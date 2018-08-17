Diamondback's Home Run

It's no secret by now that investors in Diamondback Energy (FANG) aren't too happy with management. After the firm announced plans to acquire Energen Corp. (EGN) in an all-stock transaction, investor sentiment in Diamondback tanked. Due to the magnitude of the movement, this has resulted in a scenario where Energen's investors are now left with little immediate upside, creating a temporary lose-lose situation for all parties involved. While this is painful for investors now, the fact of the matter is that when you look at the implications of the deal, shareholders in Diamondback should be ecstatic to acquire Energen on the terms that have been laid out. In time, the market should realize this and correct accordingly, and shareholders who wait it out are likely to be happy at the end of the day.

A look at the deal

On August 14th, it became publicly-known that Diamondback had agreed to acquire Energen in an all-stock transaction. According to the terms of the buyout, shareholders of Energen will receive 0.6442 shares of Diamondback for each share of Energen they currently hold. Given the closing share price of the companies prior to the announcement of the transaction, this implied a price per share for Energen of $84.95, representing upside of 16.1%. You might think that this would have led to a rally in Energen's share price when the stock next opened, but you would be wrong.

Following the announcement of the deal, shares of Energen closed up the next day a modest 2.8%, but that's because the market punished Diamondback for the purchase, sending shares tanking an even 12% to $117.70 apiece compared to the $133.75 they had traded for previously. This represents $1.58 billion worth of lost market value for the firm. What amounted to a $9.20 billion transaction (inclusive of $830 million of net debt on Energen's books) turned into a transaction worth $8.22 billion, $7.39 billion of which is in the form of equity.

This is rather disappointing even though I am not a stockholder because in July of this year, I published an article where I discussed a possible sale of Energen (though I did not suggest Diamondback as a buyer). In that piece, I made the case that with EBITDAX expected to rise from $653 million last year to $1.22 billion this year, shares should likely be worth between $10.1 billion and $12.2 billion. Adding in net debt, the buyout price would be between $10.93 billion and $13.03 billion. This represents upside for shareholders over the company's current deal of between 22% and 47.3% even if Diamondback's share price were to rise to its pre-announcement level. It should be mentioned, in passing, that Diamondback has stated its intentions to sell off Energen's mineral assets to Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), a separate firm that Diamondback owns a majority of the stock of.

No matter how you stack it, this is a large transaction for Diamondback. As you can see in the image above, this is the largest acquisition the company has made. It easily eclipses its second-largest deal, the company's $2.55 billion purchase of Brigham in the fourth quarter of 2016. Conceptually, there is some rationale for the transaction from a resource allocation perspective. As you can see in the image below, for instance, the acreage owned by both firms is not remarkably close, but it's also not so far apart that some clustering of resources would be impossible.

The real value, though, comes from the other synergies that Diamondback believes it can create from the transaction. As you can see in the image below, management expects synergies from the combined entity of between $205 million and $310 million, with a mid-point of $257.5 million. Most of this will come in the form of reduced costs associated with Energen's Midland assets, but up to $40 million could come from reductions in general and administrative costs and a further $50 million could come from reductions in the combined company's cost of capital.

In all, it's expected that these primary synergies will save shareholders $2.32 billion at the mid-point, with total upside potential of up to $2.62 billion. In addition to these savings, the firm anticipates secondary synergies of up to $1 billion, which will be driven in large part by drilling and completion expense reductions in the Delaware Basin. What's most interesting to me about Diamondback's thoughts on the matter is the simplicity of their assessment.

In the image above, for instance, you can see that the firm has laid out its drilling and completion costs for both its Midland Basin and Delaware Basin. Current data states that Diamondback spends $776 per lateral foot in the drilling and completion of its wells in the Midland and $1,121 per lateral foot in the Delaware. Using its own processes, the firm believes that it can reduce Energen's drilling and completion costs to match its own, bringing its costs down from $999 and $1,171, respectively, to what Diamondback experiences today.

Diamondback got a heck of a deal

Generally speaking, I am skeptical of significant synergies between firms, and this is the case here. The notion that management can get Energen's costs down to match its own when Energen's assets are semi-disparate from Diamondback's just by virtue of being geographically-diverse is hard to digest. That said, I don't care about the synergies. Sure, some of them will likely be generated, but even if they don't materialize, this purchase by Diamondback is a home run.

In all, the current shareholders of Diamondback will end up with 61.1% of the combined business based on current share counts. This will leave Energen's investors with the remaining 38.9% of the firm. To put this in perspective, Diamondback's contribution to the production of the combined firm for this year is 57.8% and it is contributing 54.1% of the acreage in the deal. More important than all of these, though, is the cash flow potential of the combined firm.

As part of the first tranche of companies, I had Diamondback and Energen lined up, both with all of the spreadsheet work completed. Now I need to go back to the drawing board to see if I can merge the two with what guidance has been offered, but the point of the matter is that the spreadsheets on their own are now outdated because of this acquisition, but one positive note is that I can use the figures to gauge the value of this transaction. Based on my models, with oil averaging $70 per barrel and natural gas averaging $3 per Mcf, Diamondback should generate operating cash flow this year of around $1.49 billion, and its EBITDA should be about $1.61 billion. For Energen, these figures are $982.97 million and $1.14 billion, respectively.

Without factoring in synergies and without assuming the continued growth of both firms (especially the strong growth forecasted by Energen for the next few years), pro forma operating cash flow for the combined business should be $2.47 billion, while pro forma EBITDA should be $2.75 billion. The split in equity for shareholders is in favor of Diamondback here as well because it is only contributing about 58.5% of the EBITDA to the equation. Operating cash flow is a bit closer with a contribution of 60.3%, but this is still removed slightly from the 61.1% ownership in the combined business that shareholders will receive.

Takeaway

In almost every way I can imagine it, Diamondback's all-stock acquisition of Energen is a steal for the company and its shareholders. Sure, the onus to generate performance rests now on Diamondback's shoulders, but even if meaningful synergies never form, the picture for the business is attractive. Because of this, it's shocking how the market reacted, but we need to keep in mind the nature of the market as pointed out by the great Benjamin Graham. In the short run, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run, it's a weighing machine. Diamondback is playing a long run game and so long as the deal goes through, its efforts should be rewarded in the years to come.

