GreenSky: Cloudy Skies Will Dissipate

Any lock-up overhang weakness in the stock is an opportunity to own the fintech.

The stock dip to $17.60 reduces the EBITDA multiple to only 16.5x while the transaction-based business is growing volumes by 36%.

Despite a strong Q2 that included 28% revenue growth, GreenSky (GSKY) has dipped to post-IPO lows. The market is unpredictable in their reactions to initial earnings reports following an IPO and this one was no different. The fintech remains on track for substantial growth and the ability to buy this stock far below the IPO price of $23 is a huge bonus.

Growth Justifies Price

The biggest concern with my original positive view on GreenSky was that the stock traded at rich multiples while other public fintech stocks had all failed to hold onto original stock gains. The growth rate justified those prices so my view was positive on the stock. The weakness in the stock that hit a low at $14.50 only makes the story more appealing.

The fintech provides an ecosystem to connect merchants and consumers to bank loans that offer competitive financing terms to traditional consumer finance options. The company has traditionally focused on the home improvement sector where most consumers don't have access to finance projects other than credit cards. GreenSky allows merchants to direct consumers to their platform for quick and easy financing via a bank partner. The fintech collects transaction fees on the loan and is paid to service the outstanding balance.

As with most online platforms, the story is all about transaction volumes. GreenSky has a digital loan technology platform that should in theory only become more profitable as volumes grow. In the last quarter, transaction volumes grew by 36% to $1.3 billion.

All of the other metrics showed even more impressive gains fueling the funnel for future growth. Active merchants grew by 45% to 13,440 and consumer accounts ballooned by an equally large 45%.

The additional deal with American Express (AXP) should further grow merchants and consumers willing to use the digital loan platform mostly unknown by the general population at this point. The company even still plans to move far beyond home improvement loans providing the main growth driver in the future. At this point, the ability to grow isn't even a question.

Lock-Up Overhang

The company went public on May 24 and the typical 180-day lockup period lasts until November 24. Insiders sold aggressively on the IPO so a lot of fears will exist that more shares will be dumped upon the lockup. According to the 5% owner list, CEO David Zalik and board member Robert Sheft control nearly 50% of the outstanding shares and were responsible for a large portion of the shares sold in the IPO.

As well, a couple of funds control enough shares that they could be looking to unload shares. With only TPG Funds unloading roughly 2 million shares at the IPO price of $23, GreenSky is unlikely to face any real lock-up overhang. Funds are unlikely to dump shares at the current $17 level and insiders are unlikely to need additional funds after unloading large positions at the IPO.

Any continued weakness due to lock-up expiration fears is likely an opportunity to own GreenSky on misplaced fears.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that cloudy skies over the stock now are likely to dissipate over the course of the year. The stock is a much better bargain now with adjusted EBITDA targets still approaching $200 million for 2018 and the stock valuation down at only $3.3 billion. A 16.5x EBITDA valuation is rather cheap for a fintech growing key transaction volumes at more than double that multiple.

Analysts forecast revenues growing at a nearly 35% clip next year to $590 million making the '19 P/S multiple appealing even up at 5.6x. Other fintechs such as LendingClub (LC) have run into problems maintaining these growth rates once going public, hence the market is probably hesitating to pay even higher multiples for GreenSky. The Compass Point target of $22 still provides about 25% upside after the 10% surge.

