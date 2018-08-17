Summit Midstream: An Undervalued Play On North America's Primary Energy Basins

Summit appears to be undervalued at today's levels as it is cheaper than its peers despite having similar or better metrics.

Summit Midstream is one of the few MLPs that has operations in seven different resource plays throughout the United States.

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018, natural gas and crude oil midstream partnership Summit Midstream Partners, LP (SMLP) gave a presentation at the Citi One-on-One MLP/Midstream Infrastructure Conference. In this conference, the company discussed its current operations and, likely more importantly to investors, its forward growth opportunities. As always, I recommend that investors read this presentation for themselves, although I will naturally discuss the important highlights below and add my own thoughts on the topics that the company's management chose to discuss.

Summit Midstream Partners is a midsized ($1.2 billion market capitalization) natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering and processing MLP. Unlike most master limited partnerships, Summit Midstream has operations in seven different resources basins in the United States.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

This wide geographic diversity gives the company a certain amount of protection, although all of its operations are located in the United States so it cannot protect itself against potential bad policy coming out of Washington. It is important to note that all of these resource plays have somewhat different characteristics so we may see different ones booming at different times. This is potentially a good thing for Summit as it should protect it against geographic slowdowns limited to one geographic region.

The company illustrates some of these characteristics in its presentation.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

As we can see, three of the resources plays in which Summit operates are the Delaware Basin (Permian), Utica Basin, and the Williston Basin (Bakken and Three Forks Shales). Many MLPs have operations in the Delaware and Williston Basins but the Utica is a bit less commonly found. This is a good thing as this gives Summit a somewhat unique advantage through its exposure to this play. The Utica Basin has also benefited from a much more steady production increase over the past five years. As we can see above, oil and gas production growth slowed down significantly in the Delaware Basin and actually declined in the Bakken during the bear market in energy in the middle part of this decade. However, production in all three of these major resource basins in now booming, which should result in more resources flowing through Summit's systems. This results in revenue growth for the partnership.

Summit notes this in its presentation as well. On slide 9, the partnership points out that volumes in its Utica system have been growing.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

As we see here, Summit Midstream has been pursuing a series of projects meant to increase the total capacity of the system from 690 million cubic feet per day to 800 million cubic feet per day. This is in direct response to the increasing production in the region that has led to transportation bottlenecks. By increasing its capacity, Summit Midstream will be able to remove this bottleneck and thus earn more money from the higher volumes flowing through its systems. The fact that Summit Midstream is one of the few MLPs operating in the Utica helps as well because the company can have some confidence that this additional capacity will be utilized.

This is not the only growth project that Summit Midstream is undertaking. The company is currently developing a natural gas gathering and processing infrastructure in the North Delaware Basin in response to the growing activity in the Permian Basin.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

This is intended to be a fairly large complex consisting of gathering and discharge pipelines, two compressor stations, and a 60 MMcf/day cryogenic processing plant (the "Lane Plant"). Summit is also making a wise decision in leaving the ability to upgrade the plant's capacity by up to 600 MMcf/day, should the region's production ever require capacity that high. However, for now it cannot justify making the plant that big so it makes a lot of sense keeping it smaller and saving the money. In addition, Summit has already secured contracts with Summit Midstream for the use of this system, which gives us confidence that the system will produce a positive return. Summit has estimated that the system will have a 6.0x to 8.0x EBITDA multiple when fully developed, which is certainly respectable.

Naturally, Summit Midstream would have a difficult time actually achieving its growth strategy if it did not have sufficient capital for the task. Fortunately, the company does boast a strong balance sheet, aiding its ability to raise capital.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

As we can see here, Summit has a 3.75x leverage ratio. This is within the company's target range of 3.5x-4.0x but it still seems to give the company little margin for error in its operations. Fortunately it has brought this ratio down from the 4.21x that it had a few years ago but it is showing no indication that it is interested in bringing its leverage ratio down further. With that said though, one of the nice things about pipelines is that a good portion of their business is secured via the use of contracts, which generally result in guaranteed cash flow that can be used to carry debt. Summit notes that contracts guarantee at least 43% of its second quarter 2018 throughput through 2022. This should help the company maintain at least some of its revenue over the next five years.

Speaking of 2022, we also note that none of the partnership's outstanding debt comes due until 2022. This gives the company plenty of time to either pay down or refinance this debt, or even grow its way out of it, but it also presents some risks. First and foremost, we have no idea what interest rates will be in 2022 when the company attempts to refinance its maturing $300 million worth of senior unsecured notes. A much higher interest rate could greatly increase the company's interest expenses and impose a negative burden on the company's cash flows. In addition, we could see another energy crisis like the one that happened in 2014 that makes it difficult for Summit to get new throughput to replace the quantities that are not contractually guaranteed. This would likely impart difficulty in carrying its debt. With that said though, Summit has very ample liquidity and will not require any additional financing to complete its current projects, which could certainly make it easier for the company to grow its way out of its debt load.

Summit Midstream has been recommended as an attractive investment on this site a few times and for good reason as the partnership does present a fairly compelling value proposition.

Source: Summit Midstream Partners, LP

As we can see here, Summit Midstream trades at a relative discount to its peers. This is despite having similar metrics to them other than perhaps size. As shown, Summit Midstream is smaller than any of its peers on both a market cap and enterprise value basis, although this would be the case if the company was simply undervalued at the current unit price. There does not appear to be any rational reason for this discount either so there can certainly be a point made that the company is indeed undervalued at today's levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.