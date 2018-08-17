NetApp: Couple Of Warnings

After NetApp (NTAP) bounced around above my $80 target over the last couple of months, my model portfolio sold half the position in the storage stock. The model has a focus on net payout yields, and the alarming dip in that yield placed the stock on the exit list. Otherwise, the promising business trends suggest to keep holding onto the stock, though a couple of big warnings are flashing red.

Warning #1

The biggest warning for a yield investor is that the stock has surged in the last couple of years sending the positive signal from the net payout yield to a flashing warning sign. The yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield recently plunged to only 4%. The net payout yield consistently sat above 10% as the stock dipped into the buy point back in 2015.

One reason this yield is a flashing warning sign is that NetApp ended the July quarter with a cash balance of $4.8 billion. The company clearly has the cash balance to repurchase shares, if the executive management team saw value.

The recent partnership with Nvidia (NVDA) on an AI platform for deep learning and several deals with Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) on cloud platforms are very promising signs. NetApp appears positioned for the data storage needs where demand is soaring.

NetApp spending $605 million on capital returns and specifically $500 million on share repurchases in the last quarter was the first positive signal on yields in several quarters. The company had only spent $150 million on stock buybacks in the prior-year quarter.

The unanswered question here is why the company quit buying shares when the stock hit $60 to begin the year, but started loading back up recently around $80.

Warning #2

The second possible warning was the FQ2 guidance for EPS of $0.97 at the midpoint. One doesn't follow this big beat in FQ1 with an in-line guidance without raising some warning signs.

Now in the prior quarter, NetApp guided towards an EPS of only $0.79 for this quarter. The number was above the consensus estimates at the time, but clearly the storage company sandbagged the numbers.

The market loves the trend of accelerating revenue growth with the first quarterly growth rate above 11% in years. The initial positive after-hours reaction suggests the market was willing to look past the tepid guidance of somewhere around half the revenue growth in the current quarter. The trend of beating estimates is undeniable, but the company has setup guidance towards numbers that won't support another quarter of accelerating growth.

The earnings call squashed any expectation for a rally on the quarterly results. The big earnings beat was mostly written off as an initial benefit from the ASC 606 standard that requires recognizing parts of enterprise license agreements (ELAs) upfront.

Regardless, NetApp has a multi-year history of big EPS beats. The disappointing FQ2 guidance in comparison to the big FQ1 beat is definitely a warning sign. Though, one should prepare for another beat.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that despite the warnings, NetApp probably has more upside. The big FQ1 beat and likelihood that the company continues the trend of EPS beats the rest of the year sets up FY20 for an EPS target above $5. The growth stock isn't that expensive trading below $80 on a $5 earnings target.

The key point here is that a warning isn't the same as a sell signal. As long as the stock keeps heading higher along with EPS estimates, no reason exists to dump the tech stock. Any confirmation of these warning signs next quarter would be a clear exit signal.

