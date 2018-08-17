What Will Happen To Natural Gas Prices In China This Winter?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Robin Haneland as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Last winter, the average spot price per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) of LNG surged by 90%, from $5.8 in August to $11 in January for importing Asian countries. The current spot price is at $10 due to China's eager attempt to store sufficient supply. The supply gap was created last winter because of naive ambitions to minimize the yearly smog that disrupt major cities in China.

Basically, China implemented a policy that forced residential heating to switch from coal to natural gas. Not only did this cause the price of natural gas to skyrocket, but parts of China were left without heating and electricity, affecting millions of Chinese in the northeast region. This forced China to cave on their own policy, as coal-heating resumed.

This article will discuss why China will yet again cave on government-enforced policies. In addition, the discussion will highlight the importance of U.S. LNG exporters, such as Cheniere Energy (LNG), for China's long-term ambitions. The strong linkage between Asian LNG and oil also provides President Trump with a macroeconomic incentive to decline waivers on suspected Iranian oil sanctions.

The Bottleneck - China's Storage Capacity

China is at a disadvantage with regard to creating natural gas storage capacity, as the U.S. and other countries are using depleted oil fields. These fields make up around 79% of U.S. storage capacity. Furthermore, the U.S. has a storage capacity that is equal to 20% of total natural gas demand, whereas China only has less than 5% of demand. The benefit that comes along with sufficient storage capacity in the U.S. is a market-based price that fluctuates within predictable levels.

The current situation in China is inviting drastic seasonal changes as average low temperatures drop as low as -13°F (-25°C) in the northeast region and 16°F (-9°C) in Beijing for the month of January, temperatures rarely seen in major U.S. cities. Current storage capacity projects in China are scheduled to increase total capacity from 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 15 bcm by 2020, and to 35 bcm by 2030. In addition, demand is projected to reach 620 bcm by 2030, leaving China with an unchanged storage capacity of demand at 5%. In essence, demand is still outpacing storage capacity.

The 13th Five-Year Plan Is Off Target

To dampen the effect of coal on air pollution, China initiated the 13th Five-Year Plan that has a natural gas target of 10% to total energy consumption by 2020. The current execution is poor as the projected target is between 8.3% and 10%, excluding the probable 25% tariff or the recent speculation of U.S. LNG purchase suspensions by PetroChina (NYSE:PTR). Meaning that without the supply of U.S. LNG, the outlook for the 13th Five-Year Plan will worsen. In addition, the supply gap of U.S. LNG will increase the already high market-based spot prices, as demand for Australian, Qatari and South East Asian LNG will increase.

The Asian LNG-Oil Linkage

Prices of Asian LNG through the Asian LNG-oil linkage can surge additionally if the Trump administration implements sanctions on Iranian oil on Nov. 5. South Korea and Japan have already announced that they would shut off imports of Iranian oil unless they are extended a waiver by the U.S. Dropping crude oil from the U.S.-China tariff list on U.S. products will dampen this effect; however, prices will still increase as demand for non-Iranian oil increases.

Below is a graph that showcases the historical relationship between crude oil and Asian LNG (Japan LNG). Furthermore, activated trading platforms in China, such as the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX), will contribute to reducing the premium of natural gas over the long term and possibly eroding this relationship.

Note: JCC stands for Japan customs-cleared crude. Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Conclusion

The price spikes of natural gas in China that we saw last winter will repeat this winter due to increases in demand that are outpacing the storage capacity, creating a supply constraint. At President Trump's disposal is the ability to penalize China by increasing natural gas prices, through seizing the opportunity of a strong relationship between crude oil and Asian LNG prices, as the deadline for the decision on Iranian oil sanctions gets closer. This macroeconomic maneuver has the potential to force China to cave on the speculated suspension of U.S. LNG purchases or the proposed tariff on U.S. LNG imports, mimicking last year's removal of the coal-to-natural gas heating policy. The plays to directly gain on the price spikes are limited to the average investor since, as far as I know, there are no ETFs based on the Asian LNG spot price (not the same as the Henry Hub spot price). For the more seasoned investor, one idea is to go into the future market and go long JKM LNG (Japan/Korea Marker LNG).

One of the few exchanges that I'm aware of that offers access to the Asian LNG market is the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) through its "WebICE" trading platform. However, the play that I recommend is going long Cheniere Energy. This company provides fundamental value as it will directly see increases in revenue due to the Asian LNG price premium, and for the long-term will create a foothold in supplying the Asian LNG market. The Trump administration's aspiration to export will go hand in hand with China's energy demand.

