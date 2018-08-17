Betting On Eiger's Foray Into Hepatitis D Therapeutics With Lonafarnib

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is well ahead of the Hepatitis D competition and the threat from the Hepatitis B players does not appear imminent or significant.

Introduction

Hepatitis D is a deadly disease which affects a small population of Hepatitis B-positive patients. Since its discovery in the 1970's, there have been no marketed HDV-specific therapeutics available to patients. The current standard of care, pegylated-interferon, is a broad-spectrum immunotherapy which can induce severe side effects and has been relatively ineffective at curing the majority of Hepatitis D patients.

Lonafornib is a phase 3-ready host-acting antiviral medicine specifically tailored to inhibit the prenylation of the Hepatitis D virus's large delta antigen. As the first-of-its-kind HDV-specific drug, Lonafornib has been shown to possess a good safety profile and has been shown to be effective in reducing the serum HDV RNA. However in a series of phase 2b trials, its efficacy profile was shown to exhibit an oddly inverse relationship with dose.

Despite this odd dose-efficacy relationship, its path to FDA approval will be an easy one. With an FDA orphan-drug designation, an accelerated fast track status, and need to show better efficacy against an ineffective therapy makes its path to the market a low-risk venture. However, Investors who are bullish on Lonafornib's science and the likelihood of phase 3 trial success are urged to wait to initiate a long position until Eiger Biopharmaceuticals secures enough cash to be able to make upcoming loan repayments and fund its final clinical trial for Lonafarnib.

The Hepatitis D Virus

The Hepatitis D virus (HDV) is not a typical negative-sense, single-stranded RNA virus because it is not self-sufficient. HDV has been shown to lack a polymerase, replicase genes, and the ability assemble its own protective outer envelope for cellular entry and exit. Rather, as a defective virus, it requires the Hepatitis B virus’s surface proteins (HBsAg) and the host’s cellular enzymes in order to carry out almost all of its viral functions including replication and assembly. Therefore, the survival and propagation of the Hepatitis D virus depends upon the presence of the Hepatitis B virus in the host.

Figure 1: The Hepatitis D and Hepatitis B viruses. Source: Giersch et al., Hepatitis B and Delta Virus: Advances on Studies about Interactions between the Two Viruses and the Infected Hepatocyte

The virus is comprised of a single strand of RNA that is encapsulated by small (S-HDAg) and large delta antigens (L-HDAg). The outer viral envelope consists of three antigens which are produced by and shared with the Hepatitis B virus: the small, medium, and large HBsAg.

The Hepatitis D virus, much like its HBV counterpart, is spread primarily through contact with contaminated blood or bodily fluids. Once the host is infected, the HDV virions will make their way into the hepatocytes, resulting in the development of a disease known as Hepatitis D.

Hepatitis D

Hepatitis D can only occur if the host is simultaneously co-infected with the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) or is superinfected upon an already-established and active chronic Hepatitis B infection. Hepatitis D begins as an acute disease that may resolve on its own or progress into in a chronic infection alongside chronic Hepatitis B. The likelihood of developing chronic Hepatitis D (CHD), a condition in which the disease remains unresolved for over six months, depends largely upon whether the virus was contracted as a co-infection or superinfection. It has been found that if the Host contracts Hepatitis D and Hepatitis B at the same time (co-infection), the likelihood of developing chronic Hepatitis D is approximately 5%. However, if the host contracts Hepatitis D during an active chronic Hepatitis B infection (superinfection), the chances of developing the chronic form of Hepatitis D are between 70-90%. Making matters worse, 7-10% of those with a Hepatitis D superinfection will develop fulminant hepatitis, a lethal form of hepatitis that results in acute liver failure and death in approximately 80% of cases. Chronic Hepatitis D in conjunction with Chronic Hepatitis B is likely to result in the development of liver cirrhosis in 60-70% of cases compared to 15-30% for those afflicted with chronic Hepatitis B alone. An estimated 40% of CHD patients who develop cirrhosis will develop Hepatocellular Carcinoma. Chronic Hepatitis D alongside chronic Hepatitis B carries a 20% mortality rate and is considered to be the deadliest of all forms of hepatitis infections.

Figure 2: HDV co-infection and superinfection clinical outcomes. Source: Zhejiang University.

Much like Hepatitis B, Hepatitis D is a global disease. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 5% of those infected with chronic Hepatitis B are co-infected with chronic Hepatitis D. Although the number of global infections has decreased following successful HBV vaccination initiatives around the world, it is believed that anywhere from 15 to 20 million people are co-infected with Hepatitis D.

Figure 3: HDV Prevalence. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Today's standard of care for Hepatitis D

Since its discovery over 40 years ago, there have been no FDA approved therapies specifically targeting the Hepatitis D virus. In fact, for the past 30 years, the use of interferon-alpha, a type of immunotherapy utilized for a broad range of diseases, has been considered the standard of care for Hepatitis D. HDV's lack of viral enzymes such a polymerase, its dependence upon host cellular enzymes, and its dependence on the Hepatitis B virus surface proteins renders it a difficult target for antiviral medicines. In fact, potent antiviral therapies for Hepatitis B such as the nucleotide/nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors have been shown to be ineffective at lowering serum HDV RNA despite being highly effective at lowering the HBV DNA.

Interferon's immunomodulatory effects have been found to lead to a reduction in the serum HBsAg, which in turn inhibits the production of both HDV virions and HBV virions as both viruses rely on HBsAg for cellular entry and exit. The drug, however, has only been shown to be effective in up to 30% of CHD patients and has been associated with frequent treatment cessations due to severe side effects. Furthermore, most patients who demonstrate a 'sustained' virologic response after interferon treatment are likely to relapse within 4.5 years following a standard course of interferon. A long-term interferon efficacy study conducted by Heidrich et al. had found that only 10% of patients experienced a sustained virologic response (SVR) after four year of clinical follow-up. The patients who experienced these long-term SVRs were all reported to have cleared their serum HBsAg levels and were reportedly cured of Hepatitis B and D. Unfortunately, however, most CHD patients are unlikely to be cured of their disease with interferon.

A relatively high rate of mortality coupled with the lack of lack of effective targeted medicines for the treatment of Hepatitis D has created a desperate situation for many of those suffering with Hepatitis D. With no FDA-approved medicines specifically targeting the Hepatitis D virus, a $656 million market remains wide open for novel, safe, and effective therapies.

Lonafarnib- The first HDV-specific antiviral therapy

Licensed from Merck in 2010, Lonafarnib has been developed by Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) to be the world’s first HDV-specific antiviral therapy. Although the Hepatitis B Foundation lists other potential drug candidates in the Hepatitis D pipeline, Lonafarnib’s novel mechanism of action makes it uniquely specific to HDV inhibition. With the exception of Alnylam’s ALN-HDV, which appears to have been discontinued, the other drug candidates in the Hepatitis D pipeline are indicated for the treatment of both Hepatitis D and Hepatitis B.

Figure 4: The Hepatitis D Drug Watch. Source: The Hepatitis B Foundation

Lonafarnib is an indirect, host-acting antiviral drug which works by inhibiting the Hepatitis D virus’s interaction with the host’s farnesyl transferase enzyme. During the early stages of the disease, the HDV RNA is transcribed into either a messenger RNA (mRNA) or into an antigenomic RNA. The antigenomic RNA will be used as a template to create more copies of the genomic viral RNA. That genomic RNA will then be utilized for further mRNA transcription, replication, or export to other hepatocytes. The mRNA that is transcribed from the genomic RNA in the early stages is used for the translation of a viral protein known as the small Hepatitis Delta antigen (S-HDAg). The S-HDAg is not only a necessary component of a HDV virion but has also been shown to support the viral replication process. However, a complete viral particle cannot be assembled without the presence and adhesive anchoring of the large Hepatitis Delta antigen (L-HDAg).

In the late stages of CHD, a host enzyme calle the adenosine deaminase edits the antigenomic RNA by converting adenosine to inosine. This mutation of the antigenomic RNA leads to an extension of the S-HDAg open reading frame by 19 amino acids, which is then transcribed back into a mutated form of genomic RNA. When this edited genomic RNA is transcribed into an mRNA, it will translate L-HDAg proteins rather than S-HDAg proteins. Once the virus begins production of L-HDAg, it will then be ready to assemble and export HDV virions to other hepatocytes.

Figure 5: The viral genome and the production of S-HDAg and L-HDAg. Source: Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics

L-HDAg is a critical component of the Hepatitis D virus as it has been shown to support viral assembly and plays a key role in maintaining the structure of the HDV particle. However, before the viral particle can be assembled, the L-HDAg must undergo a process known as prenylation. Prenylation is a host cellular process in which an enzyme known as the farnesyl transferase modifies the protein by attaching a 15-carbon prenyl lipid-farnesyl-moiety to the cysteine of the CXXX box in order to make it more lipophilic. Rending the L-HDAg more lipophilic allows it to anchor the viral HDV RNA to the Hepatitis B surface proteins (HBsAg). The Hepatitis B surface proteins serve as the protective outer envelope for the Hepatitis D virus, allow it to enter and leave the hepatocyte. Thus by inhibiting the prenylation process, Lonafarnib prevents the L-HDAg from anchoring the viral RNA to the HBsAg.

Figure 6: The Hepatitis D replication cycle. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Its quest to tackle Hepatitis D with Lonafarnib, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) has partnered with the National Institute of Health and has received an FDA orphan designation as well as a fast track status for the drug. The company has completed a series of phase 2 clinical studies in which they were able to demonstrate Lonafarnib’s modest efficacy and safety profile in combination studies with pegylated interferon and/or ritonavir (a drug which boosts the serum concentration of Lonafarnib). Furthermore, as a host-acting antiviral, Lonafarnib has been shown to possess a high barrier of resistance to viral mutations as it mechanism of action does not dependent on the HDV replication cycle. Eiger is now planning to initiate a phase 3 study for the drug some time in Q4 2018.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals' balance sheet and pipeline overview

In its most recent quarterly filing dated on August 10, 2018, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals reported to $33.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $40.2 million of debt securities. The company trades at a market capitaliztion of approximately $137.4 million as of August 14, 2018.

The company’s pipeline includes pegylated interferon lambda for Hepatitis D, Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia, Ubenimex for lymphedema, and Lonafarnib for the treatment of Hepatitis D and Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome.

Figure 7: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals' pipeline. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Notable short-term and long-term risks

Decreasing Cash Supply

As a clinical-stage biotech company with no marketed products, Eiger secures most of its funding from a combination of equity offerings and debt agreements. With four drug candidates under mid or late clinical stage development, the cash burn rate from operating expenses for the first half of 2018 was $16.5 million. With Lonafarnib expected to enter phase 3 studies by the end of the year for Hepatitis D and possibly for Progeria, the cash burn is expected to rise significantly in the upcoming fiscal quarters.

Despite the company's reassurances that they are unlikely to raise funds in the next 12 months, it may be difficult to stretch their cash to fund their anticipated phase 3 expenses and recent $10.4 million clinical development agreement with RRD International, LLC. With the company simultaneously running three phase 2 trials (pegylated interferon lambda, Exendin 9-39, and Ubenimex), potentially two phase 3 trials (Lonafarnib for Hepatitis D and Progeria), and a new clinical development program with RRD International, a significant secondary stock offering is likely to occur in the near-term despite their reassurances and operating estimates. Unless the company can secure a significant amount of funding from non-dilutive sources, investors should be wary of a potentially hefty secondary stock offering in the near-term.

Debt

In December 2016, Eiger entered into debt agreement with Oxford Finance, LLC. in which Eiger agreed to borrow an aggregate of $25 million in three tranches. At the time of the agreement, Eiger borrowed a sum of $15 million (Tranche A) with interest payments beginning on January 1, 2017. On August 1, 2018, Eiger began to make interest and principal repayments on the first tranche of the loan.

In May 2018, Eiger borrowed an additional $5 million (Tranche B) from Oxford on the terms of making immediate monthly interest payments until February 2019 followed by 30 equal payments of interest and principal. The Oxford loan bears interest at a floating rate per annum equal to the greater of either the 30-day U.S. Dollar LIBOR reported in the Wall Street Journal plus 6.41% or 6.95%.

Figure 8: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals' debt repayment schedule. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

An increase in loan repayments is also a significant cause for concern. Even in the event that Eiger is able to fund all of their trials for the next 12 months, mounting short-term loan repayments may force their hand to raise funds from a secondary equity offering.

Competition

At first glance, it may appear that Eiger and its Lonafarnib are well ahead of the Hepatitis D therapeutics race. However, the Hepatitis B Foundation’s Hepatitis D pipeline does not tell the whole story of Eiger’s potential competitors in the space. Although the companies listed in the pipeline are working towards the development of dual-purposed drugs which can inhibit both HBV and HDV, HBV-specific therapeutics which have shown promise in reducing the serum HBsAg levels should also be considered as a potential threat to Lonafarnib.

Since the Hepatitis D virus relies on the Hepatitis B virus’s HBsAg for cellular entry and exit, any inhibition of the HBsAg will lead to an indirect inhibition of HDV’s ability to propagate outside infected cells. Although the Hepatitis D virus does not rely upon the Hepatitis B virus for intra-cellular replication, its ability to propagate is hinged on HBV’s HBsAg. The HIDIT-1 study by Heidrich et al. showed that there was a correlation between HBsAg loss and a sustained virologic response for Hepatitis D.

Investors who are bullish on Lonafarnib, therefore must not only be mindful of clinical results from its Hepatitis D competitors including Myr-GmbH’s Myrcludex, Ziauddin University Hospital’s Ezetimibe, Replicor’s REP 2139 and 2165, and GlobeImmune’s (GBIM) GI-18000 but also HBsAg-lowering Hepatitis B candidates such as Contravir Pharmaceutical’s (CTRV) CRV431, Arrowhead Pharmaceutical’s (ARWR) ARO-HBV, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) ARB-1467, Alnylam Pharmaceutical’s (ALNY) ALN-HBV02, Benitec Biopharma’s (BNTC) BB-HB-331, Arcturus Therapeutics’s (ARCT) LUNAR-HBV, Dicerna Pharmaceutical’s (DRNA) DCR-HBVS, and Excision Biotherapeutics’ EBT106 as these may potentially have an indirect effect on the HDV’s ability to propagate in the late stages of the disease. The risk of competition, however, is not imminent or likely to pose a threat to Lonafarnib as many of the Hepatitis D and Hepatitis B pipeline candidates are still in early to mid-stages of development and have not been shown to effectively cure either disease.

Clinical Risks

Whether it’s potentially unmet primary trial endpoints or safety issues, the possibility of a clinical trial failure is a large risk that is assumed by all biopharmaceutical companies. A clinical failure for Lonafarnib will be detrimental to the company and its market value.

Eiger’s phase 2b trials (LOWR-1 – LOWR-4) revealed that almost all patients taking Lonafarnib along with ritonavir experienced some gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, diarrhea, abdominal bloating, or vomiting. Furthermore, results from the LOWR-3 study exploring 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg QD dosing regimens found that 57% of trial participants experienced weight loss and 48% experienced fatigue. The LOWR-2 trial, exploring the safety and efficacy of 25mg BID and 50mg BID dosing regimen along with ritonavir showed an increase in grade 3 adverse events. However in spite of the reported adverse events, Lonafarnib was deemed to be safe and tolerable up to 100mg BID. Therefore, Lonafarnib’s safety profile is unlikely to be a cause for concern going into phase 3.

Lonafarnib’s excellent efficacy profile was initially demonstrated by a joint study with the National Institutes of Health. The results of the study, presented at the 2014 AASLD conference, showed that Lonafarnib at 200mg BID was able to suppress the HDV RNA in 100% of patients by over 1 log in 4 weeks whereas a previous trial showed that pegylated interferon alpha-2a (standard of care for Hepatitis D) was only able to suppress the HDV RNA by over 1 log in 33% of patients after 4 weeks.

At the 2015 EASL International Liver Congress, Eiger presented more impressive findings from its month-long LOWR-1 clinical trial. The purpose of the trial was to examine the safety and efficacy of Lonafarnib at 100mg BID in combination with either pegylated interferon alpha-2a or ritonavir. The results showed that after 28 days, a combination of 100mg Lonafarnib with 100mg of Ritonavir reduced the HDV RNA by an average of 2.2 log and a combination of 100mg Lonafarnib with 180mcg QW of pegylated interferon alpha-2a resulted in a mean HDV RNA reduction of 1.8 log. Although the HDV RNA rebounded after treatment was stopped, the results indicated that Lonafarnib with ritonavir or PEG-INF was more potent and reduced HDV RNA much more rapidly than PEG-INF alone.

Figure 9: Viral Load declines with Lonafarnib combinations. Source: Ankara University/Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

At the 2017 EASL Liver Congress, Eiger presented the findings from its LOWR-2, 3, and 4 trials. LOWR-2 examined the safety and efficacy of ritonavir boosted Lonafarnib at 25mg BID and 50mg BID with and without the addition of pegylated interferon alpha 2a whereas LOWR-3 was a trial examining the safety and efficacy of ritonavir boosted Lonafarnib at 50mg QD, 75mg QD, and 100mg QD. Although both trials showed that ritonavir boosted Lonafarnib was safe and tolerable, its efficacy profile did not improve with increasing dose. Rather surprisingly, dosing and efficacy was shown to have an inverse relationship. For example, in both arms of the LOWR-2 trial, the patients in 25mg cohorts were more likely to see an HDV-RNA reduction greater than 2log and an HDV-RNA reduction below the level of quantification after 24 and 48 weeks than the patients in 50mg cohorts. Furthermore, two of the three patients in the 25mg BID cohort of the triple combination arm were found to be HDV-RNA negative after 48 weeks whereas none of the two patients in the 50mg cohort of the triple combination arm were found to be HDV-RNA negative.

Figure 10: LOWR-2 HDV trial 48 week efficacy (24 weeks post therapy) results. Source: Ankara University/Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

The surprising findings in the LOWR-2 trial were shown to parallel the findings in the LOWR-3 trial. In LOWR-3, the patients in lowest dosing cohort (50mg QD) experienced a higher degree of HDV-RNA reduction than their counterparts in both the 75mg and 100mg cohorts. The patients in the 75mg QD cohort experienced a greater HDV-RNA reduction than the patients in the 100mg QD cohort.

Figure 11: LOWR-3 patients' HDV RNA results. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Although the results of LOWR trials may call Lonafarnib’s dose-response relationship and efficacy into question, it is important to remember that these trials were designed to demonstrate safety and efficacy in a small group of patients. Larger trials will reveal whether or not there is indeed an inverse relationship between dose and efficacy. However, it does not appear that the FDA will give Eiger many difficulties in getting to the finish line with Lonafarnib.

Although the exact details of the phase 3 trial have not been made public, several important pieces of information about the trial have been revealed. Eiger anticipates that the enrollment will consist of approximately 300 patients and will include four cohorts: a placebo cohort, a pegylated interferon-only cohort, a ritonavir-boosted Lonafarnib in combination with pegylated-interferon cohort, and a ritonavir-boosted Lonafarnib cohort. The key, however, is that the FDA will not require Eiger to demonstrate efficacy over pegylated interferon but rather the placebo (nucleotide/nucleoside ((NUCs)) reverse transcriptase inhibitors). This will inevitably give Eiger a huge leg up in the trial as NUC therapy have been shown to be completely ineffective against Hepatitis D inhibition. Therefore, Eiger will have to demonstrate at least some efficacy with Lonafarnib and should not have difficulties in reaching their primary endpoints in the trial.

Figure 12: Anticipated phase 3 D-LIVR study for Lonafarnib. Source: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Conclusion

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ Lonafarnib is a novel HDV-specific antiviral medication. With its unique mechanism of action, Eiger hopes to become the first company to receive FDA approval for the treatment of Hepatitis D. Lonafarnib has been shown to be relatively safe and effective in several phase 2b trials and should not have any issues passing its upcoming phase 3 trial. However, Investors who are bullish on Lonafarnib’s potential in HDV are encouraged to initiate a long position in the company once it can secure enough funding for Lonafarnib's phase 3 trial and short-term debt repayments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIGR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.