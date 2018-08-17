Hornbeck Offshore Services: No Easy Answers, No Rosy Pictures

In the interim, Hornbeck has senior unsecured notes maturing which it does not have the cash to address.

Global consumption continues to grow. Strategic storage should not be compromised. Exploration and production activity must eventually adjust.

In its second quarter earnings call, Hornbeck Offshore Services discussed an eventual recovery in the oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico.

Trust but verify. It's good advice.

Over time, an investor starts to learn which management teams are transparent and forthcoming, which can simply be trusted. Such is the case with the management of one provider to the offshore drilling industry, primarily supporting the Gulf of Mexico. With a fleet of high-spec OSVs (offshore supply vessel) and MPSVs (multi-purpose support vessel), Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) management speaks truths worthy of trust.

Son of founder Larry Hornbeck, CEO Todd Hornbeck, has not gone to great lengths to paint rosy pictures. Business is what it is and that's how he tells it. So, he can certainly be trusted to be transparent and forthcoming about his view of, not only the company he leads, but also, the offshore drilling industry. Despite this clarity, there can still be points in earnings calls worthy of verification.

The second quarter earnings call on August 2nd contained such a point i.e. one worthy of verification. (A point of clarification is in order here. The following statements will not match the transcript on Seeking Alpha word for word as the SA transcript was erroneously transcribed. Rather, the following statements are transcribed manually from the earnings call.)

“We believe the deepwater drilling market in the Gulf of Mexico and our other core markets will ultimately recover due to the lack of capital investment in those markets for the last several years. While global demand is a variable factor, completion is less so. Produced barrels have to be replaced and deepwater reserves are a robust and efficient source of renewable. The Gulf of Mexico, in particular, is not only prolific but also proves stable, a rare combination around the world. This is why we remain committed to the region and believe that we are strategically positioned to take advantage of a recovered market when it eventually materializes.” (emphasis on transcription error)

The points for verification? Do produced barrels have to be replaced? Is the Gulf of Mexico worthy of commitment? And, is Hornbeck strategically positioned?

Why would all this matter? Because Hornbeck is banking on a recovering market for survival.

Hornbeck has two sets of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 notes represent $365 million and the 2021 notes represent $447 million of its total long-term debt obligation of $1.083 billion. Yet, the company estimates it only has enough cash, cash equivalents and cash generation capabilities based on the recent environment to function through the end of 2019.

Therefore, Hornbeck has to refinance these obligations in the next 16 months. And, refinancing efforts are likely to evaluate, not only Hornbeck, but the offshore drilling industry on which it relies.

Production

A quick glance at the history of oil production compared to oil consumption reflects more oil has been produced in the past 25 years than consumed. Source

After the oil crisis in 1973-1974, the IEA (International Energy Agency) was established to address energy security for its member countries in the event of supply disruption. Oil is stored by both governments and private companies for the purpose of ensuring national security in the event of an energy crisis. This is referred to as strategic storage.

In 2017, approximately 60% of the oil in storage globally was reserved for strategic purposes. The remainder is stored for commercial purposes.

Consumption

Yet, honing in on the past decade, consumption has outpaced production, on an annual basis, by at least 3.6% and by as much as 6.6%. Source: Author-created from BP 2018 Statistical Review of World Energy

A larger population and ongoing industrialization around the world continue to increase the global demand for energy. And, oil continues to be the primary fuel for consumption. Source

In the past three years, the growth in global oil consumption has averaged beyond the ten-year average of consumption growth. China and the United States are the leading countries pushing that growth. In 2017, oil consumption grew by 1.7 million barrels per day. The IEA projects demand growth averaging 1.4 million barrels per day for all of 2018 and 1.5 million barrels per day for 2019.

As consumption continues to increase, it follows that the subset of produced oil set aside for strategic purposes should also grow. Consumer and commercial consumption should not simply and indiscriminately cut into storage stockpiles.

Yet, consumption can easily be influenced by a number of factors – weather, politics, economics. The IEA's latest report highlights the delicate intricacies of maintaining the oil market's balance.

“As oil sanctions against Iran take effect, perhaps in combination with production problems elsewhere, maintaining global supply might be very challenging and would come at the expense of maintaining an adequate spare capacity cushion.”

Seeking Alpha contributor, HFI Research, tracks the IEA, global oil demand growth and global oil storage. They have found the IEA tends to underestimate.

“IEA has a terrible track record of forecasting oil demand growth - that's a fact.”

Furthermore, while oil prices were low, it was prudent and practical for oil producers to boost storage inventory. And, yet, getting the oil out of the ground is only practical if it can be done profitably.

Proved Reserves

Generally, the term “total proved reserves” refers to quantities of oil that geological and engineering data deem recoverable under existing conditions, both economic and geological. Without further exploration, this supply is finite. Beyond proved reserves, there are quantities of oil believed to be recoverable. Source

According to the World Oil Supply Clock, our planet's proved reserves will run dry in less than 51 years. Contrarily, the Institute of Mechanical Engineers estimates proved reserves, at present consumption, will only last 40 years.

As Hornbeck noted, in the past three years since oil prices fell, capital investment to explore for and prove reserves has been strangled. Even deepwater production investments have been heavily curtailed. It simply would not have proven profitable - oil prices were too low.

Inactivity is catching up with the industry. In 2017, BP (BP) estimated there were 1.7 trillion barrels of proved oil reserves, ½ billion barrels less than the prior year.

In all of this, it should not be ignored that OPEC's (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) share of proved oil reserves is over 80%. The cartel focuses on stabilizing oil pricing by adjusting supply.

If storage is compromised and proved reserves are lessening, there are but a few choices – curb consumption (highly unlikely), replace oil as a fuel (in process but viably improbable in the near-term) or find more (a proven option albeit costly).

Exploration

Not all exploration is an easy task. Exploration can be complex, expensive, risky, resource-intensive and may have the potential to be unfriendly to the environment. The largest fields were discovered before 1970, with discovery peaking in 1964. Since 1980, annual consumption has exceeded annual new discovery.

According to the World Oilfield Equipment Market Forecast, offshore exploration activity should finally begin to noticeably improve through 2022. Globally, it is estimated capital investments of $148 billion will provide the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of fixed platforms and floating production systems (FPS). Source

In January 2018, Hart Energy highlighted Guyana, Mexico and Alaska's North Slope as potential hot spots with ongoing exploration. Offshore drilling in Egypt and Cyprus and West Africa's Mauritania and Senegal also showed promise.

Of the $148 billion projection for offshore investment, 19% or $28 billion, is estimated for spend in the North American offshore market highlighting the importance of the Gulf of Mexico. Source

It's estimated that 97% of the oil produced offshore by the United States comes from the Gulf of Mexico. Historically, the Gulf has proven itself fruitful. Source

Back To Hornbeck

There are plenty of indicators pointing to an eventual recovery in the oil industry. Consumption continues to grow and should be met. Strategic oil storage should not be compromised. So, exploration and production activities must adjust accordingly.

While it's certainly not the Middle East, the Gulf of Mexico is a proven geography. And, Hornbeck should continue to be a dominant player in the Gulf as it has the youngest hi-spec fleet providing advanced technology that meets its customers' needs from “cradle to grave”.

“Our OSVs have enhanced capabilities that allow us to more effectively support the premium drilling equipment required for deep-well, deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling and to provide specialty services. Our vessels have dynamic positioning systems, greater fuel efficiency and speed, more cargo space, better safety characteristics, greater transit range and higher-volume transfer rates for liquid mud and dry bulk materials.”

So, those points being verified? Valid.

But, Hornbeck has not hidden the fact that competition in the Gulf of Mexico is fierce. There's no guarantee the company will win every contract in the Gulf or even enough contracts to substantiate its ability to repay debt.

Furthermore, the longer Hornbeck waits to refinance its maturing senior notes, the more likely the possibility of rising interest rates, a negative for its future finances. On the other hand, the longer it waits, the more likely recovery signs in the industry will be evident which could certainly work in its favor.

No easy answers. No rosy pictures.

“We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing the oil and gas industry and continue to review our capital structure and assess our strategic options.”

Investor Options

My investment club invested in Hornbeck in 2013. As long-term investors, our sentiment is the same as the company's. We remain fully cognizant of the challenges currently facing Hornbeck and continue to review our investment and assess our strategic options.

We won't bail because we can't help but be impressed with Hornbeck, both the company and the CEO. Yet, we don't feel it's time to average down. So, we'll hold and watch for signs of improvement in the industry, in the Gulf and/or with Hornbeck's debt obligations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in HOS.