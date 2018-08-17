Hochschild Mining: Well-Positioned For Lower Prices Of Silver

Since the last bear market in precious metals, the company has cut its all-in sustaining cost of production to $13.7 per ounce of silver equivalent.

Hochschild shares are still the cheapest ones in the silver sector (using an EV/EBITDA multiple as a relative valuation measure). In my opinion, they offer an excellent buying opportunity.

Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) publishes its financial statements twice a year only. On August 15, 2018, the company released its 1H 2018 report so I have a rare opportunity to go through a few financial figures disclosed in this report.

And, in my opinion, Hochschild showed very decent figures. Let me start the discussion from cost of production.

All-in sustaining cost of production

I like Hochschild because it has learned its lesson. As the chart below shows, since the last bear market in precious metals (2011–2015), the company has significantly reduced its all-in sustaining costs of production (AISC):

Source: Simple Digressions

To remind my readers, I define AISC as follows:

AISC = (revenue less cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) plus sustaining CAPEX) / divided by the amount of silver equivalents sold

What is more, the way I calculate the amount of silver equivalent sold differs from that presented by the company. Namely, instead of using a fixed gold/silver ratio of 74, I am applying metal prices recorded in each reporting period (as a result, a gold/silver ratio is variable). In my opinion, my method mirrors market conditions much better than the method used by Hochschild (and many other mining companies).

Alright, as the chart shows, the company has made big progress since 2012, cutting AISC from $29.1 per ounce of silver equivalent to a mere $13.7. As a result, Hochschild has joined the league of low-cost silver producers (Pan American Silver (PAAS), Fortuna (FSM) and Silvercorp (SVM)):

Source: Simple Digressions

How to interpret AISC of $13.7 per ounce of silver equivalent? For example, in this way: Each ounce of silver equivalent sold on the market is generating cash flow of $1.1 per ounce (assuming the price of silver of $14.8 per ounce).

However, we have to keep in mind that low AISC does not necessarily mean that a company is a free cash flow generator. Why? The AISC calculation excludes growth CAPEX, which is very often a much bigger issue than sustaining capital spending. Additionally, the changes in working capital are also included in the free cash flow calculation (and excluded from the AISC calculation). In other words, a company showing low AISC may be burning cash when growth CAPEX and changes in working capital are added.

Fortunately, Hochschild is not such a case:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the chart shows, most recently the company was a free cash flow generator. For those not familiar with the company’s history – between 2012 and 2015, Hochschild was involved in construction of its largest (and the best) mine, Inmaculada in Peru. As a result, the company was burning cash in that period.

Arcata is still a problem…

However, not everything goes smoothly at Hochschild. In my opinion, the biggest problem is the Arcata mine, at the moment the smallest operation. I discussed this issue in my last article on the company but now I have additional figures supporting my thesis.

According to the company, in 1H 2018, the Arcata mine was producing its metals at AISC of $19.3 per ounce of silver equivalent. It means that the mine was burning cash of $3.1 per each ounce of silver equivalent sold (the average price of silver was $16.2 per ounce). Interestingly, in 2017, the Arcata AISC was $18.4 per ounce so, definitely, in 1H 2018, the mine performed even worse than last year.

In my opinion, putting a cash-burning mine on care and maintenance could be a pretty good idea but… the company’s management team has a different approach. Let me cite them (1H 2018 report, page 8):

“At Arcata, an underground drilling program for the year has been focused on areas close to the existing mine infrastructure with potential to be rapidly incorporated into the short-term Arcata mine plan. Such resources are being prioritized over inferred resource incorporation. Just over 13,000 meters of resource drilling was carried out in the Ruby 2, Ruby 3, Cristina, Rosalia, Pablito East, Veta X and Fryda veins whilst almost 9,000 meters of potential drilling was executed in the Tunel 4, Barbara, Tres Reyes, Silvia and Anomaly North structures”

Well, it looks like they want to continue mining and conduct exploration programs at the same time, betting on the following pattern:

Source: Hochschild presentation (slide 12)

Who knows, maybe they are right (surely, they know Arcata much better than me) but the current drilling results are not promising, in my opinion. For example, the widest vein discovered up to now had a width of 4.6 m (Vein X), confirming the fact that Arcata is about narrow vein mining now. Unfortunately, in the case of this specific mine, the narrow vein mining is a synonym for the high-cost mining so… I remain skeptical going forward.

Fortunately, Arcata is the smallest operation in the company’s mineral portfolio so the problems encountered there have only a limited negative impact on Hochschild’s overall performance.

Production

I discussed this issue in my last article on Hochschild. Now I want to remind my readers that the first half of 2018 was the best in the company’s history – Hochschild delivered 23.0 million ounces of silver equivalent (or 24.1 million using metal prices reported in 1H 2018) and should easily meet its guidance for 2018.

The largest producer was Inmaculada (10.2 million ounces of silver equivalent in 1H 2018 vs. 8.6 million in 1H 2017). What is more, this mine was also a very low-cost producer, delivering its metals at AISC of $8.3 per ounce of silver equivalent. In my opinion, it is an outstanding result! For those familiar with gold metrics – the 1H 2018 AISC was $671 per ounce of gold equivalent (using a gold/silver ratio of 80.8). Please, try to find a mine with such a low AISC.

Net debt

In 1H 2018, the company had cut its net debt to $68M:

Source: Simple Digressions

… and it looks like it is heading for the situation last seen between 2010 and 2012 (the red bars on the chart above - at that time, the company had more cash than debt). I like it.

Relative valuation

Despite these positives, Hochschild is still the cheapest play in the entire industry, using an EV/EBITDA multiple as a valuation measure:

Source: Simple Digressions

Summary

Most recently, the precious metals market went significantly down but even at today’s depressed silver prices ($14.8 per ounce), Hochschild Mining is a free cash flow-generating company. In other words, this mid-cap silver/gold producer has a relatively wide financial moat making it less vulnerable to a bear market in precious metals. What is more, I believe that lower silver prices would result in putting the outperforming asset, Arcata, on care and maintenance, widening the moat even further.

As the last chart shows, despite the positives discussed in the article, Hochschild shares are the cheapest ones in the entire industry. As a result, in my opinion, Hochschild shares offer an excellent buying opportunity for the contrarian investors believing that the real value is on the depressed precious metals market (and particularly in the silver sector) instead of the irrationally overvalued US stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEF, GDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.