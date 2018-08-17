Precious Metals Equities Are Potentially Capitulating

We may be witnessing a potential capitulation in precious metals equities, as these equities make a higher low on extreme negative sentiment, setting up a potentially powerful reversal and rebound.

Precious metals equities have suffered even more since their 2011 peak, yet they are exhibiting positive divergences.

Precious metals have been out-of-favor since their 2011 high water marks, with their 2016 lows now being challenged again.

Introduction

For nearly twenty years, I have had my eyes attuned to precious metals and precious metals equities, noticing them first as a contrarian, value investor in the late 1990's, when they were extremely out-of-favor.

In May of 2018, I authored a deeper look at the sector detailing my background, alongside some fundamental and technical research.

After being so out-of-favor in the late 1990's, precious metals, and precious metal equities commenced a roaring bull market that thrived from roughly 2000-2011.

This ended as most bull markets do, with excesses on top of excesses, and investor and speculator sentiment at extreme optimistic levels.

However, in the ensuing roughly 7 years, a brutal bear market has washed away the bulls, creating another potential contrarian opportunity.

Building further on the narrative, there recently appears to be a "puke phase", where investors in precious metals equities appear to be throwing in the proverbial towel.

Is this a sign of capitulation?

Thesis

The last bulls in precious metals equities are leaving town, setting the stage for a powerful reversal and rebound.

Recent Price Action Is Abysmal

This evening, on what was a pretty volatile day in the financial markets, I was looking through price action, and charts, and the price action of precious metals and precious metals equities over the last several days and weeks was eye opening.

First, I want to show the price action in gold, as depicted by the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), and silver, as depicted by iShares Silver Trust (SLV).

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Clearly, both gold and silver have experienced selling pressure in 2018, pressured in part by a stronger U.S. Dollar, alongside relative price strength weakness that has built upon itself.

While gold and silver have struggled this year, precious metals equities have had it even worse.

To provide perspective, the shorter-term charts of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), Barrick Gold (ABX), Newmont Mining (NEM), Goldcorp (GG), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) are shown below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the charts above, the relentless selling in precious metals equities since early July stands out, as does the heightened volume on the recent sell-off, which is a hallmark of capitulation.

Longer-Term Perspective Of Gold & Silver

Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture yields some interesting takeaways. First, here are the longer-term charts of the SPDR Gold Sharers and the iShares Silver Trust, which are both shown below. (Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

My initial observation here, is that there was really a genuine inflationary/deflationary debate in 2009-2011, and precious metals really exploded to the upside following the unconventional monetary policy tools that the Federal Reserve, and other central banks employed in their attempts to halt the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

My second observation is that silver is already near its 2016 lows, and gold is not that far away from its 2016 lows.

Longer-Term Perspective Of Precious Metals Equities Provides More Clues

To provide further perspective, lets look at the long-term chart of the precious metals equity ETF's and equities, which are shown in the same order that they were initially profiled above in the charts below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at longer-term charts of the precious metals equities, three observations stand out.

While silver, and gold, are both fairly close to their 2016 lows, the precious metals equities as a group, have held up better, with the exception of Goldcorp. This is a positive divergence and positive relative strength. The streaming companies, specifically Royal Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, have been far superior long-term investments compared to the precious metal producers themselves. Volume during the recent decline in precious metals equities is more modest than it was in 2016's decline in precious metals equities.

Takeaway - Positive Divergences During Capitulation Phase

As bad as the price action in precious metals and precious metals equities feels right now, there are positive divergences that are developing, particularly in the precious metals equities, which could lead to at least a significant trade-able rally, and potentially a second, higher low, above the 2016 potential secular bottom in precious metals equities.

With the persistence and pace of selling picking up recently in the precious metals equities, fear has been elevated, yet the price levels of the precious metals equities are generally materially above their 2016 lows.

Building on this narrative, with hardly any investors positive on precious metals, and precious metals equities (even though a higher low appears to be forming), that sentiment backdrop is conducive to a bottom forming, with a potentially powerful reversal and rebound, as sentiment and positioning have been stretched to extremes.

In closing, there are a number of contrarian, value opportunities in the U.S. equity market today, offering out-sized opportunity, at least from my vantage point.

