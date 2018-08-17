AbbVie: Remarkable 700% Return Potential Over Next Decade (Dividend Sensei)

AbbVie shares have fallen nearly 25% over recent months, due to a wave of negative sentiment.

Even so, AbbVie is one of the world's fastest growing biotech companies and the downturn isn't supported by its strong and improving fundamentals.

AbbVie has numerous short and long-term growth catalysts that should drive strong sales, cash flow and dividend growth for the next decade.

From today's price AbbVie is likely to be one of the best performing income investments of the next decade (about 700% total return potential).

As always, there are risks investors need to consider before investing in the stock.