities for AxoGen’s nerve repair products. I’ve previously discussed some of the $1.5 billion U.S. opportunity in trauma cases, including its core market opportunity of large gap procedures (15mm-20mm and beyond) where conduits made by rivals like Stryker (SYK) and Integra (IART) just don’t work well enough often enough (conduits have about a 10% success rate when you get to 20mm-30mm lengths).

I’m getting more and more interested in the opportunities presented by breast reconstruction neurotization and post-surgical pain management/prevention. In the case of breast recon, autologous flap procedures can often lead to numbness/lack of sensation, which at least partly defeats the purpose of reconstruction procedures. Early results of using AxoGen’s “ReSensation” technique have been quite encouraging, but it will probably take until 2020 to see published results from the Sensation-NOW study. Still, breast recon surgeons have shown themselves historically quite willing to adopt new techniques/procedures (they were among the biggest initial adopters of Novadaq’s (now owned by Stryker) imaging technology), and breast recon offers a very high per-procedure ASP for AxoGen (longer grafts, more conduits and wraps).

On the surgical pain side, doing some digging has led me to finding that a little more than 10% of people getting a total joint replacement (hip or knee) experience chronic pain 12 months post-surgery (slightly more in total knee, slightly less in total hip). That alone could put another $500 million or so in play as an addressable market for AxoGen in the coming years, particularly with the increased attention given to opioid abuse (where use often starts to manage post-surgical pain). Likewise, it may well prove to be the case that a wider range of procedures, including spinal surgeries, lend themselves to nerve repair procedures that further expand the market opportunity.

Modeling The Opportunity

Modeling emerging growth stories is never easy; that’s not an excuse, but rather an acknowledgement that “1% here or there” can lead to significantly different outcomes 10 years down the road in the model. I’ve bumped up my growth expectations largely on the breast recon and total joint opportunities, with the net outcome being a roughly 13% higher revenue estimate in 2027 (like I said, little changes add up when you’re looking at steep adoption curves).

I’ve pushed my expectation of FCF breakeven out a little bit, reducing my FCF target for 2022, but maintaining my outlook for 2027. I believe AxoGen can be FCF positive at around $200 million in revenue and reach 20% FCF margins around $600 million in revenue.

Factoring in those changes, as well as the capital raise back in May (which should see the company through to FCF breakeven), my DCF-based fair value goes into the low $40’s (from just under $40). I’m maintaining my 12x revenue multiple but the 12-month revenue target is now higher (as you’d expect with two quarters in the books since the last update) and supports a fair value in the low $40’s.

The Bottom Line

Between AxoGen trading a little lower than when I last wrote and getting more comfortable with the growth opportunities, I’m a lot more favorably inclined toward these shares. It’s a high-risk high-growth story that is almost certain to be volatile, and I don’t completely dismiss the risk of competition - Integra and Stryker are both working on better conduits, with Integra hoping to launch a drug/device combo for damaged nerves next year. All that said, high-growth stories don’t always give you a lot of chances for a reasonable entry price, and this looks more and more like a risk worth taking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.