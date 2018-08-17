Is Minds A Facebook Killer?

Minds platform goes live and rewards users

As the cryptocurrency market reels from a further sell-off, Minds, a rewards-based competitor to Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has gone live in what may become a serious disruptor to the Silicon Valley tech firm.

The cryptocurrency market has seen some heavy selling this week with Ethereum (ETH-USD), the second-largest coin being one of the worst performers, falling to a nine-month low under $300. The entire market cap of the cryptocurrency space had also fallen to $191 billion, after touching highs of $300 billion just over a month ago. Despite the heavy selling, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is holding support as it awaits the decision on another Bitcoin ETF from the SEC, this time with a more established provider, the Boston-based ETF firm, ProShares.

The heavy selling in Ethereum may suggest that large investors are selling their holdings in Ethereum and rotating to Bitcoin due to the realization that it would be the first to see a potential wave of institutional and retail money through an ETF.

I note the price action in Ethereum because the Minds social media platform is run on the Ethereum network and has decided to stay there. Minds, which was established in 2015, was operating on a test version of Ethereum using test tokens but has now moved to the Ethereum mainnet and is ready to issue real tokens. Users earn Minds tokens through creating content in the same way that Steemit users can earn Steem tokens for their own curation.

The founder of Minds was vocal in his desire to decentralize the power of social media and give that power back to users, stating: "We started Minds in my basement after being disillusioned by user abuse on Facebook and other big tech services. We saw spying, data mining, algorithm manipulation, and no revenue sharing... To us, it's inevitable that an open source social network becomes dominant, as was the case with Wikipedia and proprietary encyclopedias."

As Techcruch noted, "Unlike Facebook, Minds is built on almost radical transparency. The code is entirely open source and it includes encrypted messenger services and optional anonymity for users."

Minds allows users to create content, gain rewards tokens, and use these tokens for services such as promotion of content and also has the ability to send tokens to other user's channels. Tokens can also be used to hide all advertisements and the platform offers privacy and transparency.

In the wake of the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal, the arrival of Minds is bad timing for Facebook, with the company still reeling from a record stock price sell-off, which saw it lose 20% following its recent Q2 earnings report. I warned in an article back in April that Facebook CIO Sheryl Sandberg had issued a vague statement on the "pause" of advertiser spend and yet investors piled in, whilst Facebook executives sold stock.

This drop in advertising revenue affected Facebook's top line, whilst investors also had to absorb the slowest QoQ daily active user (DAU) growth of 1.44%, compared to 3.42% in Q1. It's clear from the user metric below that European and US growth has stalled, with Asia and the Rest of the World responsible for user growth.

(Source: Facebook)

With Facebook users dwindling and the company facing a privacy backlash, a rewards-driven platform could really be a hit with users and see Facebook's dominance threatened for the first time.

Is Facebook planning a counter move?

It's possible that Facebook sees the threat of a reward platform coming after the company established a blockchain group back in May. I'd written in my April article that the business model of many tech firms may have to change to stay relevant and this is the type of move that may signify an important moment for social media.

The Facebook and blockchain arrangement took an interesting twist in the last two weeks, as Business Insider broke the news that Facebook was in talks with the Stellar network regarding a potential tie-up; a move which was quickly dismissed by Facebook. It should be noted however, that David Marcus, the executive who is leading the blockchain team, also resigned from the board of cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, over conflict-of-interest fears.

Despite dismissing the story, it's clear that Facebook are pushing ahead with their blockchain-related goals and the likely outcome of that is a Facebook token that could be used for advertiser spending and/or a reward token to reinvigorate users who get nothing in return for posting their previously private content and sacrificing their personal data.

Another blockchain program that is a threat to Facebook is the Basic Attention Token (BAT), which has created a token that can be exchanged between publishers, advertisers and users. Again, this is hosted by the Ethereum platform. The goals of the BAT are to reduce fraud, poor targeting and the dominance of Google and Facebook, which in turn hurts publishers.

The working group at Facebook has a mandate to study the potential applications and the company still has the power to make an acquisition in the cryptocurrency space, however Minds are on the scene and have a first-mover advantage in this area, yet its ability to become a serious rival still remains to be seen. The criticism levied at Silicon Valley's firms is another threat and a newcomer such as Minds may solve the problem of big data and monopoly that has seen regulators, particularly in Europe, impose heavy fines on the social media giants.

Has social media disruption arrived?

The arrival of blockchain and the programs in action are a serious threat to Facebook and the established social media companies, who will have to adjust to combat the threat to their current models. Facebook, for example, have grown complacent due to market dominance and have maybe forgotten that without user growth and content, their ability to create advertising revenue growth is under threat. Users stay with Facebook because their contacts are all there, not because of the Facebook user experience, and a rewards-based platform could remind Silicon Valley just how fickle that user base can be if they hear that their friends are being paid for content.

Another social media group that is making ambitious moves is Telegram, a messenger platform with 200 million users that is seeking to raise $1.2 billion in a planned Initial Coin Offering. The goal of the capital raise is to bring a token-based offering to messaging with the ability to pay for services, such as file sharing and anonymous browsing. It was noted in a Coin Desk article that "many hedge fund managers were talking about the TON ICO."

The technologies and platforms discussed here are at early stages of growth in terms of users, however they are making big strides ahead and are a threat to the current business model of the social media firms, especially Facebook. Telegram could take traffic from Whatsapp, the Basic Attention Token could eat into advertising dominance, whilst Minds could uproot the firm's headline platform and revenues, with content rewards also seeing users give up on Instagram in order to monetize their content on other platforms.

The path ahead for Silicon Valley's social media giant may not be as predictable as many investors assume.

Price outlook for Facebook

Facebook's price has bounced from the Q2 earnings report lows, which posted a monthly close of $172. I see this bounce as corrective and expect the price to retest the April lows around $150 with the bearish activity beginning this week or next. Failure to hold that level could open up a heavier bout of selling, with Q3 earnings in November likely being the key. If the Q2 weakness is repeated, the future of Facebook's business model becomes extremely clouded and the blockchain's decentralized, power-to-the-people platforms are circling. My three-to-six month projection is $150 to $120.

