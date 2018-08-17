Dropbox: Dropped The Box?

Investors have been presented with an opportunity to profit from recent volatility through the use of options.

This volatility is set to continue, with many analysts calling for a reversion from recent heavy downside moves.

The Stock

Shares in Dropbox (DBX) have exhibited significant volatility recently, with pre-earnings optimism (which was reflected by a significant upswing to almost $35) being quickly reversed upon the announcement of the departure of COO Dennis Woodside. Fears regarding the company's future potential without him surfaced in an ugly way, with price reaching lows of $29. I expect this move to quickly reverse in the months ahead, and whether that reversal is sustainable or not, the short-term volatility provides investors with opportunities to profit through the use of options.

A quick glance at Dropbox's chart shows the extent of the wild ride the stock has been on since June:

(Source: CNBC/My Own TA)

While most investors may be deterred by such an ugly chart due to the high risk of stops being hit, I am confident that due to the strong fundamental growth presented by the company, the recent falls should reverse to at least the upper resistance at $34 in the near term (over the next 3 months). To avoid having any risk of losses caused by a run on stops, I would personally look to buy a 3-Month Call Option (more on this later).

Why the Stock Is Likely to Rebound

While the loss of Dennis Woodside is indeed a negative for Dropbox, the fact that an internal promotion was used is a strong positive for the future of the company, as it is likely that the culture that Dennis instilled in the company will endure. Senior leaders Yamini Rangan (who will become Chief Customer Officer and oversee sales/marketing and business development) and Lin-Hua Wu, the current VP of Communications, will share the various aspects of the role.

Yamini brings over 18 years of experience from companies like SAP and Workday, while Lin joined us a few years ago from Square and brings more than 15 years of experience in communications. (Source: Dropbox Q2 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript/Seeking Alpha)

The initial market shock is, therefore, likely an overreaction. Dropbox's Q2 results displayed improved top-line growth and free cash flow generation, with total revenue for the quarter growing 27% y/y to $339 million. This was driven by an increase in total paying users and strong ARPU expansion. Q2 ended with 11.9 million paying users, with the majority of growth primarily driven through self-serve channels.

We also saw healthy uptake of our Premium, Professional, and Advanced plans, with a strong tailwind from the expiration of a grandfathering period for certain team subscribers. (Source: Dropbox Q2 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript/Seeking Alpha)

ARPU was $116.66 in Q2, up 5% from $111.19 a year ago. These results were stronger than forecast by Street analysts, however, concerns are now also rising over a slowdown in paid-user growth:

(Source: The Street)

Guidance for margins was also slightly weaker than expected, with a fall from 12.5% to 8% over the second half of the year, however, this is due to planned increases in investment over the back half of the year and the timing of marketing and hiring expenses.

CEO Drew Houston- I would note that we are bumping up our operating margin outlook for the year and we certainly continue to be committed to driving year-over-year operating margin expansion on an annual basis. (Source: Dropbox Q2 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript/Seeking Alpha)

Management has been targeting improvements in Dropbox's usability and functionality. New collaboration tools have been created for the mobile app designed to enable users to add comments, access feedback, and see file activity updates while previewing a file in Dropbox on-the-go.

These updates are great for getting quick pulse on how our users work is moving along without disrupting a team's flow. Features like these, help make Dropbox an intelligent workspace for people to collaborate on all of their content across all of their devices. (Source: Dropbox Q2 2018 Results Earnings Call Transcript/Seeking Alpha)

As a result of consumer feedback, Dropbox has also launched the ability to turn any paper dock into a sharable template. Paper templates help users start docks without having to format them from scratch so that teams can get projects moving quickly. Features like templates have helped drive higher adoption of Paper as well as continued business impact as teams using Paper both convert and retain at higher rates than those without Paper usage.

Management has also worked on simplifying security and admin controls for Dropbox business teams, including the ability to export member data reports to simplify security auditing and the ability to convert users' business accounts to personal accounts.

Risks

Also worth noting is that the lock-up period (which expires on August 23) will unlock an additional 356.4 million shares for trading.

Using Options to Profit From Dropbox's Volatility

Due to Dropbox's underlying positive fundamentals, I would personally look to profit from volatility to the upside, as further downside from today's depressed price seems unlikely.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

This chart provides an extremely simplified illustration of the possible risk/returns on this example for each day up to expiration (excluding option skew). The numbers represent the percentage of total trade size either returned/risked at each price/date.

With a properly executed call trade, the maximum risk is simply the initial size of the trade, while the maximum return is infinite (but for practical purposes, I have limited this chart to a ~20% movement in Dropbox's price over the period):

(Source: Options Calculator)

These estimates are using the Black-Scholes formula to estimate returns at a range of dates and potential underlying prices and are based on implied volatility which is calculated from the current price of Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) options and the current price of its underlying stock. The overall P/L for any given point in time and price is the exit value less the total entry value. The largest unknown in the Black-Scholes formula is the Implied Volatility (IV). Given a constant IV, these charts will be correct in their price estimation, however, since IV is a reflection of market sentiment and external variables, it is impossible to predict. Also, note that these estimates do not take into account the bid/ask spread or any brokerage fees you may incur and are simply for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

As an alternative to simply buying and holding the stock, I believe that options present a strong alternative due to the recent high levels of volatility in Dropbox's price and the danger that represents to traditional investing methods. Due to the strong fundamental story behind the stock, I would look to use near-term calls to capture any potential rebound post Q2 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.