J.C. Penney: A Disappointing Q2 2018

The new CEO will be tasked with avoiding the inventory management issues that have plagued J.C. Penney over the last year.

The clearance of slow-moving inventory will affect Q3 2018 gross margins too, making it the fourth quarter in the last five to have this inventory clearance issue.

It reported poor gross margins at 33.7%, as it cited the need to move slow-moving inventory as a major contributor to the weak results.

J.C. Penney reported slightly positive comps, although that was helped by the shift of the start of back-to-school season into Q2.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) Q2 2018 earnings was a major disappointment as it continued to have gross margin issues related to inventory clearance and reduced its full year guidance as a result. Taken in isolation, J.C. Penney's results could be shrugged off. However, the frequency at which J.C. Penney has need to take markdowns to get rid of slow moving and excess inventory is quite troubling.

Frequent Markdowns

J.C. Penney reported 33.7% gross margins in Q2 2018 as it mentioned that it needed to take markdown and pricing actions during the quarter to clear slow-moving seasonal inventory as sales fell short of expectations. This was over a percentage point worse than Q2 2017 despite that quarter being affected by the liquidations related to store closures. A 36% gross margin rate would have been decent for Q2.

J.C. Penney's Q1 2018 gross margins were also at 33.7% due to increased clearance selling and markdown and pricing actions needed to clear slow-moving seasonal inventory. Gross margins in Q3 2017 ended up at 34.0% due to the need to clear slow-moving inventory once again.

The only quarter with decent gross margins out of J.C. Penney's last five quarters was Q4 2017. Gross margins ended up at 33.6% during that quarter, which is okay since Q4 usually has gross margins that are 2% to 3% lower than the rest of the year.

The gross margin pressure caused by the need to get rid of slow-moving inventory is expected to affect Q3 2018 as well, with margin compression estimated at 150 basis points.

Inconsistent Comparable Store Sales Performance

J.C. Penney has not been able to string together a series of good months for a while. J.C. Penney noted that its May and July comps were above +2%, but June's performance brought J.C. Penney's comps for Q2 2018 down to +0.3%. This means that June's comps were potentially around -4%, or perhaps 7% or 8% worse than the other two months.

This marks the sixth straight quarter where J.C. Penney has not been able to string together three good months in a quarter. During the previous five quarters, one month's comps ended up around 4% to 8% lower than the other two months.

In this case, the calendar shift of the back-to-school season occurring in Q2 2018 instead of Q3 2018 helped July and Q2's comps. Without that benefit, July's comps may have been around 0%, while Q2 2018's comps would have been around -1.3%. As a result of the shift, Q3 2018's comps are expected to be negative.

Overall, the good and bad months tend to net out close to +0%, with J.C. Penney now expecting flat comps for 2018 after +0.1% comps in 2017 and flat comps in 2016.

A Clean Slate

I suppose the good news for J.C. Penney is that the new CEO will start off with an improvement inventory situation as well as a relatively low bar in terms of results. Assuming that the new CEO is able to help J.C. Penney get a handle on its inventory management issues, there should be noticeably improved gross margins sometime next year.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney is still treading water in my opinion, although it has been plagued by a lot of inventory management issues over the last year. It has still managed to maintain its comparable store sales at roughly flat levels (although it has not made any positive progress there over the last few years either).

I don't believe that J.C. Penney is at serious risk of bankruptcy in the near-term, although 2018 can be considered another wasted year as it gets closer to its various secured debt maturities (starting in 2022, but moreso in 2023). It will be important for the new CEO to avoid a situation where J.C. Penney needs to clear out a lot of slow-moving inventory yet again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via sold OTM puts and long KTP