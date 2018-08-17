Exact Sciences: Overreaction Achievement Unlocked

Management is not only expanding the sales force, but also re-targeting the messaging around out-of-pocket costs and the need to re-test after three years.

When I last wrote about ever-controversial Exact Sciences (EXAS), I said that I preferred to wait for another inevitable overreaction to news. The shares are pretty much the same price now as they were then, and there’s the advantage of getting another two quarters of financial data in hand, not to mention some encouraging clinical data on new biopsy tests under development.

Although there’s more volatility here than I normally like, and management’s execution hasn’t been flawless, the long-term opportunity is pretty interesting. I’m still a little concerned about the med-tech sector re-rating down off of historically high levels, but that’s a “you pays your money, you takes your chances” sort of boilerplate risk. Given that I see upside into the $50’s, I’d say this is a name to consider, but do bear mind that this stock is quite a bit more volatile and controversial than you might otherwise think based upon the product, market, and financials to date.

Disappointing Volume – Is It A One-Off?

The latest downturn seems to be principally a byproduct of weaker than expected volume in the second quarter and an explanation for said shortfall that didn’t really sit well with investors. Of course, we’re talking about a stock that trades at a high multiple, and growth investors are pretty notorious for “shoot first, ask questions later” when it comes to selling out on growth shortfalls.

Revenue rose 79% in the second quarter, with test volume up 60%. Total test volume was about 4% to 5% short of the midpoint of guidance, and that was the issue. Revenue per test rose 12% from the prior year and declined slightly on a sequential comparison. The cost per test was better than expected at $125 (versus guidance in the mid-$130’s), as the company is getting more leverage from efficiencies of scale.

As for that volume disappointment …

Management saw two main issues late in the quarter – a lower compliance rate and slower growth in ordering. Although the compliance rate for the quarter ended up okay (68%, equal to the first quarter and above the year-ago level), it had been trending toward improvement before June. It looks like management’s decision to be more upfront with patients in disclosing that they could be billed at the list price for the test ($695) if the test wasn’t in-network and covered by their insurance had a definite impact on people asking for kits and sending them in, and coupled with a change in sales strategy in June there were definitely some balls dropped.

Exact Sciences management is now shifting strategy again to correct for this – including refocusing the sales reps on getting the message across that about 95% of the target patient population will have no out-of-pocket costs for the test.

Launch Questions Still Not Fully Resolved

The “wall of worry” for Exact Sciences has proven to be a little more durable than has been the case for other med-techs, with shorts first asserting that the test didn’t work, then that it wouldn’t get approved, then that it wouldn’t get reimbursed, and then that it wouldn’t get used. And now it seems like the bear message is shifting toward “well, it’s not going to get used as much.”

Utilization inflection has been a little disappointing to me, particularly given the significant strides that management has made with commercial insurers (another thing the bears said they wouldn’t do…). Some of this is likely a natural consequence of focusing the launch efforts initially on the highest-prescribing doctors (those who most often prescribed FIT/FOBT) and now the low-hanging fruit has been picked. Still, it raises the question of what it will take to drive more utilization (more orders per doctor) – Exact Sciences has been hiring a lot more reps, and that should allow for more frequent rep visits; something which typically drives better utilization for most med-tech products.

In addition to improving the messaging on out-of-pocket costs, Exact is also looking for the sales force to intensify its efforts to drive re-orders. While compliance rates among those who took a test three years ago have been good, it sounds like people need a little more coaxing to re-test three years later and that’s going to be an important part of the near-term sales effort.

Opportunities Outside Of The Current On-Label Cologuard Test

Exact presented some encouraging data a couple of months ago at the Digestive Disease Week meetings, including data from a liquid biopsy for the most common form of liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, or HCC). Overall the small study showed a 95% sensitivity rate and a 93% specificity rate, with a 91%-plus sensitivity for disease still in curable stages and 93% sensitivity in Stage A (likely the best market opportunity).

The company also presented some early-stage data from studies in esophageal cancer, Barrett’s Esophagus, and pancreatic cancer, with high specificity across the board and low 90%’s sensitivity for esophagus and BE, and 89% sensitivity for pancreatic.

Prior to the DDW conference, the American Cancer Society updated its guidelines for colorectal cancer screening to include recommended screenings for people at average risk starting at age 45 (versus 50), including using either tests like Cologuard or colonoscopy. Although the Cologuard label covers patients aged 50-84, management subsequently commented that they had been accumulating data on people aged 45-49 over several years, including characterized samples from diagnosed cancers and real-world results from over 1,500 off-label uses of the Cologuard test in people aged 45-49.

I’m not banking on any of this being a near-term driver for the business, but I do now believe Exact Sciences has credible upside from tests outside of colorectal cancer, while the ACS recommendation could perhaps give a boost to utilization down the road.

The Opportunity

Although I’ve made adjustments to my model, they largely cancel themselves out and my fundamental outlook isn’t much different than before. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the high 30%’s on an annualized basis, with revenue accelerating from around $420 million in 2018 to a little under $900 million in 2020 and a little under $1.4 billion in 2022 (growing to around $2.5 billion in 2027). I still expect positive free cash flow in 2020, but my 2022 FCF margin estimate goes up to over 20% from 18%, while my 2027 FCF margin estimate stays about the same.

I have added risk-adjusted revenue for non-CRC tests starting in 2023, but given the risk weighting it contributes less than 5% to my 2027 revenue estimate.

The Bottom Line

Ideally I’d like to buy Exact shares in the low-to-mid $40’s, but even here in the high $40’s I see a double-digit annualized return opportunity on the basis of cash flow and upside into the $50’s on the basis of EV/revenue. Exact frankly trades at a lower multiple than I’d otherwise expect given its growth rate and that could help partly shield it from any sector de-rating. Of course, utilization remains a risk and the market will not be forgiving if volumes continue to underwhelm, but that’s a risk that looks more palatable now.

