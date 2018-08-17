Will Philip Morris Bounce?

Will the credit agencies soon downgrade the company?

One key market will negatively impact results in the coming months.

In my first-ever article, "Philip Morris May Cut Dividend," I said:

A reversal to the long-term average P/E ratio could cause the company's stock price to decline by 25%, which would overwhelm the dividend yield of 4%.

and concluded:

The stock's current valuation seems stretched, especially in the context of deteriorating fundamentals, short-term currency headwinds, and unfavorable long-term trends. In addition, the company may be forced to cut or suspend its dividend in order to pay down debt, invest in R&D, and catch up on capital expenditures. Investors should consider the full fundamental picture instead of being blinded by the "sacrosanct" dividend.

Since then, Philip Morris (PM) has drastically underperformed the market:

PM data by YCharts

Even though the company did not cut its dividend, yet, the dividend growth rate has disappointed investors:

PM Dividend Growth (Annual) data by YCharts

Unrealistic predictions from bullish analysts, including the one from Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog in May of 2017 regarding a Philip Morris/Altria (MO) deal, have proved wrong:

A deal materializing in the next several months may have about a 70% probability.

Despite the speculation of "a return to a robust share-repurchase program," the company has had to preserve its cash and try to keep leverage in check. In fact, Bonnie Herzog's note nearly marked the top in the stock:

PM data by YCharts

Precisely because the company did not cut its dividend when it should have, it still suffers from a highly levered balance sheet, let alone returning to a robust share-repurchase program:

PM data by YCharts

Oddly, in a recent presentation, management indicated that it "remains committed to restoring, over time, our leverage multiples to the ranges associated with out current credit rating."

This odd statement begs the question, why haven't the credit rating agencies lowered their ratings? If the company's leverage multiples are not consistent with leverage multiples associated with the current ratings, why not lower them and wait for execution? Maybe they soon will.

Deteriorating Profitability

Philip Morris' gross profit, operating profit and net profit margins have all declined in the last five years:

PM Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The above graphs illustrate that the long-term decline evident in the gross profit margin, primarily due to ever-increasing excise taxes, have eventually reflected in the company's operating and net profit margins over time.

Currency Storm

The following table included in the company's most recent earnings release shows that Turkey is a key market for Philip Morris:

In fact, Turkey represented the highest, and the only double-digit, year-over-year growth cigarette market in the most recent quarter.

Unfortunately for the company, the Turkish Lira plunged last week:

Turkish Lira to US Dollar Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Commanding nearly half of the 100 billion-unit Turkish cigarette market, Philip Morris will likely recognize an unfavorable currency impact in the second half of the year, if the Turkish Lira does not bounce back soon. Long shot.

With the U.S. Dollar strengthening so substantially against the Lira, not only Turkish people may have to pay more in local currency, but also when the company translates the local revenues and profits to the U.S. Dollar for reporting purposes, the numbers will not look pretty.

Bottom Line

Philip Morris' key profit margins have declined, its balance sheet leverage has persistently remained above 80 percent of total assets, and recent currency storms in emerging markets will not help management's efforts to lower leverage multiples to where they need to be.

Philip Morris may soon face credit rating downgrades, which could ignite a downward spiral in the stock price, since high balance sheet leverage and rising borrowing costs do not go well together.

