Halliburton: Mr. Market May Have Overreacted

The ongoing issues in the Permian Basin may drag Halliburton’s profits in the short term but new pipelines will help resolve this problem.

Halliburton (HAL)’s earnings may come under pressure due to the weakness in the Permian Basin. However, it is important to remember that the issues in the Permian Basin will get resolved in the near-term. The oilfield services company, however, will likely get support from international markets which have finally started showing signs of life. The company may witness strong growth outside of North America in the short-term which could offset some of Permian Basin related issues.

This has been a tough year for Halliburton’s investors since the company’s shares have fallen by 18% on a year-to-date basis. By comparison, shares of its closest rival Schlumberger (SLB) have fallen by 5.9%. The broader oilfield services sector, as represented by VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), has dropped by 7% in the same period. The market has wiped out more than $10 billion from Halliburton’s value from its January peak. Although I believe that some share price weakness is understandable, as discussed later in the article, an underperformance of this magnitude isn’t justified. I believe Mr. Market may have overreacted.

Strong earnings and cash flows

Halliburton’s poor performance wasn’t due to any operational or financial issues. The company, in fact, has reported an increase in revenues and earnings this year. The company has posted 28.7% increase in revenues to $11.89 billion while it swung from a loss of $4 million to a profit from continuing operations of $555 million in the first six months of this year. The company has posted an increase in revenues and profits from both completion & production and drilling & evaluation segments.

Halliburton’s cash flows have also improved significantly as compared to last year. The company generated $1.53 billion of cash flow from operations in the first six months of this year which easily covered capital expenditure of $1.07 billion, leading to free cash flow of $462 million. The free cash flow is the difference between operating cash flow ($1.53Bn) and capital expenditure ($1.03Bn). This year's free cash flow was considerably better than last year when it faced a cash flow shortfall, or negative free cash flow, of $241 million.

Permian Basin Issues

Halliburton, however, is seeing some signs of weakness in the Permian Basin and it seems like investors’ fear that this could turn into a major headwind. The company talked about this during the latest conference call and the management’s comments may have spooked investors.

The Permian Basin, located in the West Texas and New Mexico, is the most prolific oil-producing region in the US. It alone accounts for nearly half of the onshore rigs and a third of the completed wells in the US. Drilling activity at the Permian Basin has remained strong throughout the downturn but the region’s oil producers have pumped so much oil that it has overwhelmed the oil pipelines. Consequently, a supply glut has emerged that has pushed Permian Basin prices more than $10 per barrel below the benchmark. The weakness in prices is already forcing some oil producers to reduce drilling activity and others could follow. Halliburton has also confirmed that this has already started. The company has said that it could experience pricing pressure in some areas. This may have a negative impact on Halliburton’s earnings and margins moving forward.

The weakness in the Permian Basin is going to hit a number of US-listed oilfield services companies. The mid-to-small-cap onshore drillers that operate primarily in the US, like Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN), will likely be the hardest hit. This will also affect the big boys of the industry - Schlumberger and Halliburton. Schlumberger, however, looks well positioned to face a dip in drilling activity at the Permian Basin since it is an international market-focused company that gets a small part of its revenues from North America, as I’ve discussed recently.

Halliburton, on the other hand, is a North America-focused company which typically gets a majority of its revenues and earnings from this market. In the first six months of 2018, Halliburton got almost 62% of its total revenues from North America. On top of this, Halliburton's above-mentioned growth was also powered by the North American market. The company has posted 47% increase in revenues from North America to $7.35 billion while its international revenues have grown by just 7% to $4.53 billion.

That being said, the problems in the Permian Basin will likely get resolved by the second half of next year. The takeaway constraints will evaporate as some of the major pipelines, like Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)'s Gray Oak and Plains All American (PAA)'s Cactus II, come online in the second half of 2019. Around 2-3 million barrels per day of pipeline capacity will get deployed at the Permian Basin in the near term, as per my rough estimate. This should ease the takeaway constraints and push the region's prices higher which will fuel an increase in drilling activity.

The Big Picture

Still, the weakness in the Permian Basin may drag Halliburton’s earnings in the coming quarters. The company’s short-term outlook, therefore, may not look great but I believe investors also shouldn’t lose sight of the big picture.

The oilfield services companies are operating in a favorable global business environment which is getting better. Although prices have fallen in the Permian Basin, they’ve remained strong in the rest of the world. The prices of the US benchmark WTI crude and international benchmark Brent crude have risen by more than 10% each this year to $69 and $73 a barrel respectively.

The prices have remained much higher than last year, even as key OPEC members and its allies have started to increase production. The strong global economic growth combined with production disruptions in Venezuela and Libya and the looming threat of US sanctions on Iran continues to support prices. Only a handful of OPEC countries can actually grow production since most have little to no spare production capacity. At the same time, global oil production from mature fields continues to decline at a fast pace. A number of energy companies have been saying that just a few major projects are expected to come online in the coming years and the associated oil and gas output won’t be enough to meet the strong demand. The oil and gas producers must increase their exploration and production expenditure significantly in the future in order to meaningfully grow production, particularly in the international markets that have lagged behind the US. That increase in expenditure should fuel the growth of oilfield services companies in the long run.

The international markets have started to recognize the need to increase drilling activity and grow exploration and production budgets. Oilfield services companies, including Schlumberger and Baker Hughes (BHGE), have witnessed an uptake in drilling activity and spending levels outside of North America. Halliburton is also seeing this trend and expects an improvement in pricing in the coming quarters. Jeff Miller, Halliburton’s CEO, has said that the company is “better positioned than ever” to capitalize on the international market’s recovery. That’s because, in the previous cycle, Halliburton mainly offered just the wireline services in key international markets but since then, it has significantly grown its portfolio and offers a number of services in all major regions.

Remember, Halliburton is not as big of a player outside of North America as Schlumberger but it still gets around 40% of its revenues from international markets. Halliburton has a meaningful presence in a number of key regions, such as the Middle East, and this could come in handy in the short-term.

Halliburton has already won some major international contracts, particularly related to the development of unconventional reserves in Saudi Arabia which was the largest unconventional completion contract in Middle East’s history. I think this could open doors to a number of opportunities for Halliburton in the Kingdom which is eager to tap into its shale gas reserves.

I believe that in the coming quarters, Halliburton may post strong growth in revenues from international markets. The earnings growth may accelerate in 2019 if we move into the next phase of recovery and pricing improves. Halliburton posted 6%, 4% and 3% increases in revenues from international markets in the second quarter on a sequential basis from Latin America, Europe/CIS/Africa, and the Middle East & Asia regions, respectively. This growth may accelerate in the near future which could soften the blow coming from weakness in the Permian Basin.

As mentioned earlier, Halliburton stock has underperformed this year. This has made it one of the cheapest large-cap oilfield services stocks. In terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd.) ratio, the company’s shares are trading at just 9.4x, which makes it cheaper than Schlumberger and Baker Hughes who are priced above 14x, according to data from YCharts. Similarly, in terms of P/E (fwd) ratio, Halliburton is priced at 18x while Schlumberger and Baker Hughes are both priced above 33x. Halliburton stock looks attractive and I believe the weakness could be a buying opportunity. The stock should move higher as a recovery in international markets provide support to Halliburton's earnings in the short-term and a turnaround in the Permian Basin from 2019 lifts its earnings in the long-term.

