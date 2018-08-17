JPMorgan: Negatives Outweigh The Positive

JPMorgan is still catching up with other tech giants who want to gain a strong foothold in the payments industry.

In the last 18 months, JPMorgan (JPM) stock has seen two major events, which account for almost all the gains made by the stock during this period. The first major event was the election of the current administration in 2016, which lifted JPM’s stock by close to 30% within a few weeks. The second major event was the passing of the tax cuts at the end of 2017. Again, the scale of tax cuts and the probability of it passing through were not priced in which allowed the stock to jump by another 20% in a matter of few weeks. Together these two major events have contributed almost all the positive growth in the stock.

The company faces a number of challenges in the near future, which will limit any bullish momentum it would otherwise have seen. Although the yield is still attractive at close to 3%, the long-term growth potential in the stock is very low. This should lead the stock to underperform the wider market.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results

Although this often used saying can be applied to JPM stock, it must be noted that JPM has some very clear advantages within the financials sector. These advantages stem from its corporate culture, strong leadership, large asset base and more. In the last letter to shareholders, CEO Jamie Dimon, has mentioned about the relative performance of JPMorgan stock compared to the broader market.

Source: Letter to Shareholders, Jamie Dimon

We can see that JPM stock has performed better than the S&P 500 and S&P Financials Index in the last one, five and ten-year time frame. However, this outperformance was also helped by the two major events mentioned above, which lifted the stock higher.

JPM is currently trading at Price to Book value of 1.66. On the other hand, Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is trading at 1.56, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) at 1.18 and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) at 1.26. JPM’s premium is to be expected due to its better management team but it is difficult to see a further diversion in this important metric between JPMorgan stock and other competitors.

Probability of upside potential and downside risk

The probability of both the mega-events, the election of the current administration and tax cuts, was quite low according to Wall Street. JPM has seen substantial benefit from both these events. The probability of a similar mega-event in the next few quarters seems very low. The market has already priced in the Fed hikes. Although the Fed has increased its projection for economic growth for 2018 by half a percentage point, it is unlikely that we will see a further massive jump in economic growth from this baseline.

This lack of any near-term positive event lowers the upside potential in the stock. At the same time, there are a number of challenges, which have not been fully priced in. One of the biggest is the possibility of a recession or at least a substantial slowdown in the economy. Recently, we saw the gap between the yields of 5-year and 30-year Treasury paper slide to only 28.7 basis points. This is the lowest gap since 2007 and is seen as a warning sign for the economy by many analysts.

Again, we might not see a full-blown meltdown like we saw during the Great Recession, but even a lower economic growth can halt the entire Financials sector and JPM.

Fintech revolution

Another major headwind for JPM is the rise of the fintech revolution. In the recent letter to shareholders, Mr. Dimon has stressed on some of the key progress, which the company has made to make sure it is not left behind. He mentions the progress within the “payment front,” which will make wholesale payments faster, easier and better. He also mentioned Chase Pay, which is a digital equivalent to debit and credit card. They have also introduced Zelle, which is a consumer-to-consumer money transfer platform.

However, within all this progress, it should be noted that JPM will always be trying to defend its market share whereas the tech giants will be trying to gain a foothold in this lucrative industry. We can already see some of the early signs of the impact of tech companies within the financial sector by observing the Chinese market.

Tencent’s (OTCPK:TCEHY) WeChat Pay and Alibaba’s (BABA) Alipay have become the undisputed players in mobile payments in China. Their influence can be gauged by the fact that some of the biggest chains in Las Vegas, like Caesars Entertainment Corp., (NASDAQ:CZR) are now allowing tourists from China to pay for goods and services using Tencent and Alibaba’s payment platform.

The U.S. market is very different compared to China where the use of credit cards never took off. But the growing clout of these two Chinese tech giants within the payments industry is a warning signal for banks like JPM. We could see a greater effort by Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and others to make a strong foothold within payments and the larger financial industry.

This headwind is yet to be accounted for and is not priced in within the current stock valuation of JPM. After the bull run in the last 18 months, JPM has a market cap of close to $400 billion. This reduces the positive impact of any stock buyback program undertaken by the management. It also reduces the growth potential of the stock price as the base is already very high.

Placing the bets

If all goes well, JPM can still deliver decent growth. But this would require the economy to be doing very well, an increase in loan demand, net interest margin, credit spread as well as a good performance by the company in the current digital evolution.

It still looks like the negatives outweigh the positives. Also, most of the positives are already priced in which would make the stock susceptible to any bearish event. At the current price point, investors should avoid this stock and look for better opportunity elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.