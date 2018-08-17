AbbVie: Remarkable 700% Return Potential Over Next Decade (Dividend Sensei)

The story behind the interview:
ABBV reported earnings and things looked great: Revenue growth 20%, FCF per share grew 45%, increased dividend by 50% (two-step process)
Even so, the price fell to $89 (down 25% in recent months), largely due to a short article cited that government policy could change. Analysts have also focused on Humira growth “slowing” to 10%
ABBV is 29% undervalued according to Dividend Sensei
Drug sales tend to be defensive and recession resistant, even so, biotech/pharma companies tend to have significant swings in price
-
Humira is an immunology drug and is the best selling drug in history and growing at 10% per year
There is no biosimilar competition coming for the next 5.5 years in the US
Humira makes up 63% of ABBV sales and earnings, which makes ABBV very dependent on Humira. The good news is that In 2024 Humira is estimated to still generate $15 B in revenue
-
Mavyret is growing at 100% per year and expected to eventually settle at $3 B in sales
Imbruvica is growing at over 60% and expected to eventually settle at $7.5 B in sales
AbbVie has an amazing pipeline: Drugs in developments expected to generate $22 B in sales, 3 blockbuster drugs coming in 2019, Immunology, oncology, virology are all markets receiving ABBV focus
Expect sales to reach $25 B per year in 2025 and Humira will be ~$12 B of that
1-2% annual sales growth is the industry standard and ABBV is over 5%
The payout ratio is 44% of free cash flow
At the end of the day, management is key and ABBV has great management. They are the Apple of the pharma world and have a great culture of innovation
“Moonshot” program with Google (GOOG) called Calico where they are inventing a cure for aging. They already have two dozen potential treatments being worked on focused on cancer and Alzheimer's
-
Valuation metrics for ABBV
Uses a combination of time-tested methods: Forward PE and a Formula by Benjamin Graham
Fair value for ABBV is 25x earnings and currently trading at under 12x. Morningstar says ABBV is 7% undervalued and they are typically extremely conservative. Dividend Sensei sees ABBV as 26% undervalued with a price target of $129 (intrinsic value)
Their 4% yield that is safe and growing at 10-15% per year which makes a total return of 20% is very reasonable. That means 700% return over a decade
-
