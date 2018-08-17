Technically Speaking For August 16

Don't look now, but emerging markets have entered a bear market. Take a look at this chart:

The EEM hit a 1-year high of 51.74 in late January. It has since moved consistently lower; prices crossed below the 200-day EMA a few times in May before diving deep below that indicator in early June. They tried to rebound in July but hit resistance at the 200-day EMA. They've gapped lower a few times since.

So -- what's going on? There are a number of issues, starting with the strong dollar. Countries that borrowed heavily in dollar-denominated bonds now have to repay debt in a cheaper currency -- which means debt payments are more financially onerous. Most emerging market economies are net natural resource exporters, which means the recent drop in natural resource prices (see below) are lowering profits. And the ongoing nature of the trade war increases uncertainty, lowering risk-taking. It's a triple-threat that won't go away anytime soon.

And speaking of commodities ... we're seeing some very bearish charts as well, starting with copper:

In mid-June, prices of the copper ETF fell through support in the lower 30s. They've been moving sharply lower since. Meanwhile:

... the grains ETF fell through the 200-day EMA in early June. It tried to rally but hit resistance at the 200-day EMA in early August.

This is all the result of the ongoing trade war. One of the first areas where countries have retaliated against the U.S. is agricultural products, which also hurts Trump's supporters. Don't expect this trend to end anytime soon; "America's breadbasket" is a great place to apply political pressure.

Tax cuts, wage gains, and all that. The debate about the long-term effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continues. A recent article in the Washington Post highlighted the debate about whether or not the cuts will lead to wage gains, which are still rather paltry:

The Tax Foundation tweeted a graphic that supposedly shows how the cuts will lead to higher wages:

I added a red box around the fourth and fifth steps where higher productivity translates into productivity and, eventually, higher wages. I thought everybody was aware of the disconnect between productivity and wages gains over the last 40-50 years:

Apparently not. I still think the most compelling arguments explaining weak wage growth are the combination of increasing corporate concentration (fewer companies employ more workers which disincentivizes companies from raising wages. This is also referred to a monopsony) and declining union power (which increases the negotiating position of employees).

Turning to the markets, let's start with two charts:

The top chart shows the percent of Nasdaq stocks about their 50-day EMAs; the bottom chart is for the NYSE stocks. Both are at low levels from a relative perspective. This means the markets are a bit oversold right now, partially explaining today's bounce.

We've had some great headlines about today's price action. But, let's look at the charts to see how good it was.

Prices gapped higher at the open and then rallied until right after lunch. Then they moved lower in a disciplined manner. You can also think of today's action as one long arc.

The five-day chart puts the action into more perspective. Prices gapped higher to the top of the space that outlined the market's gap lower at the beginning of trading on August 15. The second blue area represents a second gap lower from the preceding week.

The 30-day chart shows the relationship of today's high to the lower of the shooting star pattern from last week. Prices made-up a lot of lost ground today.

The daily chart does take some of the wind out of our sales. The size of the bar is small and the amount of volume is modest at best. Momentum is meandering sideways. The real key with the daily chart are the two green price areas which represent the highs and lows of the market's recent trading range.

So, is this repeatable? The oversold nature of the market indicates it's possible. And the primary reason for today's move was news of a possible thaw in U.S. China news. Don't forget the very solid news coming from Wal-Mart, either. Assuming no overnight disasters, the possibilities of a rally to end the week are pretty high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.