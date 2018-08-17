Hartstreet: Cimarex Has Value As Huge Permian Wells Increase Oil Output

XEC has the ability to increase liquids production, and much of its current issues are already priced in.

It has leasehold in some of the best acreage in the country, and its NM acreage continues to improve.

Cimarex (XEC) has seen its share price decrease significantly from its high of $130.16 earlier this year. There are several reasons for the decline which includes logistical issues in the Permian. Its valuation is also hampered as a natural gas heavy name. That said, its has excellent acreage and has value at its current share price. We believe XEC will continue to increase liquids production, and improve Delaware well design. The sell off seems overdone, and has been compounded by world economic fears.

The Permian continues to be a favorite play for analysts centered on unconventional oil production. This makes sense, as multiple intervals in concert better average oil production is pushing cap ex to West Texas. The Permian covers a large area. Geology changes from section to section, and it is important to focus on results to identify the best economics. The Permian has three parts. This includes the Central Basin Platform, Midland and Delaware basins.

The Central Platform divides the Permian into the Delaware and Midland basins. The Delaware is deeper, and this has increased production when compared to Midland. Well costs are also higher.

The Delaware is divided into an eastern oil dominated window and western gas window. This is important, as it is a dividing line that effects acreage valuations. The deepest intervals are in southern Lea and Loving counties. At depths greater than 11,000 feet, horizontals are producing better than in any other US unconventional play. The Delaware seems to be the best place to be with respect to improved oil production per foot. This is some of the reason for Permian logistical constraints. As operators continue to de-risk across multiple pay zones, we are starting to see the length, depth and breadth of the core.

We had recently wrote about Devon's (DVN) well results pushing the Delaware core to the north. EOG Resources' (EOG) horizontals may be the best of all time. The location of an operator's leasehold changes overall production, but also production mix. As seen in the map above, gas production increases to the west. Wolfcamp depth decreases to the west and south. This is why Cimarex (XEC) has a lower valuation than other Delaware operators. There are other reasons such as logistical concerns, but it has been thought of as a play on gas more so than oil. As well design improves, increased gas production drives more oil up and out of the well bore. XEC has had some recent very good oil producing locations in west Texas. This should be monitored, as the percentages of oil and natural gas change by section.

We pulled XEC's Delaware completions in 2016. A total of 51 horizontals qualified within this time frame. The graph below provides the oil production curve for those locations.

XEC's Vagrant location produced almost 760 KBO in the first 20 months of well life. This Culberson County wolfcamp well is positioned between the oil and gas windows. Approximately a dozen locations have already produced more than 300 KBO. 39 completions were in Texas and 12 in New Mexico.

2016 Texas locations produce more oil than those in New Mexico. Texas has produced better given the deepest parts of the play are in Loving County.

Culberson and Reeves accounted for over three-quarters of its completions. This is understandable as New Mexico devlopement was slower to get started.

The average 2016 location produced 178 KBO and 1098 MMcf in the first year of well life.

In 2017, XEC completed 62 horizontals. The majority of wells will produce well over 200 KBO in the first year. More importantly, 6 locations have produced over 300 KBO. This accounts for just under 10% of the total number. Several additional locations model over 300 KBO.

24 were in Culberson and 16 Eddy. Reeves County was the home of 13, 6 in Lea, and 3 in Ward.

XEC Texas locations were somewhat neutral year over year. But New Mexico horizontals improved significantly. As with many operators, New Mexico continues to drive oil production gains. The size of the core area in Lea County continues to grow as several operators report hitting sweat spots. We covered this here. It has benefitted names like Devon (NYSE:DVN), Concho (CXO), EOG (EOG), Marathon (MRO), Matador (MTDR) and Exxon (XOM).

We believe the Delaware Basin will see further core expansion across other intervals. This includes the northern and southern parts of the basin.

The average location produced 189 KBO and 1255 MMcf in the first year of well life. This was an increase of approximately 11 KBO. While this isn't a huge improvement, much of this was seen through its New Mexico leasehold. 2016 saw a few huge locations for XEC and this also provided a larger average 2016 oil production number. It did a much better job in 2017. The additional production of 11 KBO, provides an increase in revenues of $770,000/horizontal. This increase totals $48 million at $70/bbl oil, when translated over 62 completions. When we account for NRI and other costs, the number decreases to approximately $550,000 per well. Increasing drilling and completion costs will continue to cut into profits, but these wells are highly productive at today's oil price.

In summary, Cimarex continues to improve oil production in the Delaware Basin. It is still considered a gas heavy name, but we believe it will continue to evolve into an oilier name this year. It has some of the best acreage in the country, and the selloff is overdone.

