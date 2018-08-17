Berkshire Hathaway Could And Should Buy Apple

By undertaking such an acquisition, Berkshire Hathaway could provide a 17% annual return to investors for the next decade.

Such an acquisition could be completely paid off by 2027 with no new equity issued by Berkshire Hathaway.

Despite the enormity of such an acquisition, both companies have enormous piles of cash and generate immense cash flow.

Berkshire Hathaway currently owns 5% of Apple and Warren Buffett has said he's interested in buying 100% of Apple at the right price.

"Wide diversification is only required when investors do not understand what they are doing" - Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett is perhaps the world's most famous investor due to his consistent and impressive returns that have made him one of the world's wealthiest people. However, recently he has had a tough time finding a use to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) growing cash flow. Recently he has started opening up a large position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and as we will see in this article, Apple appears to be a feasible and quality investment for Berkshire. Hathaway.

Warren Buffett and Apple - Mactrast

Berkshire Hathaway first opened a position in Apple in mid-2016. Since then, the company has grown its position to 5% of Apple's outstanding shares, valued at $60 billion. That makes Berkshire Hathaway Apple's second largest shareholder. In fact, the legend Warren Buffett himself has said he would love to own 100% of the company at the right price.

Given Berkshire Hathaway continues to add to its position in Apple (it bought $10 billion worth in 1Q 2018 and $2 billion worth in 2Q 2018), he very well seems to believe the company is currently "at the right price". That means, at current prices, Warren Buffett might very well be interested in acquiring 100% of Apple.

Rationale Behind The Investment

Apple might be the most expensive company in the world, with a market cap of more than $1 trillion; however, the company is still a great investment. The company has a P/E of 18.2, well below the market average of just below 25. The company also continues to grow and produce immense amounts of cash flow.

Apple Forecast Earnings Growth - NASDAQ

The above image shows Apple's forecast earnings growth. The company anticipates 11.43% for the year ending Sept. 2018. Going forward, the company anticipates 1.70% going into Sept. 2019, 5.05% going into Sept. 2020, and a 10.89% 5-year growth rate. That means in Sept. 2020, Apple will be earning 107% of what it is currently doing.

Apple Consensus EPS Forecast - NASDAQ

Looking at the next 5 years, with a 10.89% average growth rate, the Apple of 2023 will be earning significantly more. In Sept. 2021, the EPS forecast for Apple is almost $15 per share, and by 2023, that will be closer to $18 per share at a 10.89% growth rate. Given Apple's market cap, that means more than $80 billion in annual earnings.

It's not hard to buy a $1 trillion company when it increases your earnings by more than $80 billion annually.

Federal Interest Rates - Trading Economics

At the same time, interest rates are low. That means Berkshire Hathaway can raise cash at a low interest rate and it's a prime time to borrow money for such an acquisition. On top of this, Apple and Berkshire Hathaway are both trying to figure out what to do with their cash. The combined company could use that cash to pay down debt for the coming years.

Culture is the root cause of acquisitions failing, so another important issue with the acquisition would be culture. That makes Berkshire Hathaway one of the few companies that could acquire Apple. This is because Berkshire Hathaway normally has a hands-off approach to the management of its companies. The company's headquarters has just 25 people and it normally manages its subsidiaries in a very hands-off way.

How To Finance Such An Acquisition

The conclusion of the above section - buying Apple will make your company worth more. Who would have thought!

However, the real challenge for Berkshire Hathaway will be how to finance such an acquisition. Before we start this section, it's important to know that such a deal would be unprecedented. Counting a premium, it would likely be at least 4 times as large as the next largest acquisition ever, the 1999 takeover of Mannesmann by Vodafone.

Despite that, I believe it's still possible to get some realistic numbers about the acquisition.

Largest Tech Acquisitions - Helgi Library

The above chart shows the largest technology acquisitions of all time. Looking at the largest two, the Dell/EMC deal had a 28% premium and the Avago Tech/Broadcom deal, interestingly enough, also had a 28% premium. Given how close the premiums are to each other, we'll assign a similar premium (30%) to the acquisition of Apple by Berkshire Hathaway.

That means the total value of the acquisition will be $1.3 trillion.

However, as we discussed above, Warren Buffett has already managed to acquire 5% of Apple on the open market (worth $65 billion in such an acquisition scenario). On top of this, Apple also has $5 billion in daily volume. It's easy to imagine a scenario where Berkshire Hathaway buys more stock on the open market, saving itself the 30% premium, before making an offer.

Every 5% Berkshire Hathaway could hypothetically acquire on the open market before making an offer saves the company a $5 billion premium.

However, in scenario planning, I like to err on the side of caution. So let's assume Berkshire Hathaway makes an offer at a 30% premium to acquire the 95% of Apple it does not own. That is, we will assume Berkshire Hathaway does not acquire any more shares before making an offer. Such an offer would require $1.23 trillion.

Cold Hard Cash - Wall Street Journal

So where will Berkshire Hathaway get $1.23 trillion from?

To start, Apple and Berkshire Hathaway both have enormous cash piles. Berkshire Hathaway has $111 billion in cash and almost $6 billion in debt for a net cash pile of $105 billion. Apple has an even larger net cash pile with almost $250 billion in cash and just over $100 billion in debt for a net cash pile of $141 billion.

Together, the combined company will start with $252 billion in cash. We can subtract that from the required $1.23 trillion offer amount. That means that in order to go through with the deal, Berkshire Hathaway will need to raise $980 billion in debt. Suffice to say, such a deal would be the largest capital raise of all time. The appetite of the markets for such a deal is unknown.

Blockbuster Bond Sales - Bloomberg

To date the largest debt raises ever have all been under $50 billion. However, looking at these capital raises, we can also see that they were heavily oversubscribed. AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) saw more than $110 billion of interest when it raised $40 billion of debt. That hints towards the market's appetite for significant amounts of debt from quality corporations.

Largest bond offerings ever:

Company Bond Size Company's Cash Flow (at time of offering) Verizon (NYSE:VZ) $49 billion $30 billion (Source) AB InBev $45 billion $10 billion (Source) CVS (NYSE:CVS) $40 billion $8 billion (Source)

As we can see, the largest ratio here is CVS which managed to have a bond size to cash flow ratio of 5. Our $980 offering would have a ratio of almost twice this. However, another important thing to keep in mind is Verizon and AB InBev both have much larger debt loads with Verizon's total debt at $125 billion and AB InBev's total debt load at almost $120 billion.

Apple's current cash flow is $65 billion and Berkshire Hathaway's current cash flow is $45 billion. The combined company would have $110 billion in growing cash flow. With this much cash flow, $980 billion in debt might seem high, however, it's much more realistic. For example, the debt to cash flow ratio would be below that of AB InBev.

The most important aspect of this debt would be what coupon to price it at. Given the size of the deal, hundreds of millions would likely be spent on people much smarter than me figuring out the best price for this debt. The debt would likely be spread into 1, 3, 5, 10, and 30 year tranches to balance out the interest rate and let the combined company pay it off as it goes.

On top of this, getting the market to gobble up $980 billion of debt might require higher coupons. However, given the market's recent demand for quality debt, I personally believe there's a good chance the market would gobble the debt from a combined company. A Berkshire Hathaway/Apple combination would be an incredibly valuable company that could support such debt.

Given the debt to cash flow ratio of just under 9 ($980 billion debt / $110 billion cash flow) for the combined company, I will do my math looking at the interest rate the bonds will command on a 10-year time frame. Verizon's current 10 year bonds have a 4.5% coupon and AB InBev's recent 10-year bonds have a 4.0% coupon. Apple's current 10-year bonds have a 3.0% coupon.

Let's assume that the 10-year coupon the combined company has to offer on its $980 billion of debt ends up being 5%. That number gives wiggle room for both rising interest rates and the size of the debt offering. It also takes into account that there are other ways the combined company could lower interest expenses. For example, it could front load debt and roll it over as it's due.

Another big source of funds here is, even without counting its Apple stock, Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in publicly traded companies is worth $150 billion. While unlikely, the company could choose to sell some of this or use it to help collateralized debt and lower its interest rates.

Picture This - RTE

So now let's stop for a moment and see where we're at. At the time the acquisition is made, the company will have $110 billion in annual cash flow, $49 billion in annual interest expenses, and $980 billion in debt.

Let's look at how the company would pay this off. Here's a sample payment schedule. The two major things this is missing are that it assumes no growth in the cash flows of Apple and Berkshire Hathaway, something that's very unlikely. It also assumes that the combined company's interest expenses stay at 5% even as the debt load decreases.

Year Debt (start of year) Interest Expense (5%) Cash Flow Debt Paid 2019 $980 billion $49 billion $110 billion $61 billion 2020 $929 billion $46 billion $110 billion $64 billion 2021 $865 billion $43 billion $110 billion $67 billion 2022 $798 billion $40 billion $110 billion $70 billion 2023 $728 billion $36 billion $110 billion $74 billion 2024 $654 billion $33 billion $110 billion $77 billion 2025 $577 billion $29 billion $110 billion $81 billion 2026 $496 billion $25 billion $110 billion $85 billion 2027 $411 billion $21 billion $110 billion $89 billion 2028 $322 billion $16 billion $110 billion $94 billion 2029 $228 billion $11 billion $110 billion $99 billion 2030 $129 billion $6 billion $110 billion $104 billion 2031 $25 billion $1 billion $110 billion remainder

*all numbers rounded to the nearest $1 billion*

As you can see above, assuming no growth in the revenue of either company, the company in 2031 will have no debt and an annual cash flow of $110 billion. Looking at this, you might say that debt takes too long to pay off. However, keep in mind that Berkshire Hathaway is issuing no shares for this hypothetical acquisition, and solely issuing debt.

That means that the Berkshire Hathaway of 2031, with no debt, will be worth at least the current value of Apple and Berkshire Hathaway or $1.5 trillion versus $500 billion today. That 300% growth would amount to a 9% annual growth rate. That's an impressive and consistent growth rate when you keep in mind how large Berkshire Hathaway already is and the bearish assumptions.

Now, that we've seen what I consider the most bearish case, let's re-do this math with some realistic adjustments. First, growth rates.

Apple's cash flow is anticipated to grow to $17.5 per share by 2020 as net income grows. That represents total cash flow of roughly $85 billion or a roughly 10% gain each year for the next two. Looking at the NASDAQ EPS forecast growth from 2020 to 2021, growth should be roughly 3-4%. This means analysts currently expect Apple's growth to slow down in a few years.

I'm going to assume that Apple meets these forecasts (i.e. $75 billion of cash flow in 2019 and $85 billion of cash flow in 2020). Then, to remain on the bearish side, assume 3% cash flow growth each subsequent year.

Looking at the cash flow growth for Berkshire Hathaway is harder to do, given that there seems to be fewer forecasts. However, according to the NASDAQ earnings forecast, Berkshire Hathaway's earnings are anticipated to grow roughly 5% to 2019 and 10% into 2020. According to Zacks, Berkshire Hathaway is expected to grow at 7% over the next 5 years.

As a result, again remaining on the bearish side, I'm going to assume 5% cash flow growth in 2019, 10% in 2019, and 4% thereafter. There are currently no estimates to support this 4%. However, given that Berkshire Hathaway is one of the fastest growing companies of all time, a 4% compound growth rate, half long-term market average, seems very fair if not incredibly bearish still.

Here is the combined company's cash flow under these more realistic assumptions.

Year Apple Cash Flow Berkshire Hathaway Cash Flow Combined Cash Flow 2019 $65 billion $45 billion $110 billion 2020 $75 billion (forecast) $47 billion (forecast) $122 billion 2021 $85 billion (forecast) $52 billion (forecast) $137 billion 2022 $88 billion (3%) $54 billion (4%) $142 billion 2023 $90 billion (3%) $56 billion (4%) $146 billion 2024 $93 billion (3%) $58 billion (4%) $151 billion 2025 $96 billion (3%) $62 billion (4%) $158 billion 2026 $99 billion (3%) $63 billion (4%) $162 billion 2027 $101 billion (3%) $66 billion (4%) $167 billion 2028 $105 billion (3%) $68 billion (4%) $173 billion 2029 $109 billion (3%) $71 billion (4%) $180 billion 2030 $112 billion (3%) $74 billion (4%) $186 billion

*all numbers rounded to the nearest $1 billion*

Now let's upgrade our interest estimates.

As we saw above, AB InBev with a total debt to cash flow ratio of 10 has a 4% interest rate on its 10-year bonds. Verizon, with a debt to cash flow ratio of 3, has a 4.5% interest rate on its current bonds. Remaining bearish but giving credit to Berkshire Hathaway's $150 billion in liquid stock to secure this debt, we will assume that once the new company's debt to cash flow ratio drops to 4, its average interest rates will drop from 5% to 4%.

Furthermore, once the combined company's debt to cash flow drops to 1.5 (~$225 billion), we will drop the interest rate to 3%. Apple commands a 3% coupon on its 10-year bonds due to the large amounts of cash it has to back up the debt. Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway will hold at least $150 billion in liquid stock throughout this period, which it can use to support debt. More so the combined company will have immense cash flow to support this low coupon.

There is an argument to be made that rising interest rates could make a 3% coupon very unlikely on 10-year bonds. However, I think this can be countered with the fact that these would not need to be 10-year bonds. Realistically, they could be broken down into 1- and 3-year bonds making a 3% coupon much more likely.

Let's re-do the payback table to see how the payment plan improves with these more realistic numbers.

Year Debt (start of year) Interest Expense Cash Flow Debt Paid 2019 $980 billion $49 billion (5%) $110 billion $61 billion 2020 $929 billion $46 billion (5%) $122 billion $76 billion 2021 $853 billion $43 billion (5%) $137 billion $94 billion 2022 $759 billion $38 billion (5%) $142 billion $104 billion 2023 $655 billion $33 billion (5%) $146 billion $113 billion 2024 $542 billion $22 billion (4%) $151 billion $129 billion 2025 $413 billion $17 billion (4%) $158 billion $141 billion 2026 $272 billion $11 billion (4%) $162 billion $151 billion 2027 $121 billion $4 billion (3%) $167 billion Remainder

*all numbers rounded to the nearest $1 billion*

As we can see here, this new payback schedule using more realistic numbers results in the combined company paying off its debt 4 years earlier. That makes a massive difference.

Overall, as we can see, the combined company could very realistically afford $980 billion in debt and pay off that debt in its entirety in a very realistic time frame (<10 years).

The Berkshire Hathaway of 2027

Currently the two companies together are worth $1.5 trillion together with $110 billion in combined annual cash flow. This means the combined company has a market cap to cash flow ratio of roughly 13-14. Let's assume 13. Using our cash flow assumptions above, the combined company by 2027 would have total cash flow of $167 billion.

As a result, the combined company, using the same market cap to cash flow ratio, would have a total value of an immense $2.2 trillion. Even giving the company a 10% discount for slower growth still results in a combined value of $2 trillion.

Given that the time period for this is a decade and Berkshire Hathaway is currently worth $500 billion, that 9-year growth (2018-2027) represents a compound annual growth rate of almost 17%. There are not many opportunities in existence, if any, that could give a company Berkshire Hathaway's size that kind of growth.

Now obviously there are some risks to this thesis. The United States regularly has recessions, and given that we're in one of the longest bull markets ever, odds are there's going to be another one soon. With the 9-year payback plan we have here, odds are such a correction could happen as debt is being repaid. There's a chance that could become more pronounced, leading to the combined company's cash flow to drop.

If that cash flow drop happens early into the acquisition, it could negatively affect repayment. However, even in such a situation, there are plenty of options. First, Berkshire Hathaway could push out the bonds. This would add interest expenses; however, it would allow it to wait a few years for a market recovery. Even at its worst, during the first year, the combined company's cash flow to interest ratio will be 2.2.

That is a significant amount of wiggle room for the cash flow to drop.

In a worst-case scenario, unlikely given how diverse Berkshire Hathaway is, Berkshire Hathaway still owns $150 billion in marketable securities. Berkshire could also choose to issue some shares. Warren Buffett tends to be opposed to issuing shares; however, he's okay with it if the situation is correct. Such an acquisition might require it.

Issuing $500 billion in shares would result in the deal being paid off by ~2023 (due to a lower coupon when less debt is issued). Such a situation still represents a rewarding situation for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders (the $500 billion now gets them 50% of a company worth $2 trillion in less than a decade).

One last thought. Everyone knows Warren Buffett doesn't like to take on unnecessary risk. However, this level of debt isn't unprecedented with major acquisitions by large companies (such as AB InBev). And as we can see here, it would be a very feasible amount of debt to pay off. As a result, I still think it'd be something Warren Buffett is considering.

My Opinion

My opinion is that these are numbers Warren Buffett has crunched out and something that he's clearly interested in. However, as we saw above, Warren Buffett buying out Apple now would result in almost $300 billion in just takeover premiums. I can't imagine him being excited about the idea of paying 60% of Berkshire Hathaway's current market cap or more than 2 full years of the combined company's cash flow in premiums.

As a result, I think Warren Buffett plans to continue acquiring stock on the open market. By delaying the acquisition, he avoids saddling himself with debt going into one of the longest bull runs ever. At the same time, he can choose to acquire more on dips or other opportunities. Realistically, he could probably say nothing and slowly acquire 20% before Apple's stock price begins to be affected by a buyout.

In fact, Warren Buffett currently owns 20+% of Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) and other companies, yet has never tried to buy them out. Should he manage to acquire 20% of Apple before a buyout offer, that alone would save him $45 billion in a buyout premium - a solid return.

Here's another way to look at this. If he buys shares for the next two years, and then makes an offer at a 30% premium, he effectively makes a 15+% return on those shares (saved premium + interest on debt for premium for each of the next two years).

Conclusion

This exercise might seem insane to some. However, I think it is a realistic assessment of how such a situation would play out. Warren Buffett has recently said he'd buy 100% of Apple at the right price - and Apple's valuation is not news to him. That means this is likely something that he has seriously considered.

More so, doing the math, we see that such a realistic acquisition would provide a 17% return for the next decade to Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders. This helps highlight a more subtle point - that Berkshire's growth is nowhere close to over. That helps to highlight that Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett aren't done yet and that they still have huge potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.