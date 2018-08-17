Baidu's CEO Should Be Worried About Google, Very Much

In our article titled "Best Ways To Gain From Bottoming Chinese Stock Market In 2016," published more than two years ago, we recommended buying Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) as we calculated that upside catalysts were lining up for the company and its stock's valuation was attractive at that time. The stock rose more than 60% after our recommendation, reaching its multi-year high earlier this year (and re-tested the top resistance several times since then). However, we changed our view on the company four months ago and removed it from our new recommendations of best Chinese stocks to invest in. We were not particularly bearish on the company at that time but just felt that its valuation was no longer cheap and that the reward-to-risk ratio of investing in the stock was no longer clearly favorable to longs. In our view at that time, there were surely new developments very positive to the company's business prospects that can emerge in the coming quarters, but there were also new threats and negative events about the company that can surface anytime. This month, one formidable threat to Baidu is emerging. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is said to be re-entering China after over eight years of absence from the country, and the Chinese government welcomes the global king of search engines.

China has good reasons to open the door for foreign Internet companies for the good of its own people and certainly has extra pressure to let foreign competition enter the nation under the pressure from the U.S. and other countries. Therefore, we see this new development as rational and natural for the country. By the way things are going, it seems that the odds for Google's eventual return is getting higher and the time of its return might not be far in the future. That surely is not good news for Baidu.

In his comments on social media, Baidu CEO Li said that he was confident to defeat Google if it returns to China. We have doubt on whether Baidu can win the battle with Google for the title of the king of search engines in China over the long run, but who will win the top spot is not really important for one to decide whether to long or short the stock. Even if Baidu is able to hold the top spot after Google's return, its top and bottom line will still take a serious blow. The reason is simple: as far as market share in China is concerned, Baidu has nothing to gain but everything to lose right now. Baidu currently commands close to 100% of the search engine business in China under Chinese government's protective umbrella that shields it from all foreign competitors. In other words, Google does not have to win the battle of the top spot but rather just need to take some market share out of Baidu's hands to win the battle of revenue growth. There is absolutely no way that Baidu can prevent all existing users of its website and all existing advertising clients from jumping to Google's boat. We say so because in our objective review, as of today, Google's search engine is still superior over Baidu's; the search results returned by Google are determinedly better than those returned by Baidu. Let's use some searches for examples.

First, we searched "American romantic wedding by the sea" on both google.com and baidu.com. What we were looking for were places by the coasts of the U.S. for a couple to have a romantic wedding. The screenshot below shows the search result returned by Google (you can see the search result on Google by clicking this link).

The top portion of the search result showed many photos of weddings on various beaches within the U.S. These photos certainly were relevant to the target wedding locations we were looking for. The first seven links following the photos led to web pages that contained information for wedding locations either on beaches in the continental U.S. or on islands close to the continental U.S. The contents on these web pages were very relevant to the search phrase we provided.

In comparison, the following screenshot shows the search result returned by Baidu (you can see the search result on Baidu by clicking this link).

To our surprise, the very first link led to a web page about romantic beds, something only remotely related to what we are looking for. More disappointingly, none of the next six links led to web contents that were highly relevant to the search phrase we put up. Some pages contained information about something by the sea that were not necessarily related to wedding; some pages contained wedding photos that were not necessarily by the sea; and some pages contained information about romantic wedding plans or locations that were not necessarily close to sea.

One may suspect that maybe Baidu's search accuracy for Chinese web pages will be much higher since the company is in China and the web engine is developed by Chinese programmers. To test this, we tried the Chinese version of the phrase we used above - "美国海上浪漫婚礼". This link shows the search result returned by Google, and this link shows the search result returned by Baidu. Unfortunately for Baidu, its search result in the Chinese version of the test was still a no-match to Google's. Objectively speaking the gap between the two search engines in the Chinese version of the search did narrow a little bit, but Baidu's search result still fell behind Google's by miles in terms of accuracy and relevancy to our search phrase.

Baidu search engine performs so badly mostly because its AI does not truly think as a human does. The search engine does not fully take in an entire search phrase and apprehend the full semantics and meaning of a search phrase as a whole. It just tries to return pages that contain words that are part of a search phrase. That's why the pages it finds often contain contents that are relevant to one or several words in a search phrase but not to the entire search phrase. We all know that the meaning of part of a phrase is often very different from the meaning of the whole phrase.

Some may also think that maybe a phrase such as "American romantic wedding by the sea" is too subjective, too deep in linguistic and semantics, and too emotionally complicated for a computer AI to understand. Following this reasoning, one may think that Baidu will do a better job on a search phrase that is just a straight-forward line-up of simple nouns. Unfortunately, even for this type of phrases, Baidu does not score any better.

For instance, we searched the phrase "Kingold jewelry 2018 second quarter financials" on Google, looking for pages containing the last quarterly financial report of Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ:KGJI), a company we have followed for several quarters. 9 of the 10 links on the first page of the search result led to pages that either showed exactly the company's 2018 second-quarter financial report or contained a link leading to the report (you can see the search result on Google by clicking this link).

In comparison, when we tried the same search on Baidu, the search result was very inaccurate, close to hilarious (you can see the search result on Baidu by clicking this link). Among the top 10 links returned by the search engine, only one link led to the company's home page that contained a news about the company's financial report for the second quarter of 2018. Each of the remaining 9 links led to the company's financial reports either for another quarter of 2018 or for the second quarter of another fiscal year. The result once again shows the core problem of the site's search algorithm. It does not try to find pages that satisfy all words and the aggregated meaning of a search phrase. Instead, it grabs pages that match any part of a search phrase and use some unknown and weird criteria to rank the pages.

Due to the big gap between the two search engines' performance, by our estimate, more than 20% of the regular users of Baidu's web search will switch to Google's web search within the first two years after the company returns to China. In fact, even now many Chinese people are already using Google search instead of Baidu search when they are not in China as we do. Of course, search engine is not Google's or Baidu's only business. Both companies have other business lines such as email, map, video streaming (for Google), and cloud storage. However, for each company, web search is still their most important business that accounts for the majority of their revenue. Losing market share of web search will definitely be a big blow to Baidu's future financial results.

So far Google's re-entry to China is still just a possibility, not a reality yet. Therefore, we will stay on the sideline for now and keep an eye on any new development. Should the global search king's return to China be approved by the Chinese government, we may initiate a short on Baidu if we do not see the company taking bold and strong measures immediately to make up the inevitable loss of market share in web search business in its home turf.

