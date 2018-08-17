J&J Snack Foods Stays Afloat Amid Mounting Concerns

JJSF looks like it could be a short - but it's looked that way for some time now, and investors keep bidding the stock back up.

I've been a skeptic when it comes to J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) for some time now. Not much has changed after the first three quarters of the company's fiscal 2018 (ending September). I like J&J as a company – and perhaps even moreso now, after strong top-line results YTD and more detail on what's been a highly successful M&A strategy. The issue long has been valuation, however – and that's a seemingly bigger problem amid significant margin pressure in Q2 and Q3.

As it's been for a while now, the question seems to be whether JJSF is worth shorting – and as it's been for a while now, the answer still seems to be not quite. Clearly, investors have a great deal of confidence in the company and the stock (though I've argued in the past that index fund buying may explain some of the support here; that correlation has weakened sharply in the past few quarters, however). A sell-off after a very concerning Q3 report on July 30 already is reversing.

JJSF looks particularly expensive on a P/E and P/FCF basis, but EV/EBITDA multiples are more in line with the sector (owing in part to net cash on the balance sheet). And, again, I do like management, and top-line performance at least has been solid.

That said, there are real concerns here, and a surprising amount of optimism both in the last few sessions and the last couple of years. At some point, that optimism is going to fade if J&J can't get its bottom line problems fixed.

A Strong Top-Line Performance

J&J's performance through the first three quarters of fiscal 2018 is the definition of “mixed”. Top-line performance has been impressive; margins have been a disappointment.

As far as sales go, the news is reasonably strong across the board. On a consolidated basis, YTD revenue is up 9%, with organic growth at a very solid 5%. In foodservice, soft pretzels have had a huge year, with a 20% increase in sales, 9 points of which came from the acquisition of Labriola. A new Brahaus brand has been a major driver. The frozen juice business is struggling, but the closure of Sam's Club locations by Walmart (WMT) has provided a one-time effect.

Retail supermarket is up 5% so far this year – a number that's particularly impressive in light of the flat to negative growth being posted by many larger suppliers. A license with Auntie Anne's and new Sour Patch Kids ice pops are driving growth, while a long decline in 'handhelds' continues (revenue -16% YTD).

In Frozen Beverages, revenue is up 5%, with only a point of help coming from the purchase of an ICEE distributor last year. Performance actually is better than those numbers suggest, given a decline in historically lumpy machine sales; gallon sales are up 7% so far this year, with a rebound at movie theaters an apparent driver.

Overall, then, the top-line news looks pretty good. Q4 and Q1 beat revenue consensus handily. The big categories - foodservice soft pretzels, continuing ICEE sales, supermarket products - all seem to be performing nicely, excluding the headwinds in frozen juices hitting Foodservice (which are beyond J&J's control) and some customer-related weakness in funnel cakes. Hill & Valley, acquired at the beginning of 2017, went from "over $45 million" in annual sales at the time of the acquisition to $55 million in the first full year under J&J ownership, per the Q1 call.

Certainly, there's some external help here. The economy is strong, likely helping visitation to foodservice customers. Movie theater attendance is bouncing after hitting a 25-year low a year ago. Still, the strength in core categories, and in the tough supermarket space, means J&J deserves some credit. The bull case for JJSF at elevated valuations is based on the idea that the company simply is a solid operator. That case seems to be getting some support. It's historically had a ton of success with M&A (discussed in detail on both the Q1 and Q3 calls) - and it's winning on its own as well. Over the past four quarters, organic growth has been +5%, +7%, +6%, and +2%.

The Bear Case Sharpens

That's the good news. But I'd also argue at this point that there's a reasonably strong bear case for JJSF - and a case (finally) for a catalyst ahead of the Q4 release (likely due in early November).

As far as the top line goes, performance has been good - but Q3 represented a notable deceleration. A 21% decline in frozen juices and ices took fully a point off Q3 growth - and came solely from warehouse clubs, per the 10-Q. The Sam's Club closure headwind that is a major driver in those declines doesn't get lapped for at least two more quarters (and the category took a notable step down in Q3 after being down just 3% in the seasonally quieter first half). Retail growth stalled out in the quarter, with soft pretzels turning negative amid higher trade spending. And the overall comparisons get a lot tougher starting in Q4 - without no benefit of M&A, which now has been lapped. A 2-analyst consensus actually projects a 3% decline in sales in Q4.

The bigger concern is on the margin front, however. Despite the top line growth, profits actually are declining. EBIT rose 10% in Q1 - but it's since turned negative. The figure dropped 2% in Q2 and 8% in Q3, for a cumulative 2% decline through the first nine months.

There are some one-time factors in there. Backing out a $1.8 million insurance recovery in Q3 FY17, YTD EBIT actually is up (albeit by ~0.2%), and Q3 profits only slipped about 3%. In both Q2 and Q3, J&J has booked $500K in expenses and lower sales after a recall of Mary B's, a 1.5 point headwind in the quarter and a loss of ~1.2 points in nine-month growth. Another point or so came from costs required to shut down a plant in Pennsylvania.

Still - profit growth even on an 'adjusted' basis is awfully close to zero - and all of it and then some has come from Hill & Valley, which isn't going to expand margins every year at the initial rate seen after the takeover. Margins had come in under Street expectations for five straight quarters before Q3, which almost certainly was a sixth. Gross margin is down 93 bps this year. Operating expenses have leveraged 10 bps - but only thanks to 50 bps in lower marketing expense, much of it coming from a 1H pullback in retail segment spending. That tailwind is going to fade, and already has due to higher trade spending in the third quarter.

The issues appear to be mix, including a heavier reliance on the bakery businesses, and the same distribution challenges facing so many U.S. companies at the moment. Higher fuel costs, a driver shortage, and the electronic logging mandate have led distribution costs to deleverage 50 bps so far this year.

The problem at the moment is that J&J doesn't appear to have an answer. J&J would like to take pricing in the supermarket space - but hasn't been able to do so yet, with the 10-Q citing no benefit from pricing in that business YTD. Shreiber admitted on the Q3 call that the company had "been a little slow" on that front - but didn't offer specific plans as to how J&J would succeed where a number of CPG companies have failed. He'd also said the Q2 call that the company was pushing for price increases - and facing resistance. On the foodservice side, pricing did increase a bit in Q3, providing a little over a point of growth per the 10-Q. The problem is that's clearly not enough to offset the cost pressure (and Shreiber had said on the Q2 call that the benefits would start in Q3).

In terms of costs, too, J&J seems to have made little progress. Shreiber said after Q2 the company would take a close look at the supply chain to manage costs. Investments in facilities - including the plant closure - were supposed to help as well. Shreiber said in Q1 that restructuring relative to Labriola would help starting in Q3; that benefit either didn't come or was simply overwhelmed. Other manufacturing efforts are "on schedule", per the Q3 call, and supposed to improve efficiency starting in Q1 FY19, and J&J is looking for labor savings as well.

Still, the margin pressure here seems a reasonably significant problem - and not one that can be offset simply with some modest supply chain and labor force changes. Margin degradation has eased sequentially - gross margin compressed over 150 bps in Q1 - but it's still heading in the wrong direction. Pricing appears tougher than management thought. Driver shortages and high fuel costs aren't reversing in the next couple of quarters.

Nor is the margin pressure a new problem. EBITDA numbers by my calculations compressed about 90 bps last year. EBITDA on an absolute basis is probably going to grow about a low-3% CAGR for four years once full FY18 results are released. And yet JJSF has continued to move higher, even touching a new all-time high in July before selling off of late.

Valuation

And so the bear case coming out of Q3 looks at least intriguing. The first pillar of the case is that JJSF already was overvalued, with multiples continuing to expand despite pressure in the consumer space and a notable deceleration in growth:

source: author from J&J filings. EV based on each fiscal year's highest stock price, except for FY18 which is current price. FY18 EBITDA growth is YTD

This is a stock now trading at 15x+ EV/EBITDA, three turns ahead of the food production sector as a whole and a premium to majors like Mondelez (MDLZ) and Hershey (HSY). Trailing twelve-month earnings suggest a 30x+ P/E multiple backing out net cash, and EV/FCF is probably 35x given capex guidance of ~$55 million this year.

Meanwhile, Q3 was a hugely disappointing quarter on both fronts, even beyond a consensus miss. Revenue growth slowed and margin pressure continued. And yet the market is bidding JJSF back up once again, with ~40% of a roughly 10% earnings-related drop already recaptured. But what's coming in Q4, and the next couple of quarters, is a potentially dangerous combination. Comparisons on the top line are very tough for Q4 through Q2. J&J has no M&A at the moment (though it is always looking) to drive inorganic growth. And the underlying pressures already hitting margins aren't going anywhere - and Q4 is a tough compare on the bottom line as well (JJSF jumped after that report).

The short case for some time has been based on the idea of the market somehow "coming to its senses" and not paying such an inflated multiple for a low-growth company (however well-managed) with potential secular pressure on a portfolio of salty pretzels and zero-nutritional-value ICEEs. If that case is going to play out, Q4 and Q1 look like as good a catalysts as there are going to be.

Still, I'm hesitant about pulling the trigger, unless JJSF continues its run back into at least the high $150s. I do like the company - and obviously the market and the Street (target price of $162) do as well. The lack of debt limits upside: even if JJSF disappoints in Q4 and heads back to a sector-equivalent ~12x multiple, that's still maybe 25% upside to a short from current levels. The longer-term story here from a qualitative standpoint has some attractive qualities, with J&J seeing potential growth in the convenience store channel as well as in fast food and casual dining (with pretzels, churros, and potential ICEE additions to fast food, per the Q2 call).

It's tough to see this as a compelling short, or get around the "easier shorts elsewhere" argument, though it is worth pointing out that short interest has climbed rather sharply of late (though at sub-5%, it's not high on an absolute basis). That said, the short case probably is as strong as it's been for quite some time. And if JJSF is trading at 16x+ EBITDA or 33x+ EPS heading into Q4 numbers, the biggest risk to that trade is basically a big report that comes out of nowhere against a tough compare in an inflationary environment. That might be worth taking assuming that a second disappointment does real damage to support - and the multiples assigned to the stock.

At this price, though, I'm not quite convinced. I do think JJSF is overvalued – and a decline may be coming at some point, particularly if the company can't improve margin performance. But an overvalued stock isn't necessarily a short opportunity – as JJSF itself has proven over the past couple of years.

