Andeavor Scores A Large Earnings Beat Following The Western Refining Acquisition

Andeavor also announced that it is converting some of its refining capacity to produce renewable diesel from lipid feedstocks. This will allow it to meet demand for low-sulfur marine fuels in 2020.

Merchant refiner Andeavor (ANDV) reported Q2 earnings earlier this month that beat handily on both lines as its refineries benefited from their access to discounted Mid-Continent crudes. In addition to topping the analyst estimates, the company also reported very strong YoY growth to both revenue and diluted EPS as inland refiners experienced a major shift in fortunes. The company's share price had a muted response, however, reflecting its upcoming acquisition by Marathon Petroleum (MPC) that is due to be closed on by the start of Q4 2018 (see figure).

Andeavor reported a 59% YoY increase to its consolidated revenue to $12.5 billion, a result that also managed to top the analyst consensus by $480 million. The improved revenue number was primarily due to last year's acquisition of merchant refiner Western Refining, although the company also managed to achieve strong refining throughput and refining sales volumes during the latest quarter. The refining segment's revenue increased by 55% YoY to $10.4 billion on 24% and 17% increases to refining throughput and sales volumes, respectively, over the same period. Refining revenue also benefited from the presence of higher refined products prices in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017 (see figure).

The logistics segment's revenue rose from $436 million to $543 million YoY on rising terminalling, pipeline, and crude gathering volumes; only the natural gas gathering system experienced lower volumes, although this was partially offset by higher revenue per MMBtu. Similarly, pipeline revenue also increased per barrel YoY, with only terminalling experiencing lower revenue per barrel over the period, although this was more than offset by higher terminalling volumes.

Finally, the marketing segment's revenue increased by 39% YoY to $6.9 billion thanks to a 38% increase to sales volume made possible in part through the addition of nearly 300 retail and branded stations. Like the refining segment, the retail segment's revenue result also benefited from the presence of substantially higher refined fuels prices in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017.

Andeavor's refining segment also reported strong refining margin growth even as it brought on the additional capacity made available by the Western Refining acquisition. Consolidated refining margin per barrel improved from $9.45/bbl to $14.26/bbl YoY. This growth was led by the company's Mid-Continent refineries, which saw their refining margins double YoY to $19.56/bbl due to their access to the region's discounted crudes, especially in the Permian. The Western Refining acquisition showed its merit here as the region's refineries more than doubled their light crude throughput over the same period, allowing Andeavor to derive the full benefit of the price differentials that existed in the latest quarter. The coastal refineries in the California and Pacific Northwest regions also achieved solid refining margin growth, albeit to the lower averages of $12.18/bbl and $6.31/bbl, respectively. The refining segment as a whole reported operating income in Q2 2018 of $607 million compared to a mere $45 million in Q2 2017.

Margins at Andeavor's other segments was more mixed, although any negative effects were largely offset by the higher volumes that resulted from the combination of strong regional demand and the addition of the Western Refining assets. The logistics segment reported operating income of $193 million in the latest quarter, up from $163 million in Q2 2017. The marketing segment was the only one of the three to record a lower operating income result YoY as it fell by 13% YoY to $209 million on a sharp rise to operating expenses. Retail fuel margins also underwent compression in the face of higher fuel prices, falling from $0.132/gallon to $0.116/gallon YoY. One area to watch in future quarters will be management's ability to keep the segment's operating expenses down now that it has fully incorporated the Western Refining assets. The refining and, to a lesser extent, logistics segments have demonstrated cost-cutting synergies resulting from the acquisition, while the operating expense increase in the marketing segment outstripped the benefits that accrued from the additional retail stations in the latest quarter.

Overall Andeavor reported very strong consolidated earnings. Its diluted EPS came in at $3.38 compared to $0.31 YoY, beating the consensus by $0.39. EBITDA rose to $1.2 billion, its highest such Q2 result since 2015 and more than twice its Q2 2017 result (see figure). Operating cash flow rose from $670 million to $847 million over the same period. Andeavor continues to have a sizeable warchest with $388 million in cash and an additional $2.1 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

Finally, Andeavor made the unique announcement in its Q2 earnings report that it is converting its Dickinson refinery to utilize 12,000 bpd of renewable lipids for the production of renewable diesel. This renewable diesel is different from the more widely-produced biodiesel in that no oxygen is present in the former, making it a true hydrocarbon rather than the hydrocarbon-substitute that biodiesel, which is a fatty acid methyl ester, is. Once completed in 2020, the conversion project will make Andeavor (by then combined with Marathon Petroleum) one of the world's largest renewable diesel producers alongside companies such as Neste Oil (OTCPK:NTOIF), Renewable Energy Group (REGI), and the Darling Ingredients (DAR) / Valero Energy (VLO) joint venture Diamond Green Diesel. An early sign that Andeavor was exploring the advanced biofuels sector came in 2016 when the company purchased renewable hydrocarbons producer Virent and, while that technology is not expected to be part of the Dickinson conversion, it could be deployed in the future if the operating environment merits. At a minimum the conversion will enable Andeavor to contribute to the strong demand for low-sulfur marine diesel that is expected to result when new restrictions on marine fuel emissions go into effect in 2020.

The consensus analyst estimates for Andeavor's earnings in FY 2018 and FY 2019 are forecasting strong EBITDA growth through at least next year (see figure). The FY 2018 result unsurprisingly moved higher following the Q2 earnings beat, although it is not as high as it was at the beginning of the year due to the presence of lower crude price differentials in June. Analysts expect EBITDA growth of 21% next year, however, as its recently-acquired assets continue to achieve high throughput in the presence of large margins.

The sole catch here, albeit a big one, for investors is Andeavor's upcoming acquisition by Marathon Petroleum. The terms of the agreement involve 15% of the acquired Andeavor shares being traded for $152.27/share, at which point the remaining shares will be traded at 1.87 shares of Marathon Petroleum for every Andeavor share. Marathon Petroleum's share price has fallen since the end of July (see figure) to $76.69, capping the upside available to Andeavor's share price under the acquisition terms. At the very least, however, Andeavor's existing shareholders will know that they are selling near the top, something that many of their fellow investors in other acquired refiners have been unable to claim in recent years.

