Global Self Storage Logs Exceptional Growth Rates During Q2

The wisdom inherent in the business model of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) is just now beginning to manifest itself. Focusing upon secondary and tertiary under-serviced markets with higher barriers to entry and lesser local competitive resistance, this well-managed micro-cap's growth rates have far outdistanced its REIT rivals during this last quarter. Indeed, the $ 0.065 quarterly dividend is now covered 1.13x by AFFO of $ 0.074. The splendid quarterly performance is depicted in the table below, as compared with the other five publicly traded self-storage REITs: Cube Smart (NYSE:CUBE), Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

AFFO/ Price Price/ same-store same-store AFFO Liab+Pref/ share 8/15/2018 AFFO NOI growth % revenue growth % Assets % growth % SELF 0.074 4.12 55.7x 5.7 8.6 17.7 31.7 CUBE 0.41 30.84 75.2X 3.3 3.2 5.1 50.9 LSI 1.39 98.46 70.8x 5.2 4 4.5 47.33 EXR 1.15 92.96 80.8x 3.8 4.1 5.5 64.57 NSA 0.34 28.39 83.5x 4.2 3.6 9.7 55.4 PSA 2.65 219.25 82.7x 1.2 1.5 2.4 54.21

With the market prices as of the close on Aug. 15, the ratios of price to AFFO are computed using the reported values from the respective quarter press releases, as are the growth rates in same-store NOI, revenue and AFFO. Links to the respective press releases are available here for CUBE, SELF, LSI, EXR, NSA, and PSA. The last column reflects the prevailing leverage (the ratio of total liabilities plus preferred stock to total assets). In the case of SELF, a minor adjustment was made to give effect to the uninvested cash equivalents remaining from the $20mm financing, as well as the 0.9m due to Tuxis.

Placing the above data into further perspective is the table below that shows how SELF stacks up to the average values of all the other self-storage REITs in the aggregate. Included is a column that portrays price to book that would not fit into the first table.

Price/ same-store same-store AFFO Liab+Pref/ Price/ AFFO NOI growth % revenue growth % Assets % Book % SELF 55.7x 5.70% 8.60% 17.70% 31.70% 0.83x ALL OTHERS 78.6x 3.50% 3.30% 5.40% 54.50% 3.88x

Several observations can be clearly derived from examining the above. Most obvious is the proportion by which SELF trounces the average growth rates of its industry: 1.63 times same-store NOI growth, 2.61 times same-store revenue growth, and 3.27 times AFFO growth. Even more remarkable is the relatively modest valuation the market places upon the AFFO of SELF (71% of price/AFFO when compared with the aggregate). Moreover, SELF is leveraged only 58 % as much as the typical self-storage REIT (31.7% vs. 54.50%). I won't even comment about the incredible disparity in price/book.

Conclusion

There exists a considerable disparity between the fundamental economic performance of Global Self storage and how the market is currently pricing the stock. Note that these Q2 growth rates are not a one-time event. Performing this type of analysis upon previous quarters renders the same observation. The company is establishing a clear winning track record, and the market will recognize and reward its patient shareholders sooner or later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.