Micron: Book Value And Downside Risk

Firms that are expected to remain profitable in the long term almost never trade below book value. Anything can happen in the stock market, of course, and the market can stay irrational longer than one can stay solvent, but it is usually safe to treat book value/share as the theoretical price floor for stock in profitable firms. Investors interested in Micron should heed this general axiom and pay close attention to book value/share. Barring a precipitous decline in profitability, Micron’s book value/share will most likely increase to the mid-to-high thirties in a year as Micron exits FY 2019 (Micron’s financial year runs through August). Because profitable firms rarely trade below book value, it follows that as long as Micron performs passably well in the short term, the potential downside risk for investors who buy at today’s depressed prices and hold for more than a year should be capped at about 20-25% – an attractive and unusual prospect given the sky-high multiples attached to many stocks today.

Below I provide detailed analysis to establish this position. I begin by projecting Micron’s book value until the end of FY 2019, and then discuss implications for Micron’s downside risk.

Book Value/Share: Projection

Micron’s book value/share has been expanding rapidly. As of May 2018, Micron’s book value had reached $29.5b or $23.88/share, having risen more than 65% from a year ago when it stood at $17b or $14.46/share. The expansion has been so rapid that investors who bought Micron in the low 20s at the beginning of 2017 will find that book value/share has since exceeded their purchase price. When Micron reports quarterly results in September, book value will almost catch up with 52-week lows of $29 as well (Micron has guided EPS of $3.30). Since profitable firms tend not to trade below book value, investors who bought in about a year or two ago can now be reasonably certain that their initial investment will never go underwater. Book value has caught up and should establish a floor for Micron stock above the initial purchase price.

Could the same thing happen again for investors who buy today? With EPS now above $3/quarter, Micron continues to accrue book value rapidly. However, its upcoming stock repurchase plan should slow the rate of accrual since some proportion of earnings will be spent on the buyback instead of going straight to the balance sheet. The analysis below quantifies the two effects. It suggests that although book value accrual will slow down as Micron commences stock repurchases, book value/share should still increase to the mid-to-high thirties by the end of FY 2019 even if EPS declines sequentially by up to 10% each quarter during FY 2019. Consequently, unless Micron’s position turns south extremely quickly, the price floor on its shares exiting FY 2019 should be in the mid-to-late thirties.

The projections are based on the following assumptions:

1. There will be no further share dilution and fully diluted share count exiting the current quarter will be 1235m.

2. Micron will buy back $2b of stock every quarter at an average price of $60/share (for a total of 33m shares/quarter).

3. All earnings not devoted to the buyback will accrue to book value (over the last four quarters, Micron’s book value rose by $12.5b on net income of $12.2b – Source 1; 2).

4. Micron will meet guidance for the current quarter and report EPS of $3.30.

I then consider three potential scenarios for FY 2019. In the neutral scenario, Micron reports full-year EPS of $11.64, just shy of the consensus analyst estimate of $11.69 (5% sequential decline each quarter; 18% year-over-year quarterly decline at exit). In the bullish scenario, Micron reports full-year EPS of $14.94 (5% sequential growth each quarter; 22% year-over-year quarterly growth at exit). In the bearish scenario, Micron reports full-year EPS of $10.22 (10% sequential decline each quarter; 34% year-over-year quarterly decline at exit).

The figures below show how Micron’s balance sheet would evolve in each of the three scenarios.

Figure 1. Source for May-18 data: Micron Earnings Reports Q2 2018; Q3 2018. Projections and figure by author.

Figure 2. Source for May-18 data: Micron Earnings Reports Q2 2018; Q3 2018. Projections and figure by author.

Book Value/Share: Analysis

As readers can see, the above three scenarios cover a fairly broad range of scenarios, from 22% year-over-year growth in EPS exiting FY 2019 to 34% decline. However, in each case Micron’s book value/share comes out in the mid-to-high thirties at the end of FY 2019. Even in the bearish scenario, Micron’s book value/share should increase to over $33/share, representing an increase of about $10/share or a little over 40%. In the bullish scenario, Micron’s book value/share should increase to over $38/share, representing an increase of about $15/share or a little over 60%. Either way, barring a catastrophic decline, Micron’s book value should continue to expand fairly quickly over the next few quarters.

In fact, for a variety of reasons, it seems unlikely to me that Micron would fail to meet or exceed the neutral scenario for at least the first half of FY 2019.

First, memory prices remain strong, especially for DRAM. The odds of unexpected supply growth beyond industry projections over the next six to nine months are extremely low, given the time it takes to set up additional capacity in the semiconductor industry. Worries about Chinese competitors are also irrelevant in this time frame. Even if they were to catch up in terms of technology today (not very likely), ramping up to volume production would still take several months. Nor is demand likely to let up, what with (i) the approaching holiday season, and (ii) ongoing investments in datacenters that take a long time to plan out and so are unlikely to be rolled back hastily.

Second, Micron obviously does not sell memory at spot prices so even a significant decline in spot prices today would probably take some time to affect Micron’s contracts with customers and its bottom line.

Third, given its currently depressed stock price, Micron may be able to repurchase more than 33m shares/quarter. The additional shares repurchased and retired would then generate to a further accretion of book value/share beyond the projections above.

Finally, fourth, the buyback will also create an EPS tailwind of about 2.5-3%/quarter if Micron spends $2b each quarter. This tailwind implies that Micron’s total earnings would have to decline by more than 7.5-8% sequentially each quarter for EPS to fall below the neutral scenario (a year-over-year decline of 27-28% exiting FY 2019). The bearish scenario requires a sequential quarterly decline in total earnings of 12.5-13% (a year-over-year decline of 41-43% exiting FY 2019).

For these reasons, I expect that Micron will most likely meet or exceed the neutral scenario outlined above – especially during the first half of FY 2019. At any rate, even if Micron sees a dramatic decline in profitability and the bearish scenario plays out, Micron should still end up accruing book value/share into the mid-thirties.

The one item that investors should watch closely is the aggressiveness with which Micron approaches its buyback program, particularly in response to the current slump in stock price. It is difficult to pin down precisely what Micron will do: there is no historical data to look to and the buyback’s terms are highly discretionary. However, Micron’s commitment “to return at least 50% of free cash flow to stockholders” suggests that $2b/quarter is probably in the ballpark of what management is envisioning. Micron’s poor performance during the previous cycle, and its negative impact on debt and capital structure, should also give management further reasons to build up the balance sheet for a rainy day. Still, a more aggressive buyback approach by Micron is certainly possible and could further limit the accretion of book value (e.g. if Micron decides to spend $3b/quarter then book value at the end of FY 2019 would face an additional headwind of $4b). We will just have to wait and see – either management will provide further guidance or the Q1 FY 2019 earnings report will clarify matters.

Micron’s Downside Risk

Much of the discussion regarding Micron tends to revolve around its odds of long-term success, which is certainly very important for evaluating Micron’s overall financial prospects. But what the above analysis shows is that the downside risk of Micron stock is closely tied to its short-term performance over the next year or two. In this context – barring a catastrophic decline in profitability – investors who hold through the end of FY 2019 can be reasonably certain that Micron will not trade below about $40 – perhaps $35 at the worst. At today’s prices, this implies a downside capped at 20-25% at the most. And this downside would only materialize if Micron’s share price actually fell all the way to book value/share, which seems improbable as long as Micron remains profitable.

Consequently, even investors worried about cyclicality and long-term prospects have good reasons to be bullish on Micron if they think it will perform passably well in the short term. This seems likely for the reasons stated earlier. Perhaps Micron’s earnings will start to decline, but they would have to absolutely crater (more than 10% sequential decline per quarter) for Micron’s book value/share to not reach the mid-thirties exiting FY 2019. Such a drastic decline is not currently suggested by the conditions in the memory industry.

If so, then the downside for investors with horizons past FY 2019 is likely to be capped at about 25% from current prices even if the next year sees a substantial decline in Micron’s profitability. Few stocks today – and very few that generate as much income and growth as Micron – have a book value and downside risk profile this attractive. Therefore, investors who do not anticipate a drastic decline in Micron’s EPS over the next year should rest easy that at least the potential for losses on their positions is fairly limited. And they should consider adding to their positions during the current slump.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.