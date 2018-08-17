Concentrate!

We often hear how concentrated the gains in the U.S. stock market are today. But how truly concentrated is today’s market? And why might it matter to investors going forward?

What does concentration even mean? Put simply, when fewer and fewer stocks are primarily responsible for driving the gains in the broader market indices such as the S&P 500 Index. In other words, when you hear commentary such as six tech stocks are fueling all of the market’s 2018 gains, this would fall under the category of a highly concentrated market.

How concentrated is my market? Let’s break down the numbers. As of August 16, 2018, the U.S. stock market consists of 4,183 publicly traded stock securities that are domiciled in the United States. Also as of August 16, the headline benchmark S&P 500 Index at 2840.69 is trading within -1.12% of its all-time high at 2782.87.

Now consider the following. Of the 4,183 stocks in the U.S. market, 1,587 stocks, or 38% of the total, are currently trading in bear market territory at down more than -20% from their all-time highs.

Let’s continue. Another 997 stocks, or 24%, are currently trading in correction territory at down more than -10% from their previous peaks. This brings the total percentage of stocks in either correction or bear market territory to 62%.

We’ll keep going. Another 685 stocks, or 16%, are down more than -5% from their highs. And while the S&P 500 Index itself is only -1.12% from its all-time high, another 667 stocks, or 16% more, are further from their all-time high than -1.12%.

Putting this all together, the S&P 500 Index, which is the headline benchmark index that is supposed to be indicative of how the stock market is doing at any given point in time, is closer to a new all-time high than more than 94% of the individual stocks that make up the U.S. stock market.

If you looked up stock market concentration in the dictionary, this is what it would look like.

A different take on concentration. Another way we can look at stock market concentration is to consider how stocks are trading relative to their respective moving averages. And with the S&P 500 trading above its 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages, all is well with the headline benchmark index.

But once again, while the S&P 500 is hard charging it, many of the stocks that make up the market this benchmark is intended to represent are not.

For example, more than half of the stocks in the U.S. market, or 2100 out of 4183, are currently trading below their 20-day moving average, which means they are trading below their short-term trend line.

Slightly more of these same stocks, or 2119, are currently trading below their medium-term 50-day moving average trend.

And just below half at 43%, or 1796 of the 4183 stocks in the U.S. market, are trading below their long-term 200-day moving average.

More than the better half is needed. You might exclaim so what? As long as the other half of the market is doing OK, what’s to worry about?

Here’s the thing. We can all agree that stock market performance throughout the post crisis period has been an absolute peach. And whenever stocks pulled back along the way, by the time the market was arriving at new all-time highs it was doing so with solid breadth.

To better explain this point, let’s focus on the 200-day moving average for those stocks in the S&P 500 Index for illustration. Typically, when the stock market is chugging along, anywhere between 80% to 95% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index are trading above their respective 200-day moving averages. When short-term corrections take place as they did in 2011 and again in 2015-16, this number can fall sharply. But by the time stocks have recovered to new all-time highs, the percentage of stocks trading over their 200-day moving average has also managed to find itself back above the 80% level around the time new highs are struck.

This is one of the characteristics that differentiates what we have seen in the past versus what is currently taking place in 2018. When the S&P 500 was last at all-time highs in late January, more than 82% of stocks in the Index were trading above their 200-day moving average. But while the headline benchmark stands on the brink of new all-time highs nearly seven months later, the percentage of S&P 500 Index stocks trading above their 200-day moving average is still hovering well below the 80% mark at around 66%. Put simply, the market has become vastly more concentrated in its latest push to new all-time highs. And this doesn’t even include the even greater percentage of stocks outside of the S&P 500 Index that are also trading below their 200-day moving averages.

When was the last time we saw a similar pattern forming for the S&P 500 Index? Back in 2007, the S&P 500 Index reached a new high in February with 91% of stocks trading above their 200-day moving average. By the time the S&P 500 Index struck its next new peak in July, only 75% of stocks were trading above their 200-day moving average. And when the S&P 500 hit its final peak in October, only 63% of stocks in the Index were trading above their 200-day moving average. Put simply, with each new high, the stock market became increasingly concentrated before the shrinking number of remaining leaders finally ran out of gas in their own right.

Put simply, the smaller the percentage of stocks driving the market higher, the more likely these stocks will eventually buckle in their own right.

Let’s see how this all plays out. Today’s stock market is increasingly concentrated. The last time we saw this degree of concentrated leadership heading toward a new all-time high was more than a decade ago in 2007. But this does not mean that 2019 plays out like 2008. After all, a variety of indicators such as the VIX are signaling a far more sanguine market environment today in 2018 outside of the calamity that struck at the beginning of the year. Moreover, many of the signs of stress that were accumulating more than a decade ago remain largely absent today, at least to date.

But what this high and increasing level of stock market concentration does provide is yet another potential downside risk to add to the already long list of risk factors to monitor in the current market environment. For while the U.S. stock market streaks to new all-time highs, now is certainly not the time to become complacent with your U.S. stock investment strategy. Instead, it remains a time to stay focused and concentrate.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners and Retirement Sentinel will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.