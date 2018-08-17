Holly Energy Partners: Taking A Closer Look At The Q2 Earnings

Refining logistics MLP Holly Energy Partners (HEP) reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that missed slightly on both lines. The company's unit price fell from its recent highs in response, although it remains well above the lows seen in March and April (see figure). The MLP's overall operations performed relatively well during the latest quarter, however, although the details of the Q2 earnings report provide investors with some potential causes for concern.

HEP data by YCharts

Holly Energy Partners reported Q2 revenue of $118.8 million, up by 8.9% YoY but missing the analyst consensus by $4.6 million. Management attributed the improvement to the successful incorporation of recent Utah pipeline asset acquisitions that caused its consolidated pipeline volumes to increase by 24% over the period. Refined product pipelines continued to be the main revenue driver as its result came in at $31.1 million, unchanged from Q2 2017. The flat revenue was achieved despite a roughly 10% decline in average daily shipments following an extended outage beginning in March at one of sponsor HollyFrontier's (HFC) refineries thanks to a contractual minimum volume guarantee. Intermediate pipelines revenue was also flat at $7.3 million on stable volumes.

The largest revenue gain came from the MLP's crude pipelines segment, which saw its revenue result improve by $10.3 million YoY to $27.2 million on a 63% increase to volumes over the same period. In addition to the aforementioned pipeline acquisitions, the increase was also attributable to higher throughput volumes at the MLP's systems in the Permian. The terminalling segment reported a slight YoY decline to revenue of $2 million to $34.4 million while the refinery processing units segment's result came in at $18.8 million, up $1.3 million over the same period on higher throughput volumes.

Holly Energy Partners reported interest expense of $17.6 million in the latest quarter, up by $3.9 million compared to Q2 2017. While higher interest rates contributed to the increase, a second contributor was the larger principal amounts that resulted from last year's pipeline asset acquisitions that in turn drove the improved crude pipeline revenue result. The MLP's net income attributable to its unitholders did decline slightly from $41.3 million to $40.1 million YoY as a result, while the earnings per LP unit of $0.38 missed the analyst consensus by $0.02.

More importantly for investors, Holly Energy Partners experienced a 9% YoY improvement to its EBITDA result on the higher revenues. Its DCF improved by 7% over the same period to $65.2 million. The MLP's ability to achieve a stronger DCF result in the latest quarter compared to Q2 2017 even as its net income declined over the same period was due to a higher amount of depreciation (again because of the asset expansion) and a reduced amount of maintenance capex. While investors cannot expect either factor to be repeated moving forward (barring additional asset acquisitions), the one-time improvements to both offset the impact of the lower net income result on distributable cash flow in Q2.

The higher DCF result allowed Holly Energy Partners to once again increase its quarterly dividend, this time by 4.3% QoQ to $0.66/unit for a forward yield of 8.4% at the time of writing. As management pointed out in the Q2 earnings call, this was the MLP's 55th consecutive distribution increase since its 2004 IPO. While the distribution growth rate has slowed since late 2017 (see figure), it is still an enviable track record. To maintain it, however, Holly Energy Partners will need to achieve EBITDA growth at its new assets (acquired and subsequently expanded) that exceeds its higher interest costs, something that did not happen in the latest quarter. Furthermore, it should also be noted that the distribution coverage ratio in Q2 was only 0.98x.

HEP Dividend data by YCharts

The good news for Holly Energy Partners investors is that the MLP's management provided a solid outlook for the rest of the year in its earnings report and earnings call. First, the price of crude continues to be high enough to drive inland production, and management expects its crude gathering operations, including those of its new assets, to continue to strengthen in the second half of 2018. If this forecast materializes than the MLP's distribution coverage ratio is expected to move back above 1.0x. The MLP also has substantial dry powder for additional acquisitions in the form of $500 million of liquidity, although its leverage has increased by quite a bit since 2016 (see figure), with a debt-to-TTM EBITDA ratio of 4.2x at the end of Q2.

Holly Energy Partners also has a number of advantages going for it relative to its peers. First, it has reduced its exposure to its sponsor for throughput over the last several quarters. Third party pipeline revenue rose to 32% in the latest quarter compared to 21% in Q2 2017, for example, although third party terminalling and refinery processing units revenue held steady over the same period at 11% and 0%, respectively (although it should be noted that total pipeline revenue contributed to more than half of the MLP's consolidated revenue in the latest quarter). Its sponsor, HollyFrontier, operates inland refineries in the valuable Mid-Continent region and has experienced strong refining margin growth due to the availability of discounted crudes there, especially within the Permian. Additional dropdown opportunities of logistics assets are likely in the event that HollyFrontier uses its recent cash flow strength to acquire additional refining capacity. Finally, its use of minimum contract guarantees helps to insulate its revenues from factors outside of its control, such as the recent outage at one of HollyFrontier's refineries.

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to achieve EBITDA growth from FY 2018 to FY 2019 of 4.4%, up from the 4% growth being forecast from FY 2017 to FY 2018 (see figure). Investors should be aware, however, that the rally in the MLP's unit price that has developed since late March has outpaced the growth of its earnings estimates over the same period, and the MLP's units are now trading at relatively high EV/EBITDA ratios of 12.9x and 13.8x for FY 2018 and FY 2019, respectively (see second figure). This high valuation, combined with its low distribution coverage ratio and high leverage ratio of late, should make investors cautious about initiating long positions in the company until its ability to achieve sufficient EBITDA growth at its new assets to offset its expenses becomes more clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.