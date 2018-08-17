Buy Covia When There's Blood In The Streets

As result, astute investors should buy frac sand companies like CVIA when sentiment is poor, since times have never been better for these companies, and as that is historically the recipe for success when investing in any stock.

This is an ideal problem to have as an investor who owns the companies that supply the most important ingredient for optimized completions, frac sand.

Completions are also being delayed not only due to takeaway constraints, but also due to E&Ps already meeting their production targets for the year. This means completions are too strong.

CVIA confirmed the statements made by other frac sand producers that brown is seeing pushback, which has bullish implications for investors holding those stocks.

Covia reported a strong quarter, but investors could only see the immediate negatives of pricing pressures looming in the back half of the year.

Covia (CVIA) reported revenues of $508.4 million and net income of $17.1 million, which were negatively impacted by plant start-up costs and other merger related expenses. Cash flow statements and traditional financial metrics are difficult to use to identify any trends, since the company is new. But, CVIA's revenues and net income, when combined with their balance sheet (below), show a clearer picture of the company's financial status. Source: E*TRADE

As investors can see, Covia has more than twice as many assets as liabilities, which indicates a strong bill of health for the company. Total debt only stands at $417 million, but should be paid down expeditiously as long as CVIA can continue to earn $500 million per quarter, which they should since most volumes are contracted for years out.

To get to the heart of the matter, CVIA raised prices 2% in the previous quarter but indicated that pricing would fall $6-$8 dollars in the third quarter due to supply of regional sand outpacing demand in all basins, not just the Permian.

Completions being delayed from takeaway capacity constraints, as well as E&Ps meeting their production targets already for the year, were cited as the reasons for pricing pressures seen on volumes. It is important to reiterate that E&Ps meeting their production targets, and not deciding to raise CapEx even with higher oil prices, is a caveat that has bullish implications for the frac sand industry, which we will discuss further below.

This is also the fourth frac sand player who has now stated that conductivity tests are being requested, implying that all brown sand may not see full adoption and that Northern White sand will have a permanent home in the future.

Even though it may be difficult for short-sighted investors to remain bullish on frac sand players for the second half of the year, the drops in pricing are only seen as temporary by CVIA and should be offset by synergies from the merger.

So, when 2019 comes around, the boom in sand surely awaits due to oil prices remaining elevated from strong global demand, immense takeaway capacity coming online, and E&P's CapEx budgets expanding due to a stellar 2018. As a result, investors should ignore the noise and buy frac sand players like Covia, now, while there's blood in the streets.

Long-Awaited Pricing Pressures Are Finally Here

Let's get to the bad news first. Volumes seen dropping +/- 10% was a bit unsettling, because that forecast doesn't exactly provide the visibility needed for investors to make an informed decision on CVIA. In Covia's defense, losses in volumes should be offset from merger related synergies and their upgraded massive distribution network (which would allow CVIA, possibly, to re-route volumes like Emerge Energy (EMES) is doing in basins outside of the Permian). Here is more color on what Covia had to say about their plans for future synergies:

This optimization of shipments would have generated approximately $17.5 million in savings over those same second quarter volumes. Confirming our initial targeted range for the OD pairing component of our supply chain synergies, which represented just under half of our total expected synergy targets.

Short-sighted investors seemed to only hear that volumes and pricing will suffer in the back half of the year due to supply outpacing demand.

Actually, this would only be a problem if it meant completions were still happening at the same pace in the Permian, and supply is simply outpacing demand. But, that statement could not be further from the truth.

On the contrary, completions have been delayed due to a lack of takeaway capacity in the Permian, as well as E&Ps already meeting their production targets for the year. Because takeaway capacity is limited in 2018, it is no wonder that E&Ps are choosing not to raise CapEx, even with elevated oil prices.

In addition, by virtue of E&Ps meeting their production targets before the year end, investors can deduce that completions with sand and new optimization techniques are working too well.

This is a good problem to have for the shale industry, especially frac sand players, who have the most important ingredients used for optimized completions: proppant, logistics, last mile, and specialty products to move sand better downhole, like Covia's PropelSSP proppant transport system.

Conductivity Tests Have Numerous Implications

While brown sand not gaining full adoption is a positive for Northern White producers long term, prices can still suffer, short term, due to a need for sand suppliers to move their product at any cost. This is one factor as to why pricing has suffered in the third quarter.

But, this problem should not last if there is, indeed, pushback on brown sand for its crush quality and long term production results. By all indications, I would expect brown spot prices to continue to fall $5-$10 dollars (which CVIA said was on the high side), while contracted prices of brown remain fixed, which represent about 80% of contracted Permian volumes. So, there should be a backstop for regional sand players, who generally have the same contract structures.

On the spot side, once brown pricing falls, it should not bring in much more demand just because of attractive pricing. This is due, again, to local sand's inferior crush quality, its inability to offset long term decline rates, and the problems it is having performing in wells that have different pressures (like in the Utica, where CVIA just expanded).

Consequently, I would expect E&Ps to revert back to Northern White over local brown, especially when wells get deeper and more complex after high-grading of the best acreage ends, which would create more pricing pressure on brown spot prices, but ultimately raise prices on Northern White.

This switch back to NW is extremely bullish for sand players in the long run. But, even if there's a balance of both NW and local brown to complement each other, which CVIA said it prefers, this is equally as bullish for sand players (as long as brown contract pricing remains fixed).

Analyst Projections

Even though someone is clearly bearish on sand, analysts have CVIA at a strong buy, seen below.

Source: E*TRADE

It is somewhat comical that even the low target of $24 represents 75% upside from current levels. Someone has to be wrong here, and I find it hard to believe that the frac sand companies themselves, as well as the analysts that cover them are all wrong. One could argue smart money knows something that they don't.

However, to that point, I worked with S&B Engineering when I graduated from college and helped organize the finances for one of the largest fractionators in the world, at the time, with Phillips 66 (PSX). I can't say what they are doing now because my father is the vice president, and I would have a conflict of interest there.

But, I can say that they are SMART, and there is plenty more work coming their way in the form of processing and takeaway capacity, which is desperately needed to meet E&P's needs. There is no way S&B and Phillips would be taking on these projects if shale production in the U.S. was not going to remain strong, and increase, for the next decade. How could the analysts, frac sand companies, midstream players, E&P's, and my dad (yes, I'm pulling that card again), be wrong?

This notion is one that I keep telling myself, as a reminder, that this selling is all a joke, and the shale industry remains the best investment I can find in the currently expensive stock market. In the meantime, I keep traveling the world, doing research, and staying in close contact with my dad and other industry players, who all constantly confirm my thesis.

To go one step further, if I am going to invest in shale, I keep telling myself that frac sand players are the best way to play it, all things considered. I apologize for the personal anecdotes, as it is not official analyst jargon. But, it is time that readers understand that I have a unique, REAL, perspective on the industry, and skin in the game, which is different than some analysts who sit behind a desk all day without skin in the game (even though they seem just as bullish as I am).

How To Play CVIA

Covia has been bleeding lower. But, is it truly cheap? Its P/E multiple says it is. The stock is trading at only 7.57x earnings, and is projected to make at least $2 billion in 2019, assuming that the company continues to earn $500 million a quarter. Source: E*TRADE

That equates to a double of its market cap, which should translate to almost a double in its stock price, since net income should be a large portion of revenues once synergies are realized and fixed costs absorption rises.

But, even though its valuation is attractive, knowing when to buy is equally as important. Judging by the chart below, the time to buy is now.

Source: E*TRADE

The stock has had its puke out episode, and is deeply oversold, insinuating that its recovery is imminent. The way to play this technical setup is to wait for the bounce, where risk will then be defined, and then buy with conviction, placing a stop loss below the 52 week low.

I have been buying frac sand companies like Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) and Emerge Energy (EMES) hand over fist during the recent meltdown post earnings, and could define my risk on the latest bounce today with a stop loss. However, I am choosing not to place a stop on my investments, since I am more bullish than ever, and don't want to get shaken out early.

I would use the same strategy for Covia once its shares bounce, and its risk is defined.

Conclusion

To paraphrase Jim Cramer and Warren Buffet, whose philosophies are my foundation into investing, one must buy when there's blood in the streets. If I ever listened to short-sighted tourists in the stock market, I never would have grown my portfolio from $2,000 up to $150,000 in the almost 15 years that I have been investing.

Yes, sand pricing is forecasted to drop in the next quarter. But, no realistic investor would ever expect prices to keep rising forever. As long as sand prices can remain at $65-$75 a ton, frac sand companies like CVIA should rake in money hand over fist for the foreseeable future, even beyond 2020.

Again, this belief of mine comes from the fact that completions are too strong, as E&Ps have already met their production targets for 2018 and are now just waiting for more takeaway and processing capacity to come online. Also, the switch back to NW sand could mean increased pricing for those tons, and stocks could see all-time highs again, like in 2014, especially since the picture is stronger now than it was then. Even if NW doesn't get the price increases, the margins being captured off of local brown are still so high (due to less overburden above ground than NW mines in Wisconsin) that they would offset any stagnation in pricing. So, frac sand miners win regardless.

For an investor, this a dream scenario, and I will continue to add to frac sand positions on any further panic selling from tourists, who are making decisions based on emotions and not the facts. I advise investors who are taking me seriously to do the same. Buy frac sand companies here, while sentiment is negative, and come re-visit your portfolio after the dust settles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES, HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.