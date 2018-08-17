Nvidia: Surprising Reaction To Q2 Earnings

Investment Thesis

Nvidia's (NVDA) Q2 2019 results, as one would expect, beat expectations on the top line and bottom line. Yet, the stock sold off nearly 5% after-hours Thursday and early Friday. One should at least consider the fact that Nvidia's outstanding performance is more than accounted at its present valuation.

Q2 2019 Results

Once again, Nvidia delivers impressive results, with record revenue from all platforms. On the top line, it was up 40% to $3.12 billion and on the bottom line, its non-GAAP diluted EPS nearly doubled, with 92% YoY growth. Undisputable tremendous results, as Nvidia continues to be disciplined with its cost structure allowing it to positivelybenefit from strong operating leverage.

Having said that, sequentially, Nvidia's performance was a touch less impressive, with its top line falling 3% sequentially. Also, Nvidia failed to match the tight level of spending in the previous quarter, making Nvidia's operating leverage was not as strong, and forcing its non-GAAP diluted number to fall by 5% Q/Q.

Now onto the forward guide, Nvidia's top line is expected to increase sequentially by 4%. Yet in Q3 2019, investors should note that the phenomenally lean structure seen in Q2 2019 should to a small extent reverse, with its gross margin coming down from 63.5% seen this quarter to 62.8% in Q3 2019. Further, while Nvidia's operating expenses margin will keep steady going into Q3 2019 at roughly 22%, its tax rate will increase. In Q2 2019 GAAP tax was approximately 2.5%. Going forward into Q3 2019, Nvidia's GAAP tax is expected to jump to approximately 9%.

The Big Takeaway

Nvidia's gaming segment continues to see phenomenal demand and was up 52% YoY to $1.8 billion. CFO Kress attributed its strong performance to Nvidia's Max-Q technology being packed into slim notebooks.

Thus, while gaming remains by far Nvidia's biggest segment, it was its datacenter segment which was particularly phenomenal with 83% year-on-year growth and now accounts for nearly a quarter of Nvidia's total revenue, up from approximately 19% of total revenue in the same period a year ago. Whilst demand in datacenter continues to expand at a large clip, it is nevertheless impressive just how much Nvidia continues to grow and arguably outpacing this sector's growth. Kress discussed on the earnings call, how the demand amongst hyperscale customers looking to increasingly leverage AI through Nvidia's computing platform, continues to provide strong tailwinds to Nvidia.

Furthermore, Nvidia once again puts a spotlight on its Tesla V100 GPU and highlighted how its AI inference continues to not only support every major cloud provider and hyper-scale datacenter operator but that Nvidia continues to expand its addressable market.

In summary, it was a phenomenal quarter. Yet given the high level of optimism expressed in its share price, shareholders were primed for disappointment.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

As the above table reflects, investors are clearly paying a dear multiple for Nvidia. Its P/Sales ratio alone shows that investors are willing to pay nearly 3X more for Nvidia currently than the average P/Sales for the past 5 years. This statement alone clearly highlights that no matter how well Nvidia continues to perform and in spite of a rock solid quarter, the stock simply has too much positive sentiment and not enough skeptics. Essentially, Nvidia is amazing; but who does not know that?

Takeaway

It was yet another truly impressive quarter for Nvidia. As a free cash flow focused investor, I was particularly taken aback by management's confidence with Nvidia, deciding to take the bulk of its cash and invest it into marketable securities - laying down just over $7 billion into marketable securities in the past 6 months. Thus, Nvidia plows forward, whilst building its treasure chest. Yet, when all is said and done, investors paying a premium of Nvidia saw their share return to the price it has largely fluctuated around in the past 6 months, of $245 per share.

Author's note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential At Deep Value Returns, I'm laser-focused on two things: free cash flow and unloved businesses. Companies that are going through troubled times, but that are otherwise stable and cash-flow generative can be bought on the cheap, providing investors with an opportunity for exceptional returns once those names come back in favor - as they often do. If you're looking for a deep value investing approach inspired by Buffett, Icahn, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.