Mark Cuban Just Told Investors How To Know What Stocks He Is Shorting

Combing through 2018 posts on the site leads one to conclude his two current shorts are OPKO Health and PolarityiTE.

Cuban financially supports the investigative web site ShareSleuth.com, so we can assume all of his short ideas are highlighted there.

Interview on CNBC on 8/13/18 disclosed that the billionaire entrepreneur only shorts stocks where the research is published publicly.

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban called into Monday's CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report program unexpectedly to talk about the Elon Musk tweet story, but the conversation dug deeper into Cuban's current investments. More specifically, he disclosed that he is long six public companies (4 undisclosed dividend payers, as well as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)), as well as two undisclosed short positions.

While Cuban did not want to name the two shorts when pressed about them, he did indirectly give investors insight into how to uncover the names. He reminded the audience that he is a financial backer of the investigative web site ShareSleuth.com.

Additionally, he indicated that all of the research behind his shorts is published on that web site, due to his less-than-amicable relationship with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As you will see from that article, Cuban was sued by the SEC for insider trading based on his 2004 trading of an internet stock, but was cleared by a jury in 2013. Since the decision, he has been outspoken about the SEC's willingness to bring cases without solid evidence, in order to try and make poster children out of wealthy investors. By making the research behind his trades public, Cuban is being especially careful to not entice regulators to come after him again.

The very existence of this web site is rare, and it gives regular small investors a unique opportunity to piggyback off of the ideas of a great investor (Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo! in 1999 for $5.7 billion). While it is true that public disclosures are made every quarter for large hedge funds, etc (via 13F filings), those reports are only required to disclose long positions. Therefore, this is one of the few times that we can see transparently into a billionaire's short positions.

While Cuban did not name his current short positions, the ShareSleuth web site does not publish its research very frequently, and when it does, disclosures regarding Cuban's positions are spelled out clearly. In fact, only two articles have been published on the site in 2018, the most recent being this one from July.

Interestingly, that article discloses that Mark Cuban is short both OPKO Health (OPK) and PolarityTE (COOL). While we cannot for certain know his current positions here in August, it appears highly likely that these are his two shorts, given that it has only been a month since that story was published.

Of course, this raises an obvious question, what do the financials of these two stocks look like? OPK, trading for $5 and change has a $3 billion equity value, while PolarityTE trades in the mid 20's, sporting a $500 million market value.

OPKO reported first half 2018 results just last week and they are losing money despite roughly $1 billion of annual revenue:

Source: Opko Health press release

As for PolarityTE, they don't even have material revenues, let alone profits:

Source: Fiscal second quarter 2018 10-Q

For those of you who are active short sellers, these two companies are probably worth a look. Given that neither company is making money, there could very well be a strong short thesis and Cuban's public research on the site would be a good place to start.

Now, why should we even be interested in Cuban's current shorts? Well, a track record of success would be at the top of the list. Back in October 2014, ShareSleuth.com disclosed a short position by Cuban in a company called Kandi Technologies (KNDI). Below is a chart of KNDI's stock performance since then:

Given KNDI's share price decline of 71% in less than four years since then ($13.60 to $4.00), experienced short sellers should have reason to think OPKO and PolarityTE are worthy of due diligence, and bookmarking the ShareSleuth.com web site could also very well pay dividends with future posts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.