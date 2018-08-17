Why Investors Should Embrace A Strong Dollar

The U.S. dollar currently reigns supreme as the premier safe haven for foreign investors seeking protection from turmoil in the emerging markets. In this commentary, we’ll examine the extent to which the dollar is outperforming other currencies and why the strong dollar ultimately bodes well for the U.S. economy and financial market outlook.

For much of the last two years, investors were told mostly positive things about the emerging markets. Financial media abounded with articles on why investors should focus their portfolios on emerging markets rather than embracing a U.S.-focused investment approach. The rosy outlook, which the financial press portrayed for developing economies, has since been upended, and the improving fortunes of the U.S. dollar have only served to underscore this point.

Consider for example Argentina’s 12-month inflation rate, which has surged in recent months. The country’s peso currency recently fell to an all-time low in the wake of a political scandal. In response to the declining peso, Argentina’s central bank has increased interest rates to 45 percent in an attempt to contain the inflation problem.

Commanding the latest news headlines has been the economic crisis in Turkey. The meltdown of Turkey’s lira currency has resulted in contagion fears for markets in Europe and Asia. It has also raised the specter of a major slowdown in the global economy. Turkey’s woes are reflected in the graph of the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR), which is probing a 10-year low as of this week.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile in China, the yuan showed signs of renewed weakness on Wednesday. It was down nearly 0.60% for the day against the dollar and fell to its lowest level in nearly 15 months. A combination of continued trade turmoil between the U.S. and China, along with concerns over emerging economies, have helped to weaken the yuan. Shown here is the WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which I use as a yuan proxy. As you can see, the yuan ETF remains under stress as currency investors flee to the relative safety of the U.S. dollar.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not just the EM currency markets, which are showing signs of stress. Equity markets in developing nations are also under pressure this summer. In another sign of the financial woes which emerging nations are suffering, China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index is plumbing its lowest levels of the year. Investors are fleeing not only the yuan, but are also liquidating China stocks including the ADRs of Chinese companies. The bear market in China stocks can be seen in the graph of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which fell this week to its lowest level of the year.

Source: BigCharts

On the emerging markets front, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) has also fallen to a yearly low and serves as a reflection of the high debt levels and runaway inflation experienced by many EM nations right now. This is making the dollar even more attractive by comparison as the pace of capital flight accelerates. Indeed, the U.S. dollar has become the safe haven of choice among the world’s investors.

Source: BigCharts

To emphasize just how strong the dollar is right now, consider the following graph. Each line compares the U.S. dollar’s strength to that of other major currencies. The dollar can be seen clearly outperforming the euro, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss franc. This series of currency ratios is another reason why investors should be leaning bullish on the greenback.

Source: TradingView

Investors should also continue to lean bullish on the U.S. stock market as the dollar remains firm. Although there is a concern among some investors that a strong dollar will undermine the U.S. equity bull market, this fear will likely prove to be misplaced. There are indeed reasons for believing that a strong dollar benefits U.S. equities more often than not. For instance, an article by CNBC, which was mostly negative on the dollar’s impact on stocks, acknowledged that a strong dollar can be quite beneficial for stock prices.

The article referenced research by Bespoke Investment Group, which found that over the course of the last half century, a rising dollar has resulted in 80 percent gains for the S&P 500 (SPX), versus only 20 percent increases during bear markets.

Of course, the most auspicious example of a rising dollar index coinciding with a powerful bull market for stocks (as well as a strong U.S. economy) occurred in the mid-to-late 1990s. From 1995 until 2000, the U.S. dollar index gained almost 50%. During that same period, the SPX rose by about 240%.

In the final analysis, a currency’s strength is a reflection of economic strength. Thus, a rising dollar can be viewed as both a result of an improving economy, as well as a catalyst for additional strength. In the same vein, the rising dollar is simultaneously helping to bolster U.S. consumers’ purchasing power while serving to shield foreign investors from the ravages from inflation in EM nations. For these reasons, investors should both welcome a strong dollar and expect that it will lead to further strength in the U.S. economy.

And while the latest emerging markets turmoil may create some short-term volatility for U.S. equities, ultimately, the stock market will continue to benefit from the strong dollar. Thus, investors should continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors, as well as favoring a longer-term bullish stance on the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.