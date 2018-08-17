United Rentals Should Go Up - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/16/18)

Cramer is staying away from LAM Research due to difficult product transitions.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 16.

Bullish Calls

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Everybody is crazy about oil going from $70 to $80. It's time to buy Royal Dutch.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX): Cramer likes this software company dedicated to insurance.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): It's a strong, competitive and well-run company. Cramer likes VMWare (NYSE:VMW) as well.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): It's a speculative buy. Cramer likes the RNA concept.

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE): It's still undervalued. Don't underestimate the strength of the Japanese market.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI): The company has better earnings than most infrastructure stocks. This one should go up.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC): It's a strong buy.

Neutral Call

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF): Cramer said, "Off-road vehicles have always been a quandary to me. We're going to do work on it because the stock has been so strong in the face of a lot [of] headwinds."

Bearish Calls

LAM Research (NASDAQ:LRCX): "Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a fabulous company, so take what I'm saying with a grain of salt. Right now, they are caught in some difficult product transitions in terms of what their end customers want. I think the same thing will be with LAM. It's kind of a glitch in time, and I don't want to recommend LAM right now given what Applied Materials is saying."

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS): The company's 8.8% yield looks risky.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR): Cramer is not a fan, as it's too risky. There are other oil stocks with higher yield that are better.

