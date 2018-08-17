No, The Oil Bull Thesis Is Not Over

In the end, the key factors that will drive the trend in oil prices come down to the supply and demand model. Our model continues to show a deficit and Q4 balances are bullish at -1+ mb/d.

We are now starting to see signs of the physical glut that was started in June reverse, and as a result, higher US crude exports will follow.

But US crude exports is a big swing factor in the balance changes now, and in order for exports to be high, the global oil market needs to be tight.

The renewed Iranian sanctions led to a shift in how Saudi redirected its crude exports to the US. Since Q1, we estimate ~25 mil bbls were added to crude storage.

This week saw the most bearish US oil storage report, but investors need to watch global balances as well and not just the weekly storage changes in the US.

As the quote from Charlie Munger states, investing is far from easy, and the oil (USO) market, in particular, comes with booby traps and ditches along the way that if you are not careful, you could fall and break your own neck.

That's what this week certainly felt like for the oil bulls. Open Square Capital captured the feelings in his wonderful weekly oil storage report coverage here. We quote as follows:

Yeah, we admit it, today’s EIA report was quite frankly a beast. One that we kind of saw coming, but didn’t really focus on it until it jumped out at us. Like most things in oil, inventory reports are a pointillist picture, one that’s never quite in focus because it’s based on incomplete information and estimates. So sometimes, getting blindsided by bearish inventory data is part and parcel of the journey. Just wish the road trip was more evenly paved and straighter.

But as we will detail out in this report, the oil bull thesis is not over despite facing what seems to be a never-ending stream of bearish news. We will explain step by step why the oil thesis remains on track despite what was presumably the most bearish EIA storage report this year.

The report will be broken down as follows:

Understanding when the EIA oil storage reports started to turn bearish. Understanding the variables that go into determining where US crude storage is headed, and why US crude exports are the swing factor variable. The structure of the oil market from floating storage, exports and imports timing, and what that means going forward. How we think about the oil thesis and what are the goal posts to watch out for. How we look at investing and the margin of safety in the oil thesis.

Hopefully, at the end of this article, you will understand what are the drivers that will push prices higher, and what the goal posts are. We hope to also explain to you the variables to watch for in case the market is giving you mixed signals. In the end, we want to provide clarity where there's a lot of uncertainty. Investing is difficult, but a prudent bottom-up approach will always be the soundest approach.

1. Understanding when the EIA oil storage reports started to turn bearish

One caveat that went into the oil bulls' thesis was the fact that the Iranian sanction would be put back into place. Following a sea shift of political personnel changes in March 2018 when Pompeo replaced Rex Tillerson as the new Secretary of State, we knew something was boiling in the geopolitical arena.

Mike Pompeo, a harsh critic of the Iran Nuclear Deal, would now be in a position to advise President Trump to pull the US from the JCPOA. Following Pompeo's appointment, John Bolton, another harsh critic of the JCPOA, came on board as the National Security Advisor. Immediately, the oil market had to contemplate the risk of new sanctions on Iran.

Interestingly, the hiring of John Bolton occurred after Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed Bin Salman or known as MBS, visited the White House.

Leading up to this March meeting, US crude storage inventories looked like this:

In what was supposed to be a seasonally build quarter, US crude storage was basically flat. We celebrated this as a sign of very bullish fundamentals. But a major part of that came from Saudi reducing crude exports to the US:

And on a y-o-y basis, you can see the magnitude the lower imports had on US crude storage:

But the bullish trajectory of US crude storage started to change materially at the start of Q2. US crude imports started picking up higher than we projected and it led to us consistently estimating too much crude storage draw. And we believe this is a very fair and valid criticism of the work we've done in 2018.

So what changed?

In May, we know President Trump pulled the US out of the Iran Nuclear Deal and will be reinstating sanctions on Iran. And following the MBS visit in March, Saudi crude exports started to climb to the US:

If you look at the chart above, you can clearly see that Saudi crude exports to the US is now solidly above last year's level. What's also interesting to note is that US crude imports from Saudi reached 1.2 million b/d last week, or the highest level not seen since May 2017, the time when Saudi committed to keeping US crude exports below ~700k b/d (see the dotted black line).

How much of a difference did the Saudi crude exports to the US make?

As you can see from the chart above, prior to MBS meeting Trump in March, there was a clear and deliberate effort the Saudis made to keep exports to the US low. But following the meeting, Saudi no longer deliberately kept exports to the US low:

We estimate that since the end of Q1, the change in Saudi's exports to the US netted a total crude storage build of ~25 million bbls.

But even considering that Saudi exports to the US have been climbing, US crude storage as a whole is not in that bad of a shape.

This is due to the fact that US crude exports have been a new swing variable in the balance calculation.

2. Understanding the variables that go into determining where US crude storage is headed, and why US crude exports are the swing factor variable.

At the start of the year, we had wrongly presumed that higher US crude exports were the result of a "pull effect" from the global oil markets. What we mean by that is that if the global oil market is in a shortage, then the outperformance in Brent-WTI would "pull" crude from the US via higher US crude exports.

That is wrong. And as we've learned from several veteran oil traders over the last few weeks, US crude exports have a "push effect" on the global oil markets.

What do we mean by that?

Imagine there are two buckets of water on a seesaw. One bucket of water is labeled global oil market balance, and the other bucket of water is labeled US oil market balance.

In the US oil market balance bucket, the bucket is filling up rather quickly because US oil production is ~1.52 mb/d higher y-o-y. This means that if US demand cannot increase by the same proportion (in this case refinery throughput), it either needs to reduce by how much it's filling (e.g. crude imports), or by pushing it out, and in this case, US crude exports.

In the chart below, Open Square Capital published this excellent chart in his weekly oil storage report detailing the delta we are seeing y-o-y:

Source: Open Square Capital

As you will note from the above graph, US crude imports have increased y-o-y by a similar amount in refinery throughput, but the excess increase in oil production is being met via higher US crude exports albeit not in its entirety.

We could go into a long and detailed discussion about the API gravity difference of the type of crude produced by US shale and the ones used by US refineries, but we will skip the technicalities for now. What you should take away from this is that given US oil production has increased by 1.52 million b/d, US crude exports will need to increase by the same amount or more to draw down US crude storage balances.

This makes US crude export the real swing factor in determining how much US crude storage balances draw going forward.

Now going back to the two bucket of water on a seesaw analogy. We now know that in order for the US oil market balance bucket not to build too quickly, the key is to release the crude inside via US crude exports. But because this is a push effect out of the market, it will only be allowed if the global oil market balance (bucket) allows it.

This is very important to understand because if the global oil markets are already well supplied by light sweet crude, the ability to increase US crude exports won't be there.

So, how do we determine if there's a market for US crude exports?

A good measurement to use is the Brent-WTI spread, but this metric alone does not capture what's happening in the global oil market balance.

For most investors, the EIA US oil storage data is the easiest to access and most transparent, so to obtain the information to understand when US crude exports will increase may be harder to obtain. But like the chart illustrates, when the Brent-WTI spread widens, it's usually a fair illustration of what's to come for US crude exports.

3. The structure of the oil market from floating storage, exports and imports timing, and what that means going forward.

There has been a rather dramatic change in the structure of the oil markets with US crude exports now influencing the normal flows that used to dominate oil trading. We now know that US crude exports are a "push" function, so it's only when global oil market balances are tight that US crude exports can remain sustainably higher.

We can gauge the tightness of the markets in two distinctive ways:

An implied gauge of global supply and demand and, Global floating storage.

Gauging Global Supply and Demand

To gauge the global supply and demand, we have created a chart where it takes into account implied global oil demand on a 3-month average basis and match it with global oil supply on a 3-month average basis:

When the implied global oil supply (which in this case is global crude exports) is higher than the implied global oil demand (which in this case is global crude imports), then we know there's a surplus coming.

While the above chart is not perfect, we believe the trend trajectory gives us a good gauge as to the direction of the oil markets. (Be mindful this chart does not take into account seasonality, which is very important to understanding the ebbs and flows of storage changes.)

In essence, what we can see from this implied balance chart is that in the last few months, the global oil markets shifted to a surplus. This is interesting to note because it coincided with 1) a lower Brent-WTI spread, 2) global floating oil storage build, and were all caused because of A) an export timing mismatch within OPEC and B) reduced crude imports from China. (More on that in a bit)

Floating Storage

And when a dislocation occurs in the physical market, the unsold barrels would be reflected via floating storage.

In the chart above, we break down global floating storage into four categories (7+ days to 30+ days). Most analysts would consider the real gauge of floating storage to be the 30+ day category, and you can see in the bottom right chart that 30+ day storage increased from a low in early May to a high in early July. (Note: How global floating storages are already decreasing.)

We wrote an article titled, "Mismatch In Export Timing Pushes Prices Lower Near Term," where we specifically said that the efforts by Saudi, Kuwait, and UAE to increase crude exports in June preemptively caused an abundance of excess near-term oversupply that would need to be absorbed.

And since then, we noted that the export mismatch we saw in June had completely reversed in July. As a result, we are already seeing the flows decrease globally, and the decrease in floating oil storage is also reflecting this.

But what's also important right now is where the floating storages are being held:

The recent media commentary about the Brent front months being in contango is related to the unsold cargoes we are seeing in the North Sea. Because US crude exports were elevated in June, North Sea is having to digest the increase.

So how will the North Sea floating storage decrease?

Brent-Dubai spreads narrow incentivizing European refineries to run light sweet crude OR

China crude buying increases.

In our view, the easiest way for the North Sea floating storage to decrease is if China's crude imports start to increase again. In this case, the data suggests that China's crude imports in June were lower y-o-y by 10%, but has since rebounded back above ~8 million b/d in August:

The increase in Chinese crude imports will also go a long way in absorbing the other excess barrels in the market, and hence why we are now starting to see the physical glut starting to dissipate.

But even with the increase in China's crude imports, a big part of what drove Chinese crude imports higher over the last 2-years, teapot refineries have been largely absent:

We know from media reports in early June that teapot refineries in China were facing higher taxes, and the jump in crude slammed margins to where operating capacity fell below ~60%. A number of maintenance related issues in June also pushed throughput lower, but this figure has since rebounded.

So, we think this is largely a transitory issue since global crack spreads are starting to move up, and with margins rebounding, we should start to see a pick-up in crude buying.

In addition, we know the low Chinese crude imports resulted in destocking of crude inventory, so the lower than normal imports can only be maintained for so long (see the excellent tweet from Pierre Andurand).

Making sense of it all

We know there's a lot we've covered here, so it's probably wise to recap the things we've said.

1). US oil storage balance has started to turn bearish at the start of Q2 from A) Saudi no longer purposely pushing exports to the US lower and B) US crude exports have started to decrease thanks to a surplus in the global oil markets.

2). We know now that US crude exports are a push mechanism determined by the ability of the global oil markets to absorb the excess volume. Namely, the barrels flow West to East. If Europe is showing a surplus of light sweet crude, then US crude exports will be lower, which will increase US crude storage levels.

3). For Europe's balances to be tight, we need crude import demand from the East to be high, and in this case - China. Or we need Brent-Dubai spreads to narrow which would incentivize European refineries to run light sweet crude.

4). The lower Chinese crude imports also coincided with an export timing mismatch within OPEC. The increase in supplies pushed global floating storage higher, which will take time to balance. Brent time spreads suffered as a result.

These four things are where we are at today in the oil market. It all started with the personnel changes that led to the US pulling out the Iran Nuclear Deal. Saudi has since then increased crude exports to the US increasing the perception that the global oil markets are no longer in deficit (when in reality, it still is).

In June, after facing political pressure from President Trump, Saudi and its GCC allies ramped up crude exports by 1 million b/d just as China decreased imports, which resulted in global floating storage to build and a temporary physical oil glut.

This along with Canada's Syncrude outages led Brent-WTI spreads to narrow, which saw US crude exports move lower since June resulting in very bearish crude storage changes.

But these bearish headwinds are already reversing as we've said before, and this is why the bullish oil thesis is not over.

4. How we think about the oil thesis and what are the goal posts to watch out for.

As we stated above, we do not believe the oil bull thesis to be over. On the contrary, we believe investors that are now overly focused on US oil data will be shaken out as global balance starts to turn tighter.

Namely, we know that the bearish event that caused the oil market to flip into a temporary surplus came as a result of the preemptive export ramp from the big 3, while crude exports from Iran and Venezuela did not decrease meaningfully yet. In July, we already saw the export mismatch reverse, and August so far shows the overall levels to remain constant m-o-m.

As a result, the imbalance we saw in June is starting to dissipate as we are seeing broad decreases in global floating storage (chart above). And specifically, in these regions:

In addition, based on our implied global oil demand and supply chart, we know the deficit is set to increase in August and potentially persists into year-end:

The fundamental data point to watch for in this case to know that if we are right or not is the Brent time spreads, which you can find here.

At the moment, what we are witnessing in the oil market is that as the global physical surplus dissipates, it will take time for the Brent time spreads to increase in backwardation. The physical market will have to tighten considerably before spreads move higher, and a good gauge of that will be when the North Sea floating storage disappears.

Higher time spreads will then attract more fund inflow, which will then drive up Brent flat prices.

Higher Brent will then increase the Brent-WTI spread.

Higher Brent-WTI spread will then allow the US market to push more US crude out via higher US crude exports.

This will drive higher WTI time spreads, which will attract more fund inflow, which will drive up WTI flat prices.

(Note: As for why a steeper backwardation increases fund flows, please read this.)

All-in-all, these are the drivers for oil prices in the short-term.

But the longer-term oil thesis will be dependent on our analysis of supply and demand, and at the moment, this is still very bullish.

Because of the export timing mismatch that occurred in June, Q3 balances went from -0.75 mb/d to -0.383 mb/d. But because of our bullish Q4 2018 storage balance of -1.1 mb/d, we still expect the global oil market to show a deficit of ~(0.5) mb/d. We have also lowered our global oil demand growth forecasts to reflect potential headwinds from the current EM currency issues. You can see that in our oil demand growth forecast of ~1.4 mb/d for 2019 and 2020.

But even under a lower oil demand outlook, this would still translate into an even larger OECD commercial stockpile deficit to the 5-year average.

Source: IEA

Bottom-line: Being overly focused on the changes in US oil storage on a w-o-w basis misses the overall picture of what's happening in the global oil markets. While there are some near-term weaknesses that have made the reports bearish, it's important for investors to pay attention to the overall picture. Tighter global storage balances will "push" US crude exports higher, which will then translate into higher draws, but that only comes if the global oil market balance is showing a deficit. And based on our oil supply and demand model, this remains the case.

5. How we look at investing and the margin of safety in the oil thesis.

Finally, all of this ties back to how we are participating in our bullish oil thesis.

In investing, you want to make sure that the odds are handicapped in your favor. There will always be areas where we misanalyzed certain variables like what happened to US oil storage balances this year (or even more comically how we underestimated US shale growth last year, haha), but because our assumptions of global supply and demand embedded an inherent margin of safety, global oil inventories are lower YTD and Brent has remained above $70/bbl.

The key is figuring out where 1) we have a margin of safety in this bullish oil thesis and 2) be positioned in energy stocks where there's a disconnect between the intrinsic value and the market price.

Take for one the current trade war that's gripping the marketplace today. What happens when an emerging market-led global oil demand slowdown occurs, what does that due to our balance forecast?

Assuming (our already lowered) global oil demand growth slows from 1.4 million b/d to just 1 million b/d, the global balance shows a balanced oil market. Where would that leave oil prices? $65? $60?

Then the question we have to ask is, will our investments make money even if oil prices are at say $60 and not $80/bbl?

This is why in our energy stock analysis, we apply different scenarios to test whether our investments will hold-up. A good example is California Resources (CRC) when we materially increased the position around $7 last year. We have to figure out the embedded market assumptions for when CRC trades at $7, and assess what are the likelihood of those market assumptions turning into reality. In the case of our analysis last year, the market was implying that Brent would never be above $60/bbl for any extended amount of time, and as a result, the risk/reward was heavily skewed in favor of going long.

But now with the share price around $29, we have to ask the same question. What is the market implying?

Assuming an oil demand growth slowdown scenario and where Brent averages at $60/bbl instead of the $70/bbl today, CRC would then have to decrease capex to only sustain production rather than grow production. Annual average production would be ~135k boe/d and with capex around $450 million, we forecast that CRC would still generate free cash flow of $120 million.

At 6x EV/EBITDA, CRC shares would trade around ~$34 a share. This indicates to us that the market is already embedding the demand slowdown scenario into the share price.

But how likely is the emerging market oil demand growth slowdown scenario? And in a scenario where the oil market is balanced (because of reduction in demand growth), will Brent retrace back to $60/bbl?

Obviously, these are harder questions to answer, this is where we have to apply an element of a margin of safety in our oil balance analysis. Assuming a global oil demand slowdown occurs, we have two major assumptions that we would consider overly conservative:

North America supply growth of +2 million b/d y-o-y in 2018 and +1.7 million b/d y-o-y in 2019. We know based on the Permian takeaway capacity constraints that US shale production will be capped until Q3 2019. We published a report here that estimates Permian production growth to only be ~500k b/d until the end of 2019. Using an estimate for 1.7 million b/d for 2019 gives us cushion room for almost 700k b/d to 1 million b/d. So even if we are off in our other variables, the takeaway capacity constrained Permian will be a nice margin of safety variable.

that estimates Permian production growth to only be ~500k b/d until the end of 2019. Using an estimate for 1.7 million b/d for 2019 gives us cushion room for almost 700k b/d to 1 million b/d. So even if we are off in our other variables, the takeaway capacity constrained Permian will be a nice margin of safety variable. OPEC production with Saudi, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait increasing production while offsetting production losses from the likes of Iran, Venezuela, Angola, and Algeria. We assume Saudi would increase production to 10.8 mb/d, which is considerably higher than the 10.3 mb/d it just reported for July. This analysis also assumes that spare capacity as a global percentage of oil demand hits the lowest level in history.

Putting it together, we are conservatively embedding ~1 million b/d of extra supply in case we are wrong in any of our other estimates. Coupling this with our oil demand growth already being lower than before (taking into account any potential risk factors) down from 1.7 mb/d to 1.4 mb/d, we think there's a good amount of wiggle room for our bullish oil thesis to play out.

And even in the case that we are wrong in our oil market balance, the market has already priced in the lower oil price into the current valuation. This makes it so that if we are indeed right in our conservative oil supply and demand model forecast, there is material upside potential.

Conclusion

Investing is not easy. Energy investing is definitely not easy. But it's important to understand the key drivers of the oil bull thesis along with the factors that will drive oil prices lower or higher.

The current trade war induced oil demand slowdown thesis has merits, but like any macro event, it's still too early to tell the impact on global oil demand growth. And consider that global crude imports for August are about to reach the highest level... ever, we currently do not buy the global oil demand growth slowdown thesis.

As we laid out in this report, if investors overly focus on just US oil storage data, then one can miss the forest for the trees. This is why we explained the importance of when the bearish EIA crude storage reports started, and why depending on the outlook for US crude exports, US crude storage balances will be dependent heavily on it.

And in order to push US crude exports higher, the global oil market needs to be tight enough to absorb the barrels. We are already seeing the near-term physical glut reversing via lower exports from OPEC and higher crude imports from China, but global floating storage needs to decrease more. Once the physical glut disappears, Brent time spreads will move into a steeper backwardation, which will attract fund flows trying to capture the roll yield. The increase in fund flow will push Brent flat prices higher and widen the Brent-WTI spread. This will eventually push WTI higher.

While there is some oversimplification in this analysis like the importance of end-user demand reflected via strong product prices and leading to higher crack spreads, we believe we have captured a large part of what will drive oil prices in the near-term. And for the longer-term variables to work, it all comes down to the global oil supply and demand model, which we illustrated above.

All of this inevitably comes down to a simple question: is oil demand higher than supply? If yes, then oil prices will keep trending higher.

So amidst all the chaos we've seen this week, it's important to take a step back and assess what ultimately drives the oil market fundamentals forward. And based on our analysis of the factors that drive prices, we believe the bullish oil thesis is not over.

