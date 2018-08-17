Personal Retirement Disaster: Tragedy Or Statistic? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Paying premiums to protect against longevity, or to guard against nursing home expenses, has obvious advantages over the common approach of doing nothing.

Trading The U.S.-China Trade War

“China had been performing absolutely terribly this year, but showed signs of life yesterday. What happened? The market seems to have been favoring the US strongly as the two countries exchanged tariffs and more tariff threats...We have opined that any solid and credible news about improvements on trade would be worth 4%, and 10% if a real trade war is avoided. Yesterday's rally is a big reaction to a hint of news (China and the US made only tentative plans to talk). It suggests that much of the fast money is ‘leaning the wrong way.’” (Jeff Miller)

U.S. Economic Growth

“This is why the 4.2 percent rate of growth in July can be looked at as a positive indicator. Historically, as long as the growth rate of industrial production remains above the rate of growth of real GDP, and the rate of growth of industrial production continues to increase, real GDP growth will continue to accelerate. This conclusion is getting support from the demand-side of the economy as strong retail sales flowed from the second quarter into the third.” (John M. Mason)

How Not To Be A CEO

“Musk says he fired off the fateful tweet (during market hours) as he was driving himself to the airport, in an attempt at transparency, and nobody else reviewed it first…He doesn't regret the post (‘Why would I?’) and has no plans to stop tweeting.” (Seeking Alpha News)

Overconfidence In Investing

“Research has shown that people of lower abilities, indicated by scoring in the bottom quartile on tests of humour, grammar and logic, are more likely to feel they're highly competent at a task. This is called the Dunning-Kruger effect after the two psychologists who carried out the studies. The effect happens because without a higher level of skill or knowledge, people can't accurately assess their own level of ignorance” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Thought For The Day

"The death of one man is a tragedy, the death of millions is a statistic."

So said Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who shared a unique expertise on this topic with Hitler and Mao, with each member of this triumvirate responsible for the murder of innocent human lives in the tens of millions.

Despite the evil to which this knowledge was applied, it nevertheless expresses the truth that people do relate to the description of an individual tragedy with shock, but can carry on unemotionally after hearing of the bitter fate of a large number of people, because in people’s minds it is a statistic.

The same is true in the non-evil (indeed, good) and even mundane matters of insurance. An individual health catastrophe to you, a friend or family member is a tragedy; to an insurance company, it is an individual data point of the statistics with which it carries out its day-to-day business.

Yesterday’s post looked at why we insure. As I wrote, “The role of insurance is to bear the risk of expenditures that are simply too large for you to manage based on your income and rate of savings.”

Today’s post will explore why we don’t insure, and why we might want to re-think that. The classic example, which I noted yesterday, is the case of buy-term-and-invest-the-rest. The number crunchers have long shown the ostensible superiority of this approach. Term-life, which covers the insured up until an agreed contractual date (e.g., for a period of 20 or 30 years) greatly reduces the insurance company’s liability, especially since it withdraws its coverage when the insured is at greatest risk of dying; therefore, the premiums are much cheaper. The average stock market rate of return is higher than the rate of return on a traditional whole-life policy (which, as the name implies, covers the insured for his whole life), so QED, the savvy thing to do is get a cheap term policy and invest what you would have been paying for whole life.

The trouble with this logic is that I have yet to hear of anyone who has actually done that, including yours truly. It all made sense to me when I first got life coverage, but I pocketed the savings and decades later am none the wealthier for it. In contrast, the person who buys a whole-life policy is, like one who takes on a mortgage, engaged in a forced savings plan. It may not be maximally efficient, but at the end of the day, there is a pool of savings that can be tapped.

My point here is not at all to advise people to buy whole-life rather than term-life. Logically, it would seem, one who does invest the rest really is in better shape. And thus my point is to stress an awareness (that I lacked when I was young) of the trade-offs we make when we insure and do not insure.

A commenter on yesterday’s post brought up the subject of long-term care insurance. It turned out he really needed it, to care for his wife, and the existence of that policy has spared him the need to fund $235,000 out of $350,000 in skilled nursing care expenses. He seems pleased with his decision. But it could be argued that there was a more efficient decision he didn’t take. He could have forwent the LTC policy and invested more in the stock market. This series of articles has been about retirement disasters of a rare variety. But the need for a nursing home and the prevalence of Alzheimer’s are not rare, but rather quite common; most women and a large proportion of men will require nursing home care lasting longer than 90 days at some point in their lives. And thus, these are not risks akin to your home burning down, which is both expensive and improbable.

The conclusion therefore is to think these things through and plan accordingly via the approach that will actually work for you. If you’re actually going to save and invest more, you can avoid an LTC policy, which is expensive. If the discipline of paying premiums over time into different mental accounts – LTC, or longevity insurance via an income annuity, then do that. But if you’re not going to crank up your saving and investing, then it behooves you to let your own life become an insurance company statistic rather than a painful personal tragedy.

--

