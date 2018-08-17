Gold Melts Down As Dollar Takes Flight

The gold price continues to be battered by the unrelenting strength in the U.S. dollar. Gold is in good company as other precious and industrial metals have gone into a tailspin in recent days, thanks to fresh worries over the state of the global economy and a runaway dollar rally. In today's report, we'll examine the battered state of the gold and gold mining stock markets. The evidence points to more weakness ahead, as gold's currency component continues to weigh on bullion prices.

Gold fell to its lowest level in more than 18 months this week as the dollar's value accelerated on worries over the fragile state of the emerging markets. Turkey's lira currency came into focus once again as investors worried that the loss of confidence in Turkey could serve as a flash point for a widening global market conflagration. The gold futures price fell this week to an intraday low of $1,174 - its lowest level since January 2017.

The carnage of the last few days pushed the December gold futures price (GCZ8) to close decisively under the widely watched, and psychologically significant, $1,200. This was something that was discussed in previous reports as being critical to gold's near-term outlook. Now that the $1,200 level has been broken, the sellers will almost certainly feel emboldened to further exert their will on the market. Gold is still quite vulnerable to the dollar's increasing strength and could easily experience another selling raid before its next immediate-term bottom has been confirmed. At any rate, the path of least resistance for gold prices is down and investors should avoid the temptation to catch the proverbial "falling dagger" by not purchasing gold right now.

Source: BigCharts

To further underscore just how weak the commodity market backdrop has become, thanks to the dollar strength, the following chart is shown as Exhibit A. The Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB) reflects the trend of the broad commodity market. As you can see here, the CRB has fallen to a new yearly low as the dollar bull market wreaks havoc on natural resource prices.

Source: BigCharts

Gold is typically strongest when the CRB is confirming that prices of other commodities are also strong. That's another way of saying that a weak dollar bolsters commodity prices in general and that as long as the dollar index is rising, gold and the CRB will remain in a bear market.

The daily chart of the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) provides a powerful contrast to gold's decline. Ever since breaking out of its 2-month lateral holding pattern, the dollar index has been a gold bull's worst nightmare. This is partly because the rising DXY reflects increased demand for dollars on the part of foreign investors who are fleeing the currencies of the beleaguered emerging markets. Gold has been spurned by these investors in the desperate rush to raise cash, upending gold's traditional role as a safe haven in the process.

Source: BigCharts

The dollar's relative strength versus gold can be seen in the next chart, which shows the dollar/gold ratio. This is another reason for avoiding gold for now. As long as the dollar/gold ratio is trending higher, investors should favor holding cash over gold.

Source: StockCharts

Meanwhile, gold stock prices are underperforming bullion, and some mining and exploration stocks are in collapse mode. The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) attests to this underperformance as the index fell over 6.50% on Wednesday to its lowest level since March 2016. As I mentioned in the previous commentary, gold mining stocks tend to lead the physical gold price, and as long as the XAU index is declining, participants should expect gold to do the same.

Source: BigCharts

Before the XAU index can reverse its decline, however, there needs to be a reversal in the short-term internal momentum indicators for the actively traded gold stocks. Shown here are the 4-week and 6-week rate of change indicators for the cumulative new highs and new lows of the 50 most actively traded gold mining stocks. I consider the new highs and lows to be the best measure of the incremental demand for gold mining shares, thus a declining new high-new low trend is bearish for the gold stocks. The rate of change (momentum) in the new highs-new lows should therefore reverse before we have the next confirmed bottom in the XAU index.

Source: WSJ

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my preferred gold trading vehicle used in this commentary. The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal's immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold's immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

