How Far Will The Fed Raise Rates?

Introduction

It has been a rough year for many risk assets outside U.S. indices, which have been powered higher by a narrow number of U.S. equities, including U.S. large-cap leading equities like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL) Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Netflix (NFLX), which have respectively gained 17.0%, 25.7%, 61.0%, 27.5%, and 70.0% year-to-date in 2018, far outpacing the returns of the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT).

For perspective, SPY has gained 6.5% thus far in 2018, and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has only gained 0.5% YTD in 2018.

Emerging market equities have been a particularly weak spot, with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) down roughly -25% from its earlier 2018 highs, and lower by -11.3% overall in 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Emerging market equities, emerging market bonds, and emerging market currencies are selling off sharply, most notably, from my vantage point, in Turkey, South Africa, and Argentina, with the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) down -47.6% YTD, the iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA) down -24.2% YTD, and the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) down -23.3% YTD.

Clearly, market participants are concerned, and the emerging market sell-off is threatening to spark a wider contagion.

Will this risk-off development spark be enough to spark an early end to the Fed's rate hiking cycle?

Thesis

Much like Brexit, which was all bark and no bite at first, or many headline risks over the course of the roughly decade-long bull market in U.S. equities, the recent emerging market panic will blow over, and the Fed will stay on their rate hike trajectory.

A Bigger Picture Perspective

Emerging market equities have certainly been weak in 2018. However, the draw-down is simply returning the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF back to levels it was earlier in 2017, after a rally that began in 2016 almost doubled the value of EEM from early 2016 to early 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the bigger picture chart above shows that emerging market shares are trading back to the high-end of their 2011-2015 trading range, so really emerging market equities have been running in place for roughly the past seven years at today's prices, which while disappointing, is hardly a catastrophic event, at least thus far.

Emerging Markets Have Underperformed For A Long Time

U.S. equities have dominated from a performance standpoint since the current equity bull market began in March of 2009.

Over this time, emerging market equities, and developed international equities have lost ground to their U.S. counterparts.

The chart below, which shows the relative performance of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over the past decade, visually shows the dominance of U.S. equities over the trailing ten years.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

The out-performance of U.S. equities over the past decade follows the dominance of emerging market equities from 2000-2010, so there was merit for a capital rotation following the bear market of 2007-2009, however, it has gone on for a long time at this juncture.

U.S. Out-Performance Attracts Global Capital

As global economic growth came in below expectations from 2011-2015, and U.S. assets outperformed, global capital flows, which had already sought the U.S. out in the 2007-2009 financial crisis, accelerated, pushing the U.S. Dollar Index notably higher over the past decade, with an acceleration in 2014-2016 time frame.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Looking at the 20-year chart of the U.S. Dollar Index above, it is noteworthy that the U.S. Dollar Index, despite the recent turmoil in emerging markets, positive interest rate differentials, and a buoyant environment for U.S. equity indices, is still notably below its late 2016 highs. Adding to the narrative, the U.S. Dollar Index is below its 2015-2017 levels.

Thus, if the Dollar cannot rally to new highs in a risk-off environment, where U.S. equities are clearly outperforming, I think that would qualify as a negative divergence.

Going further, with global capital flows still over-allocated to the United States, by perhaps $10 trillion, what happens to the U.S. Dollar if/when the current risk-off environment passes?

U.S. Economic Backdrop Remains Firm

After averaging 2.2% Real GDP Growth in the current economic expansion dating to June of 2009, Q2 2018 Real GDP Growth posted a 4.1% growth rate, and Q3 2018 Real GDP Growth is on track to surpass the second quarter's growth rate.

The Atlanta Fed GDP Now Model, which is much maligned, yet has been more accurate than many economists over the past five months, currently shows a Q3 Real GDP growth rate of 4.3%.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta)

With U.S. tax cuts just now starting to have their impact, is it plausible that U.S. Real GDP Growth could actually still be accelerating?

I think the answer is yes, which I believe is currently being discounted by the market, as a number of economically sensitive equities, including Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), and U.S. Steel (X), which I authored public articles on Seeking Alpha on May 31st, 2018, and on May 24th, 2018, are seeing explosive earnings growth in 2018, as the U.S. economic engine revs higher after almost a decade of anemic growth.

(Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel Earnings Estimates, Source: Yahoo Finance)

Another barometer of U.S. economic growth is the railroads, and the biggest railroad operator in the United States, Union Pacific (UNP), has been extraordinarily strong in 2018, with shares higher by 12.3%. Even with recent market weakness, UNP shares are near their all-time highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

Taken all-together, U.S. economic growth appears to still be accelerating, setting the table for further monetary policy normalization.

Fed On Track To Hike Rates

The Federal Reserve is on track to hike interest rates again following the FOMC meetings in September of 2018, and in December of 2018, according to the CME Group's (CME) CME FedWatch Tool.

(Source: CME Group)

After the projected September 2018 and December 2018 rate hikes, the water gets murkier, and looking out all the way to September of 2019, another Fed Funds interest rate hike is only barely priced in.

(Source: CME Group)

Fed Funds future probabilities are telling us what we already know from recent market price action, and that is, there are doubts about the strength of economic growth going forward, particularly beyond the end of 2018.

This fear is why the yield curve is as flat as it is today, and why there is a consistent bid in longer duration Treasurys, which is shown by the price action in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which has remained buoyant despite the clear upturn in global economic growth in 2016, followed by the increase in U.S. economic growth, which appears to be accelerating in 2018.

(Source: Author, StockCharts)

What is an investor to make of this information?

My personal view, is that there is a lot of fear priced into the markets right now, and this is creating an opportunity in selected markets, sectors, and individual companies.

Takeaway - Fed Still On Course And Projected Returns Still Remain Dismal

While I may be sanguine on the current emerging market sell-off morphing into something bigger, real returns from today's elevated valuations are going to be challenging at best.

To illustrate this point, I have used the following updated table in my writing at Seeking Alpha over the years, and its point remain valid, though the timing certainly can be, and should be, questioned.

(Source: Author, GMO)

Looking at the table above, U.S. large-cap equities are now projected to deliver a negative -4.9% return, on an annual basis, over the next decade.

This is why I have written that it is probably better for most investors to Take A Ten-Year Vacation, enjoying life, and ignoring the markets over the next decade.

However, for those inclined, there are certainly better opportunities today, in my opinion, if you want to look outside what has worked for the past decade. I touched upon a few of these in the article today, and provided links to prior articles for reading. An additional article of interest on this topic for reading that I have authored is titled Extraordinarily Bearish & Extraordinarily Bullish.

Wrapping up, if you look at the GMO table above again, emerging market equities are actually projected to have the highest real returns of any asset class over the next seven years, so rather than being the source of the next market unwind, emerging market equities are probably ripe with opportunities today.

Thus, barring an unforeseen turn for the worse, which is always possible in the financial markets, partly because human emotions are involved, the Fed should have the green light to raise interest rates further, and on this note, I would not be surprised if the yield curve steepened, and long-term sovereign interest rates headed materially higher after the current bout of worry has passed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF, X, UNP, AND SHORT SPY AS A MARKET HEDGE IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO, AND SHORT TLT VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.