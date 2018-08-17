Constellation Paid Up For Control Of Canopy Growth

The deal represents an excellent outcome for Canopy shareholders and could push other beverage and CPG companies to look harder at potentially getting into cannabis.

If you are wondering what caused the broad rally for cannabis stocks on Wednesday, look no further than Canopy Growth (CGC), which led the group with more than 30% gain in one day. Similar to how the sector took off when Constellation (STZ) announced an initial investment into Canopy, the $4 billion additional investment on Wednesday once again resulted in a broad-based rally across various cannabis stocks, especially the largest names that have the highest probability of receiving similar investment from other strategic investors.

Overall, we think the deal is uncertain for Constellation investors in the short term and carries significant risk for the company, but it represents a fantastic outcome for Canopy management and investors. Canopy essentially sold the company to Constellation at a significant premium.

Biggest Investment

Constellation decided to acquire 104.5 million Canopy shares at C$48.60 per share, a 51.2% premium over the last closing price. The investment would bring Constellation's ownership in Canopy to 38% with additional 139.7 million warrants that would bring their ownership to over 50% if all warrants are exercised.

The majority of the warrants are exercisable at C$50.40, with the remainder based on the VWAP at the time of exercise. Canopy would receive at least another C$4.5 billion if warrants are exercised by Constellation within the next three years. In our view, the transaction is essentially a change of control deal that gave Constellation control over the cannabis producer.

What's In It For Constellation?

Why is Constellation doing this deal? Frankly, we think Constellation investors might feel unsure about this deal. They hold Constellation shares not to gain exposure to cannabis. If they wanted cannabis exposure, they could have just bought shares of Canopy or other cannabis companies. Constellation paid a ton of money for this deal, which could even affect its investment grade. More importantly, they paid a much higher price this time around compared to what they paid just a year ago.

Canopy was already trading near its all-time high, and the additional premium paid by Constellation makes the deal look shaky as an investment. How did the market like it? Not so much. Constellation shares at one point dropped 10% and finally closed at 6.10% lower on Wednesday, erasing more than $2.5 billion in market capitalization. We don't understand why Constellation had to acquire a majority stake in order to participate in cannabis-infused beverage market.

The beer company is essentially getting into the whole value chain from growing to selling cannabis in retail stores. Fund managers and pension funds must be rushing out of this stock as some do not have the mandate to invest in cannabis at this point. In summary, we think the deal is a horrible one for Constellation shareholders that will be immediately dilutive for the stock and causes higher leverage and confusion over its strategic focus in the near term. They paid a hefty premium to acquire a company that bears much of the risk of a start-up.

What's In It for Canopy?

For all the reasons listed above on the deal is a bad one for Constellation, the deal is a fantastic one for Canopy. The company is trading near an all-time high and they just sold stocks to Constellation for more than its all-time high in cash! The company now has billions to invest in whatever they want. They could leverage all the capabilities of Constellation globally. Overall, the deal represents an excellent outcome for Canopy shareholders.

(Investor Presentation)

Putting Everything Together

We think Constellation is taking a ton of business and execution risk in this deal and the success of Canopy would significantly impact its share price. The success of the initial investment is essentially wiped out given the C$48 per share they paid for the new shares. On the other hand, Canopy is well-positioned to pursue its global expansion strategies including acquiring assets and setting up operations in the U.S. We are a strong believer of the U.S. market because international markets remain small, fragmented, undeveloped and immaterial for the most part.

The U.S. market is the most important consumer market for any products, especially cannabis given the wide acceptance of weed among Americans. We think Canopy will work with Constellation to eventually launch a U.S. business once legalization is passed in the future. We also expect other beverage companies to take notice and start seriously thinking about getting into cannabis. The JV between Molson Coors (TAP) and HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF) is another great example of beer companies getting involved in cannabis.

Obviously, Molson Coors took a more conservative approach by going with the JV structure instead of an outright equity investment. There are many other beer and wine companies out there that are probably debating whether they should look into some sort of involvement within the cannabis sector. We think other companies that are likely to receive outside investments are Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) and Tilray (TLRY).

The last point we wanted to make is that Canopy has beaten Aurora in every aspect of the game so far. Despite Aurora's aggressive acquisition strategies, which could see its market value surpassing Canopy, Canopy shares have significantly outperformed Aurora and the investment from Constellation just gave Canopy another level of validation.

