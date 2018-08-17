Tencent And The New Frontier Of Autos

Tencent well placed to gain huge revenue increases from the new era of EV's.

My article last month gave an idea of the huge scope of the operations of Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY). They are dominating much of the growth industries of China through:

*Value added services (including "We Chat") on mobile and the Internet.

*Online advertising.

*Payment and the cloud.

They are expanding into the USA through buying stakes in U.S. companies.

One new area not much remarked upon is their growing involvement in the auto industry and transportation in general. This industry is undergoing a revolutionary transformation. Tencent stands to be at the forefront of this.

Online in China.

Before understanding the opportunities for Tencent in autos, one needs to understand their strength on the Internet and the new areas of commerce sparked by it. China is leading the world in terms of volume and dollars, and in the pace of growth. Just a few examples from the many statistics available:

*Internet users in China = 772 million (USA = 202 million).

*Smartphone users in China = 717 million (USA = 226 million).

*Online shoppers in China = 533 million (USA = 204 million).

Mobile payment users in China = 527 million (USA = 48 million).

China's 772 million Internet users spend 47% of their online time on social media. Ten Cent's "WeChat" is the most used, with an average of 66 minutes per day.

Online shopping is forecast to increase from US$1.5 trillion in 2017 to US$2.6 trillion in 2021. Mobile payments in stores is forecast to increase from US$15 trillion in 2017 to US$45.5 trillion in 2021. This payment market is being fought over by "WeChat" from Tencent and "AliPay" from arch-rival Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA).

The size and the growth of the market in China alone underlines how the Chinese Internet giants can flourish in their protected market. They have been under-estimated in comparison to the giants of the U.S. market such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). As my earlier article detailed Tencent is also increasingly coming out of China to challenge the U.S. giants overseas.

Transport on the Web

The statistics also show that three of the fastest-growing activities on the Web in China were transport-related. These were:

*Food delivery app users = 343 million.

*Ride hailing app users = 287 million.

*Bike-sharing app users = 221 million.

Those are well-reported Internet usages everywhere. The real revolution will come from elsewhere. That will be in the use of the Internet for all sorts of car-related services connected to EV's and autonomous driving. Ten Cent, AliBaba and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) are all investing for the long-term in this field. This includes areas such as EV start-ups, car sharing and online vehicle purchases. Operating software for intelligent vehicles will be an increasing market.

China might well lead the world in this secular growth story. U.S. companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) with their "Android Auto" and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with their "CarPlay" are of course also investing in this space. Much like Ten Cent, it is uncertain exactly what their end-game will be.

The arrival of the brave new world may though be much slower in North America under the fossil-fuel friendly Trump Administration. In contrast the Chinese authorities are going all-in for EV's.

As a McKinsey report outlined, EV sales increased 72% last year in China. They now total more than North America and Europe combined at about 1.2 million. 94% of the supply to the market was from domestic companies.

Tencent's Auto Investments.

As my previous article pointed out, Tencent's investments are numerous and can be complex to understand. What is not in doubt is that they are investing from current free cash flow resources into transportation linked activities.

In 2017 the company generated US$14.4 billion in free cash flow. Gaming represents approximately 40% of their revenue.

They are looking for long-term profit generators. They are also developing their own self-driving technology themselves separately from the companies in which they have stakes.

*The company has signed up with major Chinese manufacturer Guangzhou Automobile Group Company to create an intelligent and connected service. Tencent figures if it can control the operating system of the car they can control the platform. A report by McKinsey foresees Chinese consumers being driven by the software in cars rather than by the hardware. In the report 64% of Chinese consumers said the software was likely to be a determining factor for them. The figures are 37% for Americans and 10% for Germans. Rival Alibaba already has a similar venture up and running for some time with auto maker SAIC.

*Tencent has a 10% investment in Here. This is a company specializing in high-resolution mapping for autonomous vehicles. The company originally split from Nokia. The investment by Tencent was for a stake held by a consortium of German luxury car-makers.

*Tencent bought a 5% stake in Tesla (NASDSQ:TSLA) for US$1.78 billion in March 2017. The strategic reason for this was hard to work out. Tesla is planning a manufacturing plant in Shanghai. In fact it has already started advertising for staff there.

Musk's much talked about plans to go private emerged after he made a trip to China recently. It seems more than likely that he got commitments from Chinese companies for the Shanghai facility and perhaps for the funding for going private. A recent article on SA looked at some of these funding possibilities. It is rumored that Ten Cent assured Musk they would not sell out their stake at the anticipated going private price of US$420 per share.

Tencent is not usually in the business of financing companies with capital constraints. The company invests either as a pure investment, or as part of a strategic move in a specific industry. To me the investment in Tesla looks like the latter. It would not be surprising if there was further news about Tesla and Ten Cent in the near future. However Tencent is working on its own prototype autonomous driving system as part of its IT drive. This could be of mutual benefit to both companies in China, or they could be direct competitors.

The European director for Ten Cent was quoted as stating:

"The Tesla investment could help us create a connected car that can use 3rd party services in WeChat, including calling contacts or paying for gas."

It is not impossible that Tencent could be a buyer of Tesla if its financials were to fail or as part of a cartel to take Tesla private. As has been speculated elsewhere, Google may be a possible white knight for Tesla. Neither scenario is that likely I think. The Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund looks more likely.

*Tencent have been cementing close ties with Google. This includes "mini programs" (effectively apps) for "WeChat" and investment in JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD), in which Ten Cent has a big stake. Google and Tencent have agreed on a "broad range of products and technologies". Google's strong position in autonomous driving technology could well be a central part of this co-operation. Tencent are looking to offer built-in wifi hotspots in vehicles.

*In April this year Ten Cent announced a joint investment with Changan Automobile Co. This is a push for what the two termed the "Internet of Vehicles". This will concentrate primarily on big data analysis in facial recognition and driver drowsiness detection. Changan already have a co-operation agreement as well with Baidu.

*Ten Cent has an investment in upcoming Chinese NEV manufacturer NIO. Their ES8 crossover EV has recently hit the market in China. This is the first in an intended stream of EV's. Other investors in NIO include Baidu and Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth investment fund.

NIO announced this month they were launching an IPO in New York. In the announcement they specifically stated that they saw Tesla as a competitor. So Ten Cent seem very much to have a foot in both camps as regards the luxury EV market in China.

*Tencent has a large investment in Didi Chuxing. This is China's largest taxi on demand service. Didi had bought out Uber in China in 2016. This made it the dominant player in the ride-sharing market. It handled 7.4 billion rides last year. Didi has recently announced it is investing US$1 billion in a new subsidiary company called Xiaoju Auto Solutions. The company is expected to launch an IPO, probably in Hong Kong, next year.

It is also backed by Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alibaba. Note how the same names keep re-occurring in this new auto field! The size of the market makes the interest unsurprising. It is forecast that the car-sharing market in China will be worth 1.8 trillion yuan (US$252 billion) in a few years.

*Tencent recently led a new funding round for Meituan Dianping for the setting up of a new taxi on demand service in China. The US$4 billion raised gives Meituan a US$30 billion valuation, making it probably the world's fourth largest unicorn.

Meituan also recently bought bicycle sharing company Mobile for US$2.7 billion.

*Ten Cent has a substantial investment in a company called Future Mobility. They are planning a high end EV branded as "Byton" with an emphasis on autonomous driving. This may well be where Tencent's autonomous driving technology is being tested. If the product really gets off the ground it would seem to be competitive with Tesla in the Chinese market. So Tencent seem to be keeping their options open and spreading their net wide with both NIO and Future Mobility.

*The company has an investment in Tiantian Paiche. This claims to be the country's largest used car online platform. Total funding raised by the company so far has reached US$353 million.

Results

The recent Q2 earnings results were impressive in many ways but disappointed the market.

A summary is illustrated below:

Net profit was down 8.7%, the first drop in 10 years. The results were some way below the consensus of analysts. The full details can be seen here.

The stock price has been hit by a problem on video game approval with the Chinese government, and the general downturn in the stock market in China from trade war fears.

The one year stock chart is shown below:

The stock price fall seems to me to be down to short-term factors. The long-term picture looks bright.

Conclusion.

Tencent may have the advantage over U.S. companies because of the greater Internet connectivity of people in China, and the size of the market. One big advantage for Tencent may lie in "WeChat", an indispensable accompaniment for everyday life for many Chinese. This is being driven strongly by the Chinese Government. The country plans to be the world leader in AI by 2025. Ten Cent already has a large market share in many areas of the online world. Transportation online can though still be considered a growth business.

The potential in China is obvious from the growth projection figures for Internet usage. There is great potential in the rest of Asia, as per my recent article. Recent purchases of strategic stakes in U.S. companies illustrates the wide horizons Ten Cent is studying.

Where the auto investments will lead is still uncertain. Alibaba and Baidu are tough and well-run competitors. As are Apple and Google in the USA. These companies' auto ambitions are also not that clear. Well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently forecast that autos would drive Apple from a US$1 trillion to a US$2 trillion valuation. True or not, it gives some idea of the high stakes game to be played out.

The world's leading IT companies are betting that the old-fashioned auto company is dead that they can replace them.

