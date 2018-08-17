Zafgen: This Revaluation And Catalyst Story Is Still In Early Innings

I look forward to data in early 2019 from the high dose arm of the phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetes.

Shares of Zafgen (ZFGN) have risen by 115% since I originally suggested readers take a position in this turnaround idea which was essentially valued at its cash position while targeting large market opportunities with its second generation MetAP2 inhibitor ZGN-1061.

After the second quarter update, I decided it was time to reevaluate looking ahead to the second half of the year.

Chart

Figure 1: ZFGN daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: ZFGN 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a rise and revaluation upward getting underway near the end of last year and the second leg taking place in the summer. In the second chart (15-minute), we can see some selling following the Q2 update which could be indicative of further near-term weakness (presenting a potential buying opportunity).

Overview

In the case of Zafgen, keys to the updated bullish thesis I last presented in July included the following:

I viewed the selection of a new drug candidate (ZGN-1258) to be developed for treating orphan metabolic diseases starting with Prader-Willi syndrome positively, as the program could potentially address the condition via changing the way the body metabolizes fat in addition to decreasing fat mass and hyperphagia (hunger associated with the condition).

Strengthening of executive lineup, including the appointment of Brian McVeigh as Chief Business Officer (served prior at GlaxoSmithKline), was a key green flag identified, indicative of the company continuing to take positive steps forward.

Positive phase 2 data for ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetes was well-received, serving to identify the minimally effective dose and establish proof-of-concept. A statistically significant reduction in A1C versus placebo and improvements in several important biomarkers along with a solid safety/tolerability profile showed this program is to be taken seriously (and at some point might be better off in the hands of a partner with deep pockets).

Lastly, I described efforts in other potentially lucrative indications such as NASH (preclinical model showed substantially reduced liver weight, NAS score, and markers of liver damage) to be "icing on the cake". The secondary offering in June also served to significantly extend the firm's operational runway, allowing us to focus on the current revaluation opportunity.

Figure 3: ZGN-1061 administration results in marked improvements in DIO-NASH model (Source: corporate presentation)

After the company's Q2 update, I'm convinced that further upside awaits patient investors and wish to delve into that below.

Recent Developments

For the second quarter, the company reported cash and equivalents of $140.4 million, while net loss totaled $15.8 million. Research and development expenses totaled $12.2 million. Management guided for year end 2018 cash to exceed $100 million.

In addition to its new Chief Business Development Officer, it was encouraging to see yet another addition (healthcare policy expert Dr. Wendy Everett joining the board of directors). I remind readers that for such a small company, Zafgen has significant depth in its board of directors (including Former Chairman of Research at Celgene Thomas O. Daniel, M.D., former CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals Robert J. Perez and Former President of Pfizer Global R&D John LaMattina, Ph.D.)

It's worth noting that the company jointly with the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research (FPWR) launched a 4-year natural history study, dubbed PATH, to be able to observe and evaluate occurrences of serious medical events (should help in designing clinical studies). Also, several nonclinical studies are scheduled to be presented at the FPWR Annual Conference (October 4th) concerning effects of ZGN-1258 on food intake and body weight in mouse models of hyperphagia and obesity, effects on behaviors associated with PWS and similar topics. As the most common genetic cause of life-threatening obesity, it's worth pointing out that there are over 200,000 PWS patients worldwide.

Figure 4: Prior validation via first generation MetAp2i candidate achieving both co-primary endpoints in a prior phase 3 study and comparison of nonclinical profiles among candidates (Source: corporate presentation)

As for future catalysts of note, IND allowance and initiation of an early-stage study evaluating ZGN-1258 in Prader-Willi syndrome are expected to take place in the fourth quarter. A much more material catalyst is data in early 2019 from the phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating ZGN-1061 in type 2 diabetes, this time utilizing the high dose (1.8mg) for maximum target engagement (should be quite interesting).

Figure 5: Market opportunity for ZGN-1061 (Source: corporate presentation)

As far as competition goes in PWS and related disorders (including Soleno Therapeutics' DCCR, which I covered two weeks ago in a public article), on the conference call, CEO Jeffrey Hatfield had the following answer (my emphasis in bold):

As we look at the disease, it's characterized by two very important and independent pathologies, one being this sort of all consuming, feeling of needing to eat called hyperphagia. And that's a really important aspect of the disease. And then also we have, again independently, the very low base of metabolic rate that can lead to very rapid and extensive weight gains. As we look through the entire field, we don't believe there are any therapies that will be able to address both components, both essential components of the disease like we believe ZGN-1258 can, and that's what we view. And I think the most important thing is for me to reiterate Zafgen's tremendous emotional commitment to finding a solution for this terrible disease.

As for institutional investors of note, I'd like to point out that Great Point Partners acquired a 3.5 million share new position. Other noteworthy investors include FMR, 683 Capital and Armistice Capital.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I believe the thesis is intact and strengthened following the second quarter update as management continues to execute on key objectives.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently accumulating shares over the next couple quarters. Those who have already realized a double are encouraged to hold onto a good portion of their stakes as the story continues to play out.

Risks include disappointing data in early 2019, clinical setbacks across multiple programs, extended timelines, significant competition for certain indications, safety concerns such as those that occurred with its first generation MetAP2 inhibitor and increased cash burn as clinical activities expand.

Author's note: I continually scan the markets for investing/trade ideas that fit our criteria for ROTY (i.e., element of de-risking, upcoming material events, several recent green flags, asymmetric risk/reward profile, multiple ways to win, etc.). While I publish some articles publicly on Seeking Alpha in hopes that readers find them useful (and profitable), keep in mind that the situations I feel we most have an "edge" or advantage in are published solely for ROTY members. Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.