United Rentals Should Go Up - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/16/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 16.
Bullish Calls
Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A): Everybody is crazy about oil going from $70 to $80. It's time to buy Royal Dutch.
Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX): Cramer likes this software company dedicated to insurance.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): It's a strong, competitive and well-run company. Cramer likes VMWare (NYSE:VMW) as well.
Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): It's a speculative buy. Cramer likes the RNA concept.
Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE): It's still undervalued. Don't underestimate the strength of the Japanese market.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI): The company has better earnings than most infrastructure stocks. This one should go up.
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC): It's a strong buy.
Neutral Call
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF): Cramer said, "Off-road vehicles have always been a quandary to me. We're going to do work on it because the stock has been so strong in the face of a lot [of] headwinds."
Bearish Calls
LAM Research (NASDAQ:LRCX): "Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is a fabulous company, so take what I'm saying with a grain of salt. Right now, they are caught in some difficult product transitions in terms of what their end customers want. I think the same thing will be with LAM. It's kind of a glitch in time, and I don't want to recommend LAM right now given what Applied Materials is saying."
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS): The company's 8.8% yield looks risky.
Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR): Cramer is not a fan, as it's too risky. There are other oil stocks with higher yield that are better.
