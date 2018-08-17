Facebook: A Good Bet?

Addressing the problem now, is the right thing to do.

Facebook(FB) dropped monumentally after Mark Zuckerberg´s comment that the company will reduce profitability in the future. I believe it is a fantastic opportunity to buy.

But, as I've said on past calls, we're investing so much in security that it will significantly impact our profitability. - Mark Zuckerberg - Q2 earnings call

The company has solid financials and is the industry leader. With many growth strategies underway, Facebook could be reasonably priced, or even undervalued.

The Issues

There is an excellent article that argues that the issues that brought Facebook down were issues that investors decided to ignore. I agree. However, I disagree with the conclusion that Facebook is not worth buying.

Facebook´s current priority is to restore users confidence in its service, and it is taking the right steps to do so. A great example is the identification of the coordinated campaign to shape the midterms. Actions like this will increase the confidence on Facebook while improving the perceived value of the content.

Taking a hit in profitability now ensures the survival of the company in the future, while actively creating a moat against new competitors. Any company wanting to compete against Facebook will be expected to handle privacy in a comparable way, which is costly.

Nothing in life is as important as you think it is, while you are thinking about it ― Daniel Kahneman

Facebook is still growing at an impressive pace and has many ventures that could radically change the valuation of the company. The market is overestimating the cost of investing in privacy, sooner or later the market will adequately reflect this impact, and the stock price will sore.

The Competition

Facebook´s competitors are scarce, and noteworthy competitors are even more so. Twitter(TWTR) could be seen as Facebook´s most significant competitor, but the purpose of Twitter is widely different from Facebook or Instagram. The same happens with Microsoft's(MSFT) Linkedin, at first glance, it appears to be quite similar, but their uses and target audience is entirely different. Among them, there is no real competition.

Google(GOOG)(GOOGL) might also be considered an adversary, but since it realized that Google+ could never beat Facebook, there is no real conflict between them.

The biggest competitor of Facebook is Snapchat(SNAP), and that says it all about how close is Facebook from having a monopoly. It was already quite challenging to compete against Facebook, as Google could attest, now it will be much harder to do so.

The GDPR and temporary investment in developing privacy protection mechanisms, do not change the fact that Facebook´s business keeps growing at a spectacular pace and will keep being the social network King for the foreseeable future.

Exciting Ventures

Dating - Facebook put Match Group (MTCH) in hot water after announcing the inclusion of a dating feature within Facebook. Although the feature has yet to launch, it is expected to do so before the end of the year.

On a previous Article, I covered the details of why this was a brilliant move on Facebook´s part, and how big of trouble is Tinder.

For comparison, Match Group earned $14.93 million in indirect revenue coming from advertising during Q4 of 2017. Considering only the users of Match.com and Tinder, this amounts to little over 20 cents per user as defined by Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg stated there are about 200 Million singles on Facebook. This number is likely pessimistic, as it represents less than 10% of the Facebook population (2.2 Billion MAU). Considering 45% of the US population 18 and older is unmarried, the real number is likely much higher, not even considering that part the other 55% of the population also dates, as Ashley Madison has proven.

VR- Facebook has made significant investments in VR technology. The recently launched The Oculus GO. It is the first standalone VR headset that could start a new tendency on VR devices, and in the future, have a significant impact on the earnings of the company.

VR will provide a new way to experience communications, social interactions, advertising, games among others. Facebook early start in this technology could guarantee them a share of a sizeable market that will grow in the coming decades.

Instagram Pay & TV - Instagram paying system is yet to make a sizeable impact on the financials, but as Instagram keeps growing it will. Between the TV feature, stories and payment system, it is becoming a much more comprehensive social platform than Facebook.

The interesting thing about Instagram is that users that already had Facebook are likely to keep their Facebook account in addition to their Instagram account. Increasing the total amount of time they spend on Facebook applications.

The Value.

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

When looking at Facebook´s future earnings for the next years, we can see there is a significant variation between the bullish and bearish outlook.

The low earnings estimate is less than half of the high estimate. I believe the outcome will be in the middle range for the next couple of years, after which it will be above the high estimate. For now, let us use the resulting growth to calculate the fair value(adding the $14 per share of cash Facebook has).

The average fair price of the stock at the end of the year is $188, which is higher than the current price. In the future, even the worst case scenario has a 16% downside, while the upside could be 300%.

In a previous Article, I argued that there are 3 big changes coming in the technology world. Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things and the other half of the population getting internet. Facebook is involved in all 3, which highly improve its chances of being between the Medium and high scenarios.

Investing in Facebook presents an asymmetrical wager, with little downside (and a scarce probability of materializing) and exciting upside. This valuation does not consider that Facebook is ever getting dividends or reinvesting cash on stock buybacks, which would have a splendid outcome on the risk-reward of the stock.

Conclusions

It is an excellent time to get Facebook. It is a hard time for the company, but in the long run, it will be worth it. Facebook´s financials are solid, and it has what it takes to resist the storm.

While there is the possibility that Facebook declines its earnings further, eventually profitability will eventually return to where it was, or at least close. Regardless of this point, the company will keep growing and increasing its moat.

If there is anything in this article you agree or disagree with, or would like me to expand further; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible. I am long GOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTR so I will continue to write about it. If you like this article, subscribe!

